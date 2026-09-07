Our driver ratings are in as Kimi Antonelli became the first Italian in 60 years to win at Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old resumed his title quest with a charge from 19th to the top spot, but how does he and the other 21 drivers fare in our ratings?

Driver ratings for the Italian GP

Kimi Antonelli – 10

Almost every world champion has this kind of drive on their resume and Antonelli got his.

Yes, his Mercedes car was quicker than the P19 starting spot and, yes, the red flag helped him, but the way he cut through the field was of an experienced veteran, not a driver in his second season.

A final battle between Russell and Antonelli would have been interesting to see but from the available evidence, the Italian would have got it done.

George Russell – 9.5

Did about everything right and yet it was a tactical decision that went against him.

Perhaps Russell should have been more forceful in having the pit stop as the race leader but it was a damned if you do, damned if you don’t moment.

Before that, he had driven very well, especially at the start when he wrestled with Verstappen for control of the race. Once Antonelli was in the fray, his task was made harder but it was Russell leading before that all-important VSC.

Max Verstappen – 9

Another performance that felt like Verstappen dragging the Red Bull to the top spots.

For a car that supposedly has the best engine, it did not look it on the straights but Verstappen’s race guile and use of the battery helped him challenge for the lead at points.

When the Mercedes took off in the distance, he held first Piastri and then Norris at bay to secure his fifth podium of the year, only Russell and Antonelli have more.

Lando Norris – 8

An out-of-sorts-looking race for the man who won the previous two but he came alive in the final laps.

He spent most of it looking at the rear of Pierre Gasly’s car but once he did get round, he was flying.

Norris eventually came up to the back of his teammate and after a hairy moment on the grass, he got past in the final lap.

Damage limitation on a track where the McLaren car did not look one of the quickest.

Oscar Piastri – 7.5

After losing three spots due to impeding, Piastri looked determined to make them back up with an excellent start to the race.

After the dust settled from Leclerc’s crash, he was in a constant battle with Hamilton as the pair traded places but McLaren opted for him to go long and he was able to get some breathing room.

He should though have perhaps held onto P4.

Lewis Hamilton – 7

Hamilton wanted to see rules of engagement brought in at Ferrari, such was his displeasure with what he felt was Leclerc shoving him off the road.

Regardless of who was at fault, it meant Hamilton found himself in the gravel and down in sixth.

From here, it was a good recovery drive to get back up into at least podium contention but he fell away late on to finish sixth.

Pierre Gasly – 8.5

A remarkable achievement on Saturday was always going to be hard to hold onto.

Gasly did his best, getting off the start line well and sticking his car ahead of Russell but the power of the Mercedes and others was soon put into perspective as they breezed by.

After that phase, Gasly did well to defend from Norris for a long time before finishing seventh.

Arvid Lindblad – 8

A return to the points after the disappointment of the Netherlands.

The Briton started ninth and after the red flag, spent 46 laps in eighth to show excellent tyre-saving ability.

Franco Colapinto – 7.5

Not quite as quick his teammate but a strong performance from Colapinto nonetheless.

An off put him down in 15th and so from there it was a recovery drive and Colapinto gained six places to finish in the points.

Yuki Tsunoda – 7.5

Having missed out on the points by one spot in Zandvoort, Tsunoda will be glad to register his first point back in the sport.

He did so from a P15 start but was off the pace of his team-mate.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 6.5

Qualified in P10 but could not hold onto to that point-paying spot.

He slipped out almost as soon as the race began and was down in 16th by lap 6.

He did recover somewhat but only to 11th.

Nico Hulkenberg – 6

Started 12th, finished 12th.

Hulkenberg was one of the drivers to go long but it did not serve him any great benefit.

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Carlos Sainz – 5.5

The Williams car just had no pace and Sainz did not make much progress. A smart pit stop got him ahead of Ocon but that was about it.

Liam Lawson – 4.5

A disappointing weekend for Lawson with his teammate on the podium. Asking to be at Verstappen level is hardly fair of any driver but having done well in Zandvoort, Lawson was found lacking this time round.

After the race, he blamed a front wing change for a lack of points, with very few pit stops otherwise.

Oliver Bearman – 4.5

A real lack of pace from Haas this weekend but Bearman can at least claim to have finished ahead of his team0mate.

Esteban Ocon – 4

Started 14th and did manage to get into the points early on but fell down the order and ultimately behind his team0mate.

Alex Albon – 4

Started next to the eventual race winner but had nowhere near the level of machinery beneath him.

Albon rose up to 13th at one point but different tyre strategies saw him fall back down the order.

Sergio Perez – 3

Picked up a five-second penalty for failing to follow the correct route at the exit of Turns 1 and 2 on his way to a P19 finish.

Valtteri Bottas – 3

Finished two laps down and behind his teammate who had a five-second penalty.

Did not finish

Lance Stroll – 3

A technical issue saw Stroll retire, who was last at the time.

Fernando Alonso – 5

Retired due to damage, was in 17th at the time.

Charles Leclerc – 4

A costly mistake for Leclerc who had plenty of heads in hands as he collided heavily with the barriers in the early stages.

Leclerc wasn’t hesitant to make a rushed verdict on why the crash occurred, commenting he had different power delivery between the first and second lap but without data to back that up, it does look like another driver error crash for him.

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