Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has several audacious ideas for transforming the sport, with chopping down race durations sitting at the top of the list in an ongoing effort to attract younger fanbases who are assumed to have shorter attention spans.

But the Italian Grand Prix — one of the shortest events of the F1 season — proves that duration has absolutely no bearing on race quality. The problem is much, much deeper.

Italian Grand Prix: Short race, short on action

The first four laps of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix were chock full of drama. Polesitter Max Verstappen held his line into the first chicane, leaving the McLaren of Lando Norris to take a trip into the grass on the front straight. Verstappen then cut the chicane, forcing him to give the position back, all while Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc did battle for the final podium position.

The subsequent 46 laps? Far from compelling. The final three provided some drama, thanks wholly to a McLaren pit stop problem.

The high-speed nature of the Monza circuit saw the field string out within a handful of laps, and a lack of safety cars saw the race wrap up in just over an hour.

The hour-long race is one of several potential ideas pitched by Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, all of which are designed to draw in viewers and make the F1 product more compelling — but the 2025 race in Italy has proved exactly why that idea won’t work.

Stefano Domenicali: Shorter races key to greater fan interest

In the buildup to the Italian Grand Prix, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali sat down with a select handful of journalists to discuss some of the big ideas being considered for the future of the sport: More sprint races, shorter grands prix, reverse grids, removing free practice, and so much more.

Domenicali’s arguments largely hinged on what younger fanbases want, arguing that F1’s growth in the youth market means the sport must change to cater to them.

“Promoters and fans want action,” said Domenicali. “And now that they’ve started to understand it’s possible: our surveys show the vast majority of the audience wants the drivers to fight for a result.”

He added that modern events “may be a bit too long for younger audiences,” and that “highlights do very well” because “there’s a large segment that only wants to see the key moments.”

Unfortunately, these arguments rest almost wholly on the argument that attention spans everywhere are shrinking, and that younger people in particular display an inability to focus for long amounts of time — and that means it fails to investigate plenty of compounding factors, such as the growing cost of subscribing to Formula 1 viewing services as opposed to free highlight reels on YouTube.

Domenicali’s proposals hinge on the fact that surveys show fans want to see more action…

…But shorter races aren’t always more compelling

And the Italian Grand Prix has proved that.

In fact, almost every sprint race has proved that, too.

The length of a race has far less to do with the quality of the event than almost every other factor: Car size and weight, wheelbase length, aerodynamic performance, racing regulations, circuit construction, and so much more.

But developing a technical regulatory set and a slew of sporting regulations that enable hard battling without compromising the integrity of F1’s innovative heritage is far easier said than done. It’s far simpler to play with the event format.

The Italian Grand Prix lasted for just over 70 minutes, and its excitement was confined to the very start and very end of the event. That would have almost certainly been the case had the race been three hours, or if it had lasted for 20 minutes. The distance was not the problem.

The slippery slope of spectacle

Formula 1 may cite MotoGP as its inspiration for bolstering its weekends with more, shorter events, but it would do well to look across the pond for a far better example of what happens when a racing series prioritizes spectacle over substance: NASCAR.

The stock car series has increasingly degraded its racing product in an effort to attract more interest.

In an attempt to inject life into a series being dominated by one driver, the Cup Series introduced an elimination-style Playoff system that determines the overall series champion based on the best in-race performance of the last four drivers standing come the season finale. The best driver is no longer guaranteed to win the title.

When that failed to bring in more fans, the Cup Series introduced “stages.” Effectively, each event is subdivided into three sections by two mandatory caution periods, which necessitates a restart that generates more on-track action.

And when stages didn’t necessarily result in a green-flag finish, NASCAR introduced “overtime,” where, if a race is yellow-flagged before the white flag, the grid re-racks and restarts for a two-lap shootout. They’ll do it again and again and again, until the field takes the white flag.

These changes added nothing to the quality of the NASCAR championship. They were designed to cause drama, because drama makes for a compelling highlight reel.

Evolution is critical for any sport, but Formula 1 is already more popular than it’s ever been before. Fans are responding to what currently exists; they aren’t tuning in on Sunday because they believe the existing product needs a spectacular overhaul. And when they’re asking for changes, they’re not asking for the racing to feel cheapened by gimmicks.

This is the fate that Formula 1 is courting when it talks about shortening races, reversing grids, and prioritizing chaos above all else.

