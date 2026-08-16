Engine grid drops may be the talk of the day, but Kimi Antonelli has already amassed a sizeable collection of F1 2026 penalties — and they could yet hurt his championship bid.

The list adds up to 25 seconds’ worth of time penalties, a three-place grid drop, two warnings, a reprimand and a fine.

Kimi Antonelli F1 2026 penalties and punishments in full

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Chinese Grand Prix

10-second time penalty

Antonelli earned his first penalty at round two of the F1 2026 championship, the Chinese Grand Prix, where he was given a 10-second punishment for hitting Isack Hadjar during the Sprint.

Antonelli made a poor start from second on the grid, quickly being swallowed by the cars behind and dropping to eighth in the opening metres.

Fighting for position, he had Hadjar on his outside through Turn 6 only for Antonelli to understeer into the side of the RB22.

Antonelli was handed a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision.

He served his penalty when the Safety Car came out for Nico Hulkenberg’s stricken Audi and finished the race in fifth place.

The stewards’ ruling:

“Car 6 (Isack Hadjar) moved to overtake Car 12 (Kimi Antonelli) on the outside at turn 6. Car 6’s front axle was ahead of the front axle of Car 12 prior to the apex such that, applying the Driving Standards Guidelines, Car 6 had earned the right to racing room on the inside.

“The evidence showed that Car 12 locked a rear wheel on approach to the apex and understeered into the side of Car 6 as a result of which Car 6 was pushed wide off the edge of the track and lost a position to Car 12.

“The Stewards determined that the Driver of Car 12 was wholly to blame for the collision and imposed the usual penalty.”

Miami Grand Prix

5-second time penalty

F1’s youngest-ever championship leader earned his first track limit violation penalty at the Miami Grand Prix during the Saturday Sprint.

Antonelli was adjudged to have left the track four times without a justifiable reason.

He was given a five-second time penalty. That dropped him from fourth to sixth in the classification.

The stewards’ ruling:

“The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data and video evidence and determined that Car 12 left the track without a justifiable reason on 4 separate occasions during the Sprint, each of which was an infringement of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 c) of the International Sporting Code and B1.8.6 of the FIA F1 Regulations.”

Canadian Grand Prix

Warning

Progressing to SQ3 on the Friday evening in Montreal, Antonelli was adjudged to have been driving unnecessarily slowly as the Italian tried to create a gap to the car ahead of him.

The Mercedes driver was given a warning for exceeding the time limit between the Safety Car lines during Sprint Qualifying.

The stewards’ ruling:

“The Stewards noted that the driver did not let any cars past and therefore deemed he was driving unnecessarily slowly.”

Monaco Grand Prix

€100 fine

Antonelli was given a €100 fine for speeding in the pit lane during practice at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was adjudged to have exceeded the limit by 0.1 km/h.

The stewards’ ruling:

“Car 12 exceeded the pit lane speed limit which is set at 60 km/h for this event, by 0.1 km/h.”

Barcelona Grand Prix

Reprimand

Antonelli was investigated for driving erratically during FP3 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Trying to find space on the track for a qualifying simulation, Antonelli overtook Lance Stroll before braking in front of the Aston Martin driver.

Antonelli admitted that he had acted out of frustration in the heat of the moment and was subsequently handed his first reprimand of the season.

Any driver who receives five reprimands, at least four for driving infringements, receives an automatic 10-place grid penalty at the next Grand Prix.

The stewards’ ruling:

“Car 12 was impacted by Car 18 when approaching Turn 1. After passing Car 18 the driver of Car 12 applied the brakes in front of Car 18 and prevented the latter from passing. This is deemed driving in an erratic manner.

“The driver admitted during the hearing that he acted out of frustration and apologised for his action.”

Barcelona Grand Prix

5-second penalty

The driver of car No.12 was again in hot water with the stewards at the Barcelona Grand Prix for multiple track-limits infringements.

As Antonelli fought George Russell for second place behind Lewis Hamilton, with the Mercedes teammates chased by Lando Norris, Antonelli exceeded the track limits three times.

