McLaren team orders were once again the centre of attention as Oscar Piastri agreed to let Lando Norris by during the late stages of the Italian GP.

While there was plenty of discussion over whether it was the right call, the result was three points in Norris’ favour and here’s how we rate the McLaren duo along with the other 18 drivers.

Driver ratings for the Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen – 10

Perfect from start to finish from Verstappen. Even with a Turn 1 incident that looked marginal whether he should have given the place back, Verstappen was always the most likely winner.

He did it in style too with the fastest pole lap in F1 history and then completing the fastest F1 race in history. The tyres not dying made his task easier but he was unflinching in his performance.

Lando Norris – 8.5

Norris’ pivotal moments came in the opening laps and having been given the lead, he should have done more to hold onto it.

Verstappen again showed he had Norris’ number as he got around with little fuss in lap 4 and then the Red Bull car just disappeared over the horizon.

As for Norris, he did everything right from then on and it was not his fault for the slow pit stop.

Oscar Piastri – 7.5

Up until now, we had all thought that Piastri had the ruthless nature needed for the best of the best but that has now been brought into question.

Other than team harmony, there was no reason for Piastri to give up points in a championship lead and he should have put his foot down. It is hard to think of any past World Champion who would have acted in the same way.

Before that, he was in an enjoyable battle with Charles Leclerc but was always a step back from Norris.

Charles Leclerc – 7.5

Not what the Tifosi would have wanted but probably the best Leclerc could have done given his starting spot.

He tried his best in the opening laps to keep Piastri behind but the McLaren ultimately had the pace.

After that, he kept Russell at bay on the way to P4.

George Russell – 7

Started and finished in the same spot on a track that was not too favourable to the Mercedes car.

Tried to catch Leclerc as the race went on but could not get close enough.

Lewis Hamilton – 7

Coming with the hangover of a five-second penalty from Zandvoort, Hamilton will be frustrated that one of his best quali performances of the year still meant P10 on the grid.

Still, he did well to make up the ground with a Ferrari car that looked quick at his home track but he finished behind his team-mate for the 12th time this year.

Alex Albon – 8

The less eventful Williams car of the day but the one who benefited from the clearly superior strategy.

Starting on the hards, Albon made the most of a Williams car that for a number of years has been good on the straights to go from P14 to P7 with only one of the places coming as the result of a DNF.

More points added to his tally.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 7.5

Another good qualifying gave Bortoleto a strong platform to build on and when his team-mate suffered a DNS, Sauber needed the Brazilian to come good.

Early on, he was involved in a battle with Alonso but was outbraked heading into the pit lane. In the end, it did not matter as the Aston Martin driver suffered a DNF and Bortoleto could bring it home in eighth.

Kimi Antonelli – 6

A good quali from Antonelli turned into an underwhelming race as he dropped three places.

Mercedes were the slowest of the big four at this track but the Italian should have been able to at least stay ahead of Albon and Bortoleto.

Isack Hadjar – 8.5

Having exited at Q1 for the first time in his F1 career and then started from the pitlane, Hadjar did incredibly well to keep his points-scoring run alive.

It may not be the podium that the last race in Zandvoort brought but considering Gasly also started in the pitlane and finished 16th, it shows how well the Racing Bulls driver did.

Carlos Sainz – 5.5

Another messy weekend from Sainz who was involved in an incident with Bearman that sent them both spinning.

The stewards judged it to be the Haas man’s fault but Sainz maybe could have been patient and gone for a less risky overtake.

It was not all on the driver though as Williams opted to split their strategy with Sainz ultimately being on the worst one.

Oliver Bearman – 5

Picked up a 10-second penalty after he did not yield to an overtaking Sainz and is now perilously close to a race ban.

As a result, he finished one spot lower than where he qualified.

Yuki Tsunoda – 4.5

Just another nothing race from Tsunoda, meanwhile his team-mate is on the top step.

He started ninth on the grid but slid back to 13th, while Hadjar who started in the pits, made it into the points.

Strategy did not help him but he still should at least be in the points.

Liam Lawson – 5

Outshone by his team-mate who managed to pass him from the pitlane.

After a run of good form, Lawson has now gone back-to-back races without points since returning from the summer break.

Esteban Ocon – 5

Was given a five-second penalty for forcing Stroll off the circuit but points never looked likely even before then.

The Frenchman finishes behind his team-mate despite Bearman’s penalty being double the length.

Pierre Gasly – 5.5

Was damage limitation after a change of power unit saw him start from the pitlane and Monza is perhaps the most brutal track for Renault’s under firing engine.

Franco Colapinto – 4.5

When your team-mate starts in the pits, the minimum you can be expected to do is finish ahead of him but Franco Colapinto failed to do so.

His F1 career now seems a lot more at peril than it did 12 months ago when he made his debut at this venue.

Lance Stroll – 4

Alonso showed signs that the Aston had pace but Stroll never found it. He qualified 16th but dropped two places, even with a pair of drivers retiring ahead of him.

Did not finish

Fernando Alonso – 7

Was racing well and looking like he was on for a solid points score but he took too much kerb at Ascari and his suspension shattered.

Did not start

Nico Hulkenberg – N/A

A hydraulic issue saw him register the fourth DNS of his career.

Read next: Italian GP: Max Verstappen wins at Monza amid fresh McLaren team orders controversy