It’s confirmed: NASCAR driver Kyle Larson will once again attempt “The Double” in 2025 — or, the name given to competing in IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500 in the afternoon, then flying down to Charlotte for NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 in the evening.

Larson tried his hand at The Double earlier this year, but Mother Nature quashed his efforts at taking part in both events. Thankfully, he’ll have another shot in 2025 — but it sounds like he’ll be doing things differently on his second time around.

Kyle Larson will compete in The Double

As in 2024, Kyle Larson’s 2025 attempt at competing at both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend will be a joint effort between IndyCar’s Arrow McLaren team and NASCAR’s Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson is a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports car owned by Rick Hendrick. But Larson’s popularity and overall skill meant he was in a great place to leverage his success to compete in the “Double” in 2024.

In American motorsport parlance, “the Double” refers to a driver competing in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Drivers start and complete the open-wheel race in Indiana, then hop in a private jet to fly off to Charlotte. There, they’d take the start of the NASCAR Cup Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The first driver to attempt the Double was John Andretti in 1994, while in 2001, Tony Stewart became the first and only driver to complete all 1,100 miles of both events.

Larson hoped to see his name added to that list alongside Stewart’s — and to perhaps make history by becoming the first driver to win one or both of the events.

After all, Larson’s skill in NASCAR is apparent, and at the Indy 500, he was competing with Arrow McLaren, one of the favorite teams to win the race.

The only problem in 2024 was weather. Storms swept across the United States on Sunday, May 26, and heavy rain at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway resulted in the four-hour delay that moved the scheduled 12:45 pm race start to 4:44 pm.

Larson opted to remain at the Indy 500 and start the race. In his rookie year, he was competing well within the top 10 until a pit road speeding penalty dropped him to 18th.

As soon as the race was over, Larson jetted off to Charlotte Motor Speedway, where the Coke 600 had already gotten underway with Justin Allgaier piloting Larson’s No. 5.

Sadly, just as Larson arrived at the track and suited up to take over for Allgaier, rain began to fall. NASCAR decided to call the race shortly after, as drivers had surpassed half distance (which, in NASCAR, is enough to make the race ‘official.’)

As a result, Larson failed to complete a single lap and therefore saw his Double dreams go up in smoke.

Larson was initially signed to a two-year deal with Arrow McLaren to run the Double — and this week, it was confirmed that he will indeed have a second chance at both events in 2025.

But what’s different for 2025? Well: Priority.

In 2024, weather forced Larson’s hand in making a difficult call. With the Indy 500 delayed by four hours due to rain, Larson wouldn’t be able to make the start of the Coca-Cola 600. Should he remain in Indy, or head to Charlotte?

Larson opted for Indianapolis, where he ultimately completed all 500 miles before heading off to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The problem? Rain hit Charlotte just as Larson arrived at the track. He was preparing to take over his car from the driver who started the race only for NASCAR to throw a red flag for weather — and then end the race early.

That presented some very particular problems for Larson. In order to qualify for the Cup Series Playoffs, NASCAR drivers must compete in every single race. If a driver is unable to compete in a race for any reason, they need a “waiver” to allow them to compete in the Playoffs.

Because he didn’t make it to Charlotte in time to turn a lap, Larson technically didn’t race at the Coca-Cola 600 — which meant NASCAR would have to grant him a waiver to make the Playoffs. Officials mulled over their decision for a few days before ultimately granting Larson the waiver; after all, the driver had made every possible effort to compete in the race — even going so far as to fly to Charlotte on the day before the Double to qualify his Cup Car.

However, it raised a lot of difficult questions: What’s more important, the Indianapolis 500 or the Coca-Cola 600? Where should Larson’s allegiances lie: In chasing a one-off dream, or in committing to his Cup Series championship?

Those questions have been preemptively answered for 2025. NASCAR president Steve Phelps confirmed that Larson committed to starting the Coke 600, no matter the cost. Even if Larson is leading.

“We’re going to run the 600 even if that means having to cut the race short at Indy,” Rick Hendrick said during the press conference.

“My commitment to NASCAR is that we’re in NASCAR and that’s where we run for the championship.

“If weather catches us, Tony [Kanaan] will be in the car. But we’re looking forward to a non-rain event and going back and finishing the job.”

Larson, for his own part, seems to have come to peace with that decision.

I owe it to my NASCAR team to get here in time and try to win one of the biggest races of the season,” he said of the decision to prioritize the Coke 600.

“Right now, I’m OK with it.”

But hopefully, the rain will stay away in 2025, and we can watch Kyle Larson make history.

