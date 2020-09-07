Torquing Point: The 2020 Italian Grand Prix

After becoming somewhat stale, the 2020 season burst into life with an incredible Italian Grand Prix, and the PF1 team couldn’t be happier.

When discussing the race, the only place to start is with Pierre Gasly. Given the year he’s had, he’s fast becoming one of the sport’s greatest stories. What’s more, he’s establishing himself as one of its biggest talents.

Did he just get lucky? What does the triumph mean for his career? Is a Red Bull return on the cards? One thing is certain – if he keeps driving like he is, the grid is his oyster.

While Carlos Sainz may have been gutted to miss out on the win, it was still an excellent race for him and McLaren. Sainz and Lando Norris finished in P2 and P4 respectively and, unlike Gasly, they would’ve finished as high if not higher without the Safety Cars and Red Flag.

With two podiums and 98 points to their name, the British team look to be back in the big time. What’s more, with Mercedes engines next year, they’ll be aiming even higher than P3 in the Constructors’ Championship.

The standing start with a mixed-up grid and the glorious 25 or so laps that followed were the perfect advertisement for reverse grid races, so is it time that they were introduced in some form, whether it be on Saturdays or Sundays?

Finley and Michelle discuss this, weighing up the pros and cons, before taking a look ahead to next week’s race at Mugello. If it’s half as good as what just happened in Monza, there will be plenty to talk about, and they’ll be a happy bunch indeed.

