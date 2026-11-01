Is pressure to blame? Kimi Antonelli’s Mexico GP struggles explained

Kimi Antonelli could become the youngest World Champion in F1 history in Mexico City today, but he has spent most of the weekend a step behind his team-mate George Russell.

The Italian has admitted the pressure is immense, yet telemetry data reveals it is far from the only reason for his struggles.

Is Pressure Outweighing Kimi’s Raw Speed in Mexico?

The reality is that Kimi Antonelli hasn’t looked quite like his usual self this weekend; aside from FP3, he has consistently trailed his teammate – something we are certainly not accustomed to seeing from him this season.

There is no doubt that the sheer magnitude of potentially sealing the title today brings heavy psychological baggage. All he needs to do is finish higher than ninth, but that factor alone doesn’t tell the whole story.

A significant portion of the blame lies with the track characteristics itself, specifically the exceptionally low grip levels found in Mexico City. Thin air drastically reduces downforce – a penalty magnified even further through slow-speed corners – sparking a fierce battle for traction that punishes every car on the grid.

This environment does not play to Antonelli’s natural driving style. Take a look at the onboard footage of Hamilton’s pole lap: it looks remarkably composed, nowhere near the absolute limit of the car’s physical limits, yet it produced the benchmark time. During Saturday’s qualifying, a smooth driving style clearly proved superior, which explains why both Hamilton and Russell were exceptionally quick.

Comparing Hamilton’s and Antonelli’s flying laps reveals the specific turning points that decided the battle.

First off, the run out of the final corner to start the lap is a bit tricky in Mexico; Hamilton carried slightly higher terminal speed onto the start-finish straight, gifting him a minor initial advantage. Antonelli reclaimed the advantage after Turn 3, thanks to a cleaner exit and stronger electrical deployment down the short chute to Turn 4.

Speed comparisons between Antonelli and Hamilton

Entering the middle sector, their lap times ran neck-and-neck until the high-speed s-bends, where sheer precision made all the difference. Kimi clipped the apex slightly wide at Turn 7, which immediately compromised his line through Turn 8.

This complex is unforgiving: miss a single apex, and the subsequent turns cascade out of position. That is precisely what happened to Kimi.

The graph below highlights how Lewis maintained superior speeds through Turns 8 and 9.

Speed comparisons between Antonelli and Hamilton

Aware of the lost time, Kimi likely tried to claw it back at the next major braking zone into Turn 12. He braked later than Hamilton, but the gamble didn’t pay off; he ran wide once again, bleeding even more time through a slow-speed section that has generally troubled the Mercedes package all weekend.

On a relatively short lap in Mexico, two mistakes of that magnitude are more than enough to shove you out of the fight for pole.

Even when comparing his lap to Russell’s, the same two errors stand out. Except for those details, Kimi’s lap was exceptionally strong – particularly through Turns 4 and 5, where he clawed back roughly two tenths of a second relative to George.

Speed comparisons between Antonelli and Russell

Although he qualified fifth, Kimi starts the race from P4 courtesy of Verstappen’s one-place grid penalty. One encouraging sign for his Grand Prix prospects is his long-run telemetry.

Race Pace Expectations

During FP2, Kimi logged a 10-lap stint on the medium compound. Racing against Hadjar and Leclerc, who also evaluated the compound, Kimi ran roughly a tenth of a second per lap slower than Hadjar while matching Leclerc step-for-step. However, Hadjar spent half his stint on softs, making Leclerc the truer benchmark.

His only minor blemish during that stint was starting out slightly too aggressively; after setting hot laps early on, the tyres forced him to back off, yet he still locked into a highly consistent rhythm with lap times sitting comfortably in the high 1:21s.

This provides a strong baseline for the engineering crew. If Mercedes nails their strategy as they did last weekend, Antonelli will undoubtedly have the underlying pace to respond.

Long runs comparison – FP2

Realistically, the only scenarios where Antonelli misses out on the top nine are a mechanical failure or a first-lap collision – an ever-present hazard heading down into Turn 1.

With an exceptionally long run to the braking zone and Verstappen lurking right behind him, it will be fascinating to see whether Kimi opts for caution to protect his machinery or fights tooth and nail for position.

Judging by the race pace he demonstrated in FP2, if he can hold or gain a position on the opening lap, we could well see Antonelli fighting right at the front for the victory.

Read next: How Lewis Hamilton’s perfect lap beat Russell to pole despite no fastest sectors