Lando Norris had the cruel nickname of ‘Lando NoWins’ prior to his triumph at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, but he now sits on the edge of potential title glory.

With just three races remaining in the F1 2025 campaign, Norris holds a 24-point margin over teammate Oscar Piastri, while Max Verstappen remains the only other driver mathematically in contention.

It’s a huge turnaround from Norris, who struggled for front-end feel in his McLaren in the opening rounds, but has become the in-form driver of the moment as the season reaches its climax.

Join us we unpack how the championship leader has risen to the summit of the standings heading into the final rounds of the 2025 season and ask the question: Have we all been wrong about Lando Norris?