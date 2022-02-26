The key stats from the 2022 Barcelona shakedown
The highly-anticipated 2022 challengers took to the track in Barcelona for the unofficial start of pre-season testing.
While the official test is in Bahrain from March 10-12, the teams descended on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for an equally important three-day outing, as their new-look 2022 cars were put into extended action for the first time.
That meant more track time for some than others, with a real mixed bag on the reliability front, while we also got our first feel for the lap times achievable in these ground effect 2022 cars.
Here are your key statistics from the Barcelona shakedown…
Fastest lap (per driver)
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:19.138 C5 tyre
George Russell, Mercedes, 1:19.233 C5
Sergio Perez, Red Bull, 1:19.556 C4
Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:19.568 C4
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:19.689 C3
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:19.756 C3
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 1:19.824 C5
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1:19.918 C4
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 1:20.072 C3
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1:20.288 C4
Alex Albon, Williams, 1:20.318 C4
Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 1:20.699 C4
Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 1:21.242 C3
Nikita Mazepin, Haas, 1:21.512 C3
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1:21.638 C3
Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1:21.885 C3
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:21.920 C3
Mick Schumacher, Haas, 1:21.949 C3
Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 1:22.164 C3
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1:22.288 C3
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo, 1:24.909 C3
Fastest lap (per team)
Mercedes, 1:19.138 C5
Red Bull, 1:19.556 C4
McLaren, 1:19.568 C4
Ferrari, 1:19.689 C3
Aston Martin, 1:19.824 C5
AlphaTauri, 1:19.918 C4
Williams, 1:20.318 C4
Alpine, 1:21.242 C3
Haas, 1:21.512 C3
Alfa Romeo, 1:21.885 C3
Lap counts (per driver)
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 236 laps
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 212
George Russell, Mercedes, 209
Alexander Albon, Williams, 207
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 206
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 203
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 187
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 184
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 174
Lando Norris, McLaren, 155
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull, 152
Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 141
Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 140
Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 125
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 122
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 121
Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 112
Mick Schumacher, Haas, 89
Nikita Mazepin, Haas, 71
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 54
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo, 9
Lap counts (per team)
Ferrari 439 laps
Mercedes 393
McLaren 367
Red Bull 358
Williams 347
AlphaTauri 308
Aston Martin 296
Alpine 266
Alfa Romeo 175
Haas 160
Kilometres covered (per driver)
Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari, 1103 kilometres
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 991
George Russell, Mercedes, 977
Alexander Albon, Williams, 967
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 963
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 949
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 874
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 860
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 813
Lando Norris, McLaren, 724
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull, 710
Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 659
Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 654
Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 584
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 570
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 565
Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 523
Mick Schumacher, Haas, 416
Nikita Mazepin, Haas, 331
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 252
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo, 42
Kilometres covered (per team)
Ferrari 2052 kilometres
Mercedes 1837
McLaren 1715
Red Bull 1673
Williams 1622
AlphaTauri 1439
Aston Martin 1383
Alpine 1243
Alfa Romeo 818
Haas 748
Lap counts (per engine)
Mercedes 1403 laps
Ferrari 774
Red Bull 666
Renault 266
Verstappen not paying attention to times until Bahrain
Max Verstappen is choosing to ignore rumours of a competitive pecking order after Barcelona, preferring to wait until qualifying in Bahrain.