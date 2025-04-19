For the second weekend in a row, Lando Norris made a costly error in Q3 right at the moment when mistakes are most unforgiving.

The current championship leader crashed out on his first flying lap in Turn 5, hitting the wall — a mistake that simply shouldn’t happen to a driver aiming to become world champion. But as always, the telemetry will help uncover what truly caused this expensive moment ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP.

Lando Norris cracks under pressure — again

From the very start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, McLaren looked like the team to beat. Aside from Gasly’s standout lap in the unrepresentative conditions of FP1, the papaya cars topped every session, showing consistently strong form.

The MCL39’s impressive aerodynamic downforce gives both Norris and Piastri tremendous stability through slow and fast corners alike, a strength most evident in their dominant Sector 1 times.

Comparing the two McLaren drivers, Norris was consistently quicker across all three practice sessions. That same form carried into qualifying; he was faster than Piastri in both Q1 and Q2, and was clearly the favourite for pole.

But during his very first Q3 push lap, disaster struck. Norris ran wide through Turn 4, which disrupted his entry line into Turn 5. He clipped the curb with the rear of the car, lifting the back off the ground and causing a total loss of traction.

That triggered an uncontrollable oversteer and lateral snap — and at a circuit like Jeddah, even the smallest miscalculation can send you straight into the barriers.

What makes this crash particularly surprising is that it happened in a section where Norris had been consistently quickest. If we compare Q1 and Q2 mini-sector times between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen, the former was fastest through both Turn 4 and Turn 5.

It’s clear the Brit felt confident in this part of the circuit and simply tried to push the limit even further.

But what does this mean for Norris’s title campaign?

More than just lost points, this mistake could carry a psychological toll. With both Oscar and Max as his main rivals, Norris’s second big qualifying error of the season comes at a critical point. It may shake his confidence – although the season is still long, and the championship fight is far from over.

Max Verstappen delivers another unreal lap

On the other end of the spectrum, we saw another sensational lap from Max Verstappen, topping the session in a car that still isn’t considered the fastest.

His pace had been quietly strong throughout practice, and Jeddah — a track that rewards driver skill and makes the RB21’s weaknesses less obvious — gave Max the platform to shine.

Oscar Piastri finished a razor-thin second, just 0.010s behind, with the ever-impressive George Russell taking P3 and enjoying what is arguably the best season of his career. The telemetry data shows us exactly how Verstappen “stole” pole from Piastri.

A comparison of the top laps confirms the trend we’ve seen all weekend: Red Bull is strongest on the straights, while McLaren dominates through the corners.

Interestingly, Verstappen set the fastest Sector 1 time of all, a section where McLaren had typically been untouchable. However, this was likely helped by a well-timed tow from his team-mate, which clearly boosted his straight-line speed.

Sector 2, on the other hand, belonged to Russell. Both the McLaren and Mercedes cars showed greater stability through the fast corner complex between Turns 18 and 22, a stretch where Max lost significant time.

In Sector 3, Piastri was fastest thanks largely to a perfect final corner and the extra downforce McLaren carries, which allows for more stable braking. But despite this, the Australian couldn’t quite edge ahead, missing out on pole by the slimmest of margins.

Just like in Japan, Verstappen once again delivered an elite performance, showcasing his exceptional precision and connection with the RB21. As he said after the session, keeping his rivals behind in the race won’t be easy, but a driver like the four-time champion should never be counted out.

Let’s not forget George Russell, either, who is currently enjoying superb form. As track temperatures dropped, the Brit found more and more performance, and in the end, extracted the absolute maximum from the W16.

