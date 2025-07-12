From his narration of the Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story documentary to the announcement that he’ll be helming a new documentary about the incoming Cadillac Formula 1 team, Keanu Reeves has become a strong ambassador for Formula 1 in North America.

But how Reeves transform from a beloved actor to an unofficial Formula 1 spokesman? Today, we’re digging in.

Keanu Reeves: From actor to Formula 1 ambassador

Moviegoers everywhere will recognize actor Keanu Reeves, the Lebanese-born Canadian actor, for his roles in major films like Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix, and John Wick — but Formula 1 fans will notice there’s also been an uptick in Reeves sightings within the sport.

In 2023, Reeves served as host and executive producer of Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story. Airing on Disney+, the film recounted the mind-boggling rise and fall of Brawn GP, a team purchased by boss Ross Brawn and CEO Nick Fry for just £1 that went on to win a World Championship in its debut 2009 season only to be sold away before the next season.

Reeves served as narrator and interviewer, asking big questions of Brawn, Fry, and driver Jenson Button with an emphasis on building an emotional connection with the audience; we may have known the hard facts of the Brawn GP story, but we’re less likely to know how the key players felt about the whole affair.

The docuseries was met with praise and a win at the Emmys, and it provided Reeves with his latest opportunity: Hosting and producing a new series on the rise of Cadillac F1 and its entry to the sport in 2026.

But where did Reeves’ enthusiasm for Formula 1 come from?

“I’ve loved Formula 1 since I was a little kid,” Reeves enthused to talkSPORT Drive during the release of the Brawn series.

“I didn’t follow every season, and I didn’t watch every race but definitely loved watching Formula 1 racing.

“The story was told to me — a friend of mine was like, “Did you know about the 2009 season about this team that was bought for a pound and won a championship?” and I was like, ‘Tell me more!’

“That’s really where it started just curious and appreciating racing and wanting to share this incredible story.”

Reeves’ story mimics that of many of North America’s newest set of F1 fans. The sport is chock full of exceptional stories like that of Brawn GP, but in the pre-Liberty Media era, it kept its cards close to its chest when it came to sharing those stories with the world — and that made it difficult for F1 to truly crack the North American audience.

Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive uncovered the dramas of the series, highlighting various storylines each season in a bid to show off just how exciting F1 could be, even if the on-track action failed to intrigue. It revealed a sensational underbelly beneath the seemingly stuffy exterior of a sport that often seemed caught up in its own grandiosity and could often be hostile to newcomers.

For these newer audiences, all it took was a compelling story to transform an awareness of F1 into a passion for the sport.

With F1’s popularity skyrocketing in North America, particularly in the United States, Reeves is an ideal translator for some of the sport’s most compelling stories. The Brawn tale was a look into the recent past; now, Reeves’ Cadillac documentary will present a modern-day case study designed to speak directly to many of those hungry American audiences.

What makes Reeves such a strong ambassador is his genuine enthusiasm for the act of racing; he made his professional racing debut behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Cup car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while he’s also participated in celebrity races surrounding the Long Beach Grand Prix (which he won in 2009!).

Add onto that his appearances at both F1 Grands Prix and major American events like the Indianapolis 500 and his role in co-founding a motorcycle company, and you have an A-lister with some serious bona fides when it comes to displaying and acting on a knowledge of motorsport. Reeves isn’t just appearing in garages; he’s actively participating in something he feels passionate about.

The upcoming Cadillac documentary is set to be released before the start of the F1 2026 season in March.

