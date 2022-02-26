The highly-anticipated 2022 challengers took to the track in Barcelona for the unofficial start of pre-season testing.

While the official test is in Bahrain from March 10-12, the teams descended on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for an equally important three-day outing, as their new-look 2022 cars were put into extended action for the first time.

That meant more track time for some than others, with a real mixed bag on the reliability front, while we also got our first feel for the lap times achievable in these ground effect 2022 cars.

Here are your key statistics from the Barcelona shakedown…

Fastest lap (per driver)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:19.138 C5 tyre

George Russell, Mercedes, 1:19.233 C5

Sergio Perez, Red Bull, 1:19.556 C4

Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:19.568 C4

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:19.689 C3

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:19.756 C3

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 1:19.824 C5

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1:19.918 C4

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 1:20.072 C3

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1:20.288 C4

Alex Albon, Williams, 1:20.318 C4

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 1:20.699 C4

Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 1:21.242 C3

Nikita Mazepin, Haas, 1:21.512 C3

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1:21.638 C3

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1:21.885 C3

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:21.920 C3

Mick Schumacher, Haas, 1:21.949 C3

Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 1:22.164 C3

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1:22.288 C3

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo, 1:24.909 C3

Fastest lap (per team)

Mercedes, 1:19.138 C5

Red Bull, 1:19.556 C4

McLaren, 1:19.568 C4

Ferrari, 1:19.689 C3

Aston Martin, 1:19.824 C5

AlphaTauri, 1:19.918 C4

Williams, 1:20.318 C4

Alpine, 1:21.242 C3

Haas, 1:21.512 C3

Alfa Romeo, 1:21.885 C3

Lap counts (per driver)

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 236 laps

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 212

George Russell, Mercedes, 209

Alexander Albon, Williams, 207

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 206

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 203

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 187

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 184

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 174

Lando Norris, McLaren, 155

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull, 152

Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 141

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 140

Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 125

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 122

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 121

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 112

Mick Schumacher, Haas, 89

Nikita Mazepin, Haas, 71

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 54

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo, 9

Lap counts (per team)

Ferrari 439 laps

Mercedes 393

McLaren 367

Red Bull 358

Williams 347

AlphaTauri 308

Aston Martin 296

Alpine 266

Alfa Romeo 175

Haas 160

Kilometres covered (per driver)

Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari, 1103 kilometres

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 991

George Russell, Mercedes, 977

Alexander Albon, Williams, 967

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 963

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 949

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 874

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 860

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 813

Lando Norris, McLaren, 724

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull, 710

Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 659

Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 654

Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 584

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 570

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 565

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 523

Mick Schumacher, Haas, 416

Nikita Mazepin, Haas, 331

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 252

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo, 42

Kilometres covered (per team)

Ferrari 2052 kilometres

Mercedes 1837

McLaren 1715

Red Bull 1673

Williams 1622

AlphaTauri 1439

Aston Martin 1383

Alpine 1243

Alfa Romeo 818

Haas 748

Lap counts (per engine)

Mercedes 1403 laps

Ferrari 774

Red Bull 666

Renault 266