He just needed one more to trigger a penalty.

The stewards later noticed an additional violation earlier in the race and handed Antonelli a five-second time penalty.

As he had not finished the Grand Prix after retiring with an engine failure, that could’ve been turned into a grid drop for the next race. But having retired on Lap 61 of the 66-lap race, Antonelli was still classified.

The stewards’ ruling:

“The car left the track four times during the race without justifiable reason.

“The stewards acknowledge that the driver did not receive a black/white flag after his third infringement, but rather after his fourth infringement, as one earlier infringement was only detected later in the race.

“However, based on the current regulations and driving standards guidelines, this does not exempt the driver from complying with the regulations.

“As there might be some ambiguity in the relevant guidelines, the stewards recommend the FIA revisit the current procedures and guidelines as soon as possible.”

British Grand Prix

5-second penalty

Antonelli was fighting for the win at the British Grand Prix, chasing down Charles Leclerc, when he began to experience severe handling problems with his W17.

The team pitted him twice as they sought to solve the problem before realising he had a broken wheel shield.

He continued in the Grand Prix despite Mercedes calling him into the pits, adamant he wanted to at least try. But alas, in his fight to get his car to the finish line, he exceeded the track limits four times.

He brought the car home in ninth place but was given a five-second penalty that dropped him to 16th before making up one place due to a penalty for another driver.

The stewards’ ruling:

“The stewards accepted that [Antonelli] was experiencing a mechanical issue.

“However, that did not amount to a justifiable reason for leaving the track.

“In accordance with the penalty guidelines, the standard penalty for a fourth track limits infringement during the race is a five-second time penalty. The stewards therefore imposed the standard penalty.”

Hungarian Grand Prix

3-place grid drop, one penalty point

Antonelli was summoned after qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix for failing to slow sufficiently after Max Verstappen suffered a spin at the final corner.

Although the Italian did lift for the yellow flags, the stewards ruled it was not sufficient.

He was handed a three-place grid penalty and dropped to seventh on the grid.

The stewards’ ruling:

“The driver of Car 12 stated that on seeing the yellow flag and light panel, he lifted off the throttle earlier than his previous push lap. This was verified by the telemetry.

“However the speed reduction occurred for a very short period, and in fact the car’s speed when passing the scene of the incident involving Car 3, was slightly higher than that on the previous push lap.

“The mini sector time was only 0.03 second slower than his best time for that mini sector, and whilst, because he had lifted 16 metres earlier, he was 14 km/h slower entering the yellow flag sector, but was 3 km/h faster when passing the incident site due to less application of the brakes entering the corner. The FIA representatives noted that the speed reduction in the mini sector was less than 1%.

The Stewards considered this incident to be different to other incidents that have resulted in no further action, because unlike those cases, there was no significant speed delta through the mini sector compared to the driver’s previous fastest time under similar circumstances.

“The recommended penalty according to the penalty guidelines, for this offence, is a drop of 5 grid positions, however in mitigation of penalty, we considered that the driver did make a reduction in speed, albeit, in our determination, an insufficient and unsustained one. Further, the driver had limited time and distance to react. Hence a lower penalty is applied.”

Hungarian Grand Prix

Warning

A second investigation was launched over his failure to follow the race director’s instructions by driving unnecessarily slowly during qualifying.

Antonelli admitted he had exceeded the delta time as he returned to the pit lane and was given a warning.

The stewards’ ruling:

“The driver was on an in-lap and his time between SC2 and SC1 exceeded the prescribed maximum for this event. Car 12 was not overtaken by any other car.

“The driver acknowledged that he had exceeded the delta. He said he was preoccupied by his push lap having being affected by a yellow flag and wasn’t focusing sufficiently on adhering to the delta.

“The team explained that they were dealing with an issue with Car 63 and ought to have reminded the driver to speed up.

“The Stewards determined that the driver drove unnecessarily slowly by not adhering to the delta but noted that no other car was affected.

“Consistent with previous infringements of this type where no other car is affected, the Stewards imposed a warning.”

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