We asked and you answered. You gave us your best and wildest predictions for Lewis Hamilton’s time at Ferrari.

From first year success to a legacy left behind, here’s what you had to say about the biggest move in F1 for decades.

Lewis Hamilton tipped to not win F1 2025 title

The first question we put to you was the big one: Will Lewis Hamilton win the 2025 Drivers’ Championship?

Your answer? An overwhelming no. 71% of you said the seven-time World Champion would not add an eighth title to his collection with a little over a quarter of you believing that he would.

But fans more divided on whether he will win it eventually

Despite 71% of you believing Hamilton won’t win the title in his first season, just less than half of you believe he will win a record-breaking eighth at some point.

46.8% back the now 40-year-old to do it while 53.2% said no.

McLaren backed as strong favourite for 2025

In terms of who will be the strongest team in 2025, Ferrari came second with 33.2% but that was far out done by McLaren who scooped up more than half the vote.

10.8% believe Red Bull will be the dominant force while just 0.9% are backing Mercedes.

0.6% of you said another team away from the top four would be the strongest.

Charles Leclerc tipped to beat Lewis Hamilton

Moving onto the teammate battle and this was a much closer affair with Charles Leclerc just edging it over Hamilton.

52.7% of you believed the Monegasque, who is going into his 7th season with Ferrari, would beat Hamilton in their first year together as teammates.

And as for the question of whether they will crash into each other or not, 51.6% of you said they would while 48.4% backed them to keep it clean.

PlanetF1 readers have their say on where Lewis Hamilton will finish in 2025

Next up was where you believed Hamilton would finish in the Drivers’ standings and the place with the biggest portion of the vote was 1st -however that does not tell the whole story.

While 28.1% of you suggested he would win the title, almost half of you predicted he would be between third and fifth.

There was even 0.6% of you who said he would be 20th.

Lewis Hamilton overwhelming favourite to beat George Russell

We also wanted to know how you thought Lewis Hamilton would get on against his now former teammate George Russell.

During their three years together, Russell outscored Hamilton in two of them but almost three quarters of you believe it will be Hamilton with more points come the end of this year.

Of course, this is also a comparison between Ferrari and Mercedes with the Italian outfit finishing 184 points ahead of the Silver Arrows in 2024.

Lewis Hamilton backed to be long-term Ferrari success

Onto matters away from the track as well now and we asked whether Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari would be deemed a success and almost two thirds of you said it would.

Of course, a move like this has more benefits than just on-track performance with Hamilton’s every move being watched and his impact will have already been felt by Ferrari’s lucrative sponsors.

There is also the matter of Hamilton himself and whether ending his final years at Mercedes would have been the best retirement plan for one of F1’s greats.

38.7% of you said it would be a failure but by and large, you believed Hamilton to Ferrari would be a success story for years to come.

Lewis Hamilton tipped for 2026 retirement

At the age of 40, the clock is ticking on Lewis Hamilton’s career, which is why we asked you whether his current deal would be his last.

That deal, which reportedly runs until the end of 2026, has 67.5% of you believing it will be his last with Hamilton at the age of 42 come the end of it.