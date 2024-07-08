Lewis Hamilton took a remarkable victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, which not only delighted the home crowd, but has proven statistically significant too.

We’ve taken a look at the new landmarks the outgoing Mercedes driver reached when he crossed the line first for his record-extending 104th career victory, which came 945 days after his last in Saudi Arabia in 2021 – 56 races ago.

Six new records for Lewis Hamilton following British Grand Prix win

The first driver to win past their 300th Grand Prix start

Six drivers have made it to the landmark of 300 Grand Prix starts in their career – Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello, Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button (Sebastian Vettel retired on 299, so just misses out on this club).

What had combined all of them, however, despite five of them being World Champions – and 18 titles between them – none of them had won a race after their 300th race start.

Hamilton has now ended that statistic and appropriately enough given his affinity with his race number, on start number 344.

The oldest race winner in the 21st Century

Aged 39 years and 182 days, Hamilton has now become the oldest race winner of the new millennium, and should he win any more races for the rest of the season and beyond, that’ll be a record he keeps breaking, unless Alonso and Aston Martin are able to muscle their way into contention for that elusive 33rd win for his former team-mate…

Breaking the record for wins at the same circuit

Hamilton has another record all to himself having previously shared the distinction with Michael Schumacher of eight wins at the same circuit, which Schumi achieved at Magny-Cours in France and Hamilton had held at the Hungaroring and Silverstone, prior to the weekend.

Now, a ninth British Grand Prix victory puts Hamilton all on his own for the driver to have won the most times at a single circuit in Formula 1 history.

To further highlight just how much he loves racing at his home circuit, this win was his 12th consecutive podium at Silverstone and 15th overall. Not a bad hit rate, considering he’s only ever finished *off* the podium there three times.

Winning in a record 16th different season

Another record in which Hamilton now nudges himself clear of his fellow seven-time World Champion in Schumacher.

Having won in 15 consecutive seasons between 1992 and 2006, Hamilton had also achieved that record until his career winning streak came to a halt with the arrival of ground effect cars in 2022.

But 56 races later, his sterling drive at Silverstone saw him back on the top step and winning in a 16th different season, now a record in its own right.

A new longest interval between the first and last/most recent victories

For those who can remember watching the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, commentator James Allen’s words have proven prophetic ever since: “If he can do this after six races, what might he achieve in the future?”

As it turns out, quite a lot.

While he will certainly be hoping this most recent victory is not his last, this