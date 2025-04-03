Join us as we delve into the technical details on display at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Be sure to check back throughout the course of the weekend, as we’ll be updating the site with more technical analysis as the details emerge.

Japanese Grand Prix: Digging into the details…

The fairings that cover the caliper and discs on the front brake assembly of the McLaren MCL39, feeding them with cool air supplied by the inlet on the side of the end fence.

Inside the Williams garage we’re treated to a view of their powerunit installation, with the newer, flatter exhaust arrangement and the cooler mounted above the powerunit both notable features.

A close up of the front wing endplate design on the Haas VF-24, which features semi-detached flaps on the upper three elements, a curved trailing edge cutout and an S-shaped diveplane.

Ferrari’s inner caliper and disc fairings at the front of the SF-25.

The inner rear brake duct fairing installed over the disc and the pipework installed that feeds the caliper on the Red Bull RB21.

Mounted over the aforementioned fairings is the next drum within the nest, which has been treated with heat resistant paint and features an outlet and guide vanes that propel the air around the assembly in the void between it and the outermost drum.

The two wing specifications available to Sauber stacked up outside the garage, note the difference at the endplate, with the chord height of the upper three elements altered between the two specifications.

A close up of the floor fences and sidepod inlets on the Mercedes W16.

Another angle showing the floor fences on the Mercedes W16 and notably the geometry that’s at play, along with the notch taken out of the front corner of the innermost fence.

Sticking with floor fences, here’s a different view of the outer three fences on the Williams FW47.

A great view of the gearbox, rear suspension and lower section of the rear wing mounting pillar on the McLaren MCL39 whilst the mechanics prepare it for action.

Another fantastic view of the crash structure/gearbox, rear suspension arrangement, albeit this time on the Alpine A525.

The Haas mechanics working on the front wing with the vanity panel removed to fit the cabling for the front wing sensors within.

A close up of the bib damper on the Ferrari SF-25.

The inner brake disc and caliper fairings on the Mercedes W16.

A close up of the outboard section of the Williams FW47’s front wing, with attention to be paid to the semi-detached flap tip layout at the endplate juncture.

A close up of the Racing Bull VCARB02’s bulkhead and the steering assembly.

For comparison, the layout at the front of the Mercedes W16, which has the steering rack assembly mounted further back. We can also see the heave damper has a Belleville spring arrangement.

A look at the front wing and brake duct assembly on the Alpine A525, the latter of which doesn’t have the outermost drum fitted yet, whilst the flap and endplate juncture, with its semi-detached arrangement is of interest on the former.

And finally, a look at the cooler mounted above the power unit on the Red Bull RB21.

Read next: The truth behind the different RB21s driven by Verstappen and Lawson