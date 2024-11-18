Las Vegas Grand Prix: All the off-track activations to celebrate F1 in Sin City

Heading out to Las Vegas this week to catch some Formula 1 action? We are, too — and there’s plenty of action all throughout the city in the build up to the Grand Prix.

If you’re looking for a way to make the most of your weekend, look no further. We’ve got a full list of the off-track activations happening in Vegas, all compiled in one place.

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Off-track attractions

Mercedes Experience at Aria

Running now through November 24, Mercedes will set up a fantastic fan experience at Aria, featuring Grand Prix simulators, a virtual reality team garage, exclusive Mercedes merch and”historic” memorabilia. Open 24 hours a day!

Carlos Sainz Smooth Operator Dance Lounge at Aria

Inside the ALIBI Ultra Lounge at Aria, you’ll find a 12-hour long dance party hosted by the smooth operator himself, Carlos Sainz. The event runs between November 22 and 23,

Haas at Cosmopolitan

Head over to the Cosmopolitan for a Haas-exclusive experience including a show car, race suits, helmets, and more. The event runs between November 19th through the 23rd.

Also at the Cosmopolitan is a Cocktail Circuit featuring specialty racing-themed cocktails, gin and tequila “pit stops,” live art by Armin Flossdorf, an embroidery experience at the Cosmopolitan Race Shop, and a slew of racing simulators.

Aston Martin at Fontainbleu

Between November 1 and 25, Fontainbleu will feature a stunning collection of over 20 Aston Martins from both past and present peppered throughout the resort.

Williams fan zone at New York-New York

Between November 18 and 23rd, Williams has organized an impressive fan zone in New York-New York, where there will be Q&As with everyone from Jenson Button to Franco Colapinto, a show car, Williams simulators, a Komatsu mining haul truck simulator, and exclusive Williams merchandise.

Alpine at the Venetian

Alpine is extending its partnership with the Venetian, where you’ll be able to find merchandise from both the Las Vegas Grand Prix in general, and Alpine more specifically. If you’ve had an eye on the LVGP/Peanuts collection, this is where you’ll find it.

Ferrari shop at the Bellagio

In the Bellagio, Ferrari will host a pop-up lounge dedicated to Scuderia merchandise — including one-of-a-kind and autographed items.

Lewis Hamilton’s Almave bar at Wynn

Lewis Hamilton’s non-alcoholic tequila brand, Almave, will be available once again at the Wynn resort, specifically inside the Casa Playa restaurant. The venue will be open at select times between November 20 and November 24.

Guenther Steiner Q&A at Palms

At 2pm on November 23, head to Ghostbar at Palms for a free Q&A with former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner. VIP tables and open bar packages are also available for purchase if you’re keen on a mimosa.

Enchanté pop-up at Cosmopolitan

Daniel Ricciardo may not be competing in Las Vegas this weekend, but you can still find plenty of Dan Ric-certified experiences. Over at the Cosmopolitan, between November 21 and 23, you’ll find an Enchanté pop-up dedicated to DR’s latest fashion collection.

Shoey Bar at Bellagio

Oh, and don’t forget the Shoey Bar, which is making a triumphant return at the Bellagio this year. This year, Sparco has designed 2,500 collectible gold race shoes with an insert so you can pretend to chug drinks from your shoe just like Daniel Ricciardo.

F1 watch parties

There’s no shortage of Formula 1 watch parties for the folks who have decided to visit Las Vegas during the Grand Prix weekend, but who may not have been able to afford tickets. Note that these are all paid experiences unless otherwise specified.

Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops, Planet Hollywood

The Boulevard Experience at the Cosmopolitan

Rosina Cocktail Lounge at the Palazzo (free, but reservations encouraged)

Juliet Cocktail Room at the Venetian (reservations encouraged)

Electra Cocktail Club (reservations encouraged)

Topgolf

Watch parties at Circa: Stadium Swim and Circa Sportsbook

