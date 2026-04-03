Formula 1’s arrival in Japan represents another opportunity to get under the skin of this year’s challengers.

Join us as we delve into all of the best technical details on display at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Japanese Grand Prix: Digging into the details…

The energy store from the Red Bull RB22 before being fitted shows not only the dimensional criteria required for its fitment but also has the control electronics mounted upon it and we can also see some of the connectors.

The Red Bull RB22 has a semi-detached vertical winglet mounted to the trailing edge of the diffuser, whilst the lower corner of the floor winglet also has serrations cut into it.

A close up of the floor edge on the Red Bull RB22, with special mention to the angular cutouts ahead of the rear tyre and the enlarged mouse hole in the diffuser’s sidewall.

A similar angle of the Ferrari SF-26’s floor edge, which also provides a view of the angular cutouts ahead of the rear tyre and the mouse hole in the diffuser’s sidewall.

Peeking through the rear wing we’re treated to a view of the Red Bull RB22’s rear suspension elements and the rear brake duct outlet.

As the camera pulls away we’re able to see how the team have mounted their floor supports to the side of the rear wing pillars, whilst a narrow winglet on the side of the crash structure acts as an extension to the diffuser.

Peering beneath the Red Bull RB22 we’re able to see the leading edge facade on their floor, along with the previous specification fence arrangement (these were updated in Japan).

We’re able to gaze at the rear suspension and powerunit detail of the Mercedes W17, as the team have removed the bodywork whilst the car is in the garage

Kimi Antonelli’s steering wheel is left on top of the chassis and presents us with an opportunity to see the various buttons and rotaries that are used to control the chassis and powerunit.

The Cadillac MAC-26 rear end, including the diffuser layout, which was updated for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull mechanics working on the rear wing active aero actuator and mechanism without the pod fairing in place provides an opportunity to see the various design features employed.

A close up from above the rear corner of the front wing footplate and vane arrangement on the Audi R26.

A different angle of the Mercedes W17 with the bodywork removed provides insight into the power unit and rear suspension layout, whilst also shedding some light on their slot and winglet arrangement ahead of the rear wheel.

Williams made changes to the front suspension fairings for the Japanese Grand Prix, in an effort to improve flow performance in that region.

No changes for McLaren in that regard but it’s still worth a look at how the Woking-based squad are using their fairings to maximise aerodynamic performance.

The new floor fence arrangement on the Red Bull RB22, which features a number of new appendages that have grown out from the main fences.

The Red Bull RB22’s rear wing with flo-viz painted on it, in order that the team can better understand the flow conditions around the assembly.

The new floor fence arrangement on the Red Bull RB22 with flo-viz paint on it, in order to establish if the airflow is behaving as anticipated.

The Red Bull RB22 with the old floor and fence configuration with flo-viz likely painted on the front wing but made its way rearward, as the team assessed the various performance characteristics of the packages at their disposal.

A close up of the Mercedes W17’s rear wing active aero actuation mechanism, with the team opting for a DRS-style deployment, even with the now three-element wing.

Williams mechanics work on the FW48, which provides us a view of the internal nest arrangement of their front brake duct.

A closer look at the exhaust arrangement on the Mercedes power unit

A close-up of the rear wing active aero actuator and mechanism on the Williams FW48

A close-up of the Alpine A526 steering wheel’s layout, including the various switches, buttons and rotaries used to control the chassis and power unit’s parameters.

A poke around under the Audi R26 whilst it’s up on stands reveals the fence detail on the floor’s leading edge and the vane arrangement on the lower inboard surface of the footplate.

A close up of the rear suspension on the Mercedes W17, which reveals some of the detail regarding the inboard elements.

The rear wing extensions in the upper rear corner of the Mercedes W17’s rear wing are taped in place whilst the car is worked on in the garage, in order to prevent damage.

Looking under the covers of the R26, we’re privy to some of the detail around the inboard rear suspension.

As the Red Bull RB22 is prepared for action, we’re able to see the inner front brake disc and caliper fairings.

Similarly on the Cadillac MAC-26, we’re able to see how the fairings are used to direct cool air to the disc and caliper, without it being mixed together.

The Aston Martin AMR26 without the outermost drum in place on the front brake assembly provides insight into how some of the internal airflow might migrate between the outer nest and the one shown here.

Racing Bull mechanics working on the front brake assemblies of the VCARB03 shows how the fairings enclose the caliper and disc. Notably the disc fairing has a window that can be open or closed off, as it is shown here.

The McLaren MCL40 being prepared for action, with the front brake disc fairing in place, whilst the caliper has yet to have its fairing fitted.

A look at the front brake duct arrangement, without the outer drum in place on the Mercedes W17, whilst it’s also worth noting the mouth-style cooling inlet in the chassis, above where the drivers legs would be.

A close-up of the front wing actuator pod on the Audi R26, with the team having opted for one on either side of the wing.