Kyle Larson hints at Indy 500 return in 2025 after NASCAR Brickyard win

Ask folks familiar with the American racing scene, and they’ll probably tell you that Kyle Larson is the American equivalent of Max Verstappen: A naturally quick driver that can dominate behind the wheel of just about any car he drives.

Though Larson’s focus for much of his career has centered on the NASCAR ladder, this year he attempted to do the “double” — or, to race first in open-wheel cars at the Indianapolis 500, then stock cars at the Coca-Cola 600. His plans were foiled by weather, but after an impressive win at the Brickyard 400, Larson hinted that he might just be back.

Kyle Larson: Back to Indy in 2025?

In the United States, the Sunday before Memorial Day — or, the last Sunday in May — is affectionately referred to as Motorsport Christmas. We start the day with Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix, then tune in for the iconic Indianapolis 500 before ending the day with NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Competing in any one of those races is a feat in and of itself, but in 2024, Kyle Larson wanted to do something different. He wanted to complete the “double” — or, to race first at Indianapolis, then at Charlotte.

It’s an audacious feat that only a handful of drivers have tried, and Larson was considered the driver most likely to complete all 1,100 laps — and to possibly even win one (or both) of the races.

Unfortunately, countrywide storms ruined his plans. The Indianapolis 500 was delayed by rain for several hours. Larson opted to stay at the track and contest the full race distance despite the delay, then jet off to Charlotte via private plane to swap seats with a driver and, at the very least, turn some laps in his stock car.

Unfortunately, rain had struck the Charlotte area, too. Just as Larson arrived at the track, the race was red-flagged. When it became clear the weather wouldn’t improve, NASCAR called the race before Larson was able to turn a single lap.

The aftermath of the back-to-back race day was plagued with controversy. NASCAR waited several days to provide Kyle Larson with the necessary waiver that would make him eligible for a championship this fall. See, drivers have to contest every Cup Series race to be eligible for the title; if they miss a race for any reason, they need to ask permission to be considered for the championship run.

Larson was granted that waiver, but it came slowly and raised several questions about whether or not it was a sign from NASCAR to avoid attempting the “double” again — something that Larson had initially considered.

But after his win at the Brickyard 400, Larson seemed to confirm that he’d be back.

The Brickyard 400 is the name of NASCAR’s Cup Series event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, which made its return this year after being run as a road course event for the past few seasons.

The race went into “overtime,” during which point Larson was in a favorable position to take victory thanks to a later pit stop that saw him able to push for the lead while other front-runners dropped back.

It was, ultimately, Larson who crossed the finish line in first position. He parked his No. 5 machine on the yard of bricks and hopped out to celebrate in front of the crowd — perhaps as he had hoped to have done during the Indy 500.

“It’s such a prestigious place and such hallowed ground,” Larson said of the track upon hopping out of his car.

“I love you, Indiana fans, and I know you love me, too.

“How about we come back next May and try to kiss the bricks in the Indy car?”

Larson’s statement brought a roar from the crowd. When asked if his statement served as an official confirmation, though, the driver was a little cagey, saying instead that he’s in talks to put a deal together but that nothing is guaranteed.

Though the Brickyard 400 isn’t as prestigious as either the Indy 500 or the Coke 600, it holds a special place in the NASCAR calendar. It was during NASCAR’s first oval race at IMS that the tradition of “kissing the bricks” was invented — where, after a race, the victor will kneel before the yard of preserved bricks that paved the track almost a century ago.

It must also have been a boon for Larson, who would have inevitably been disappointed by his frustrations during the Month of May.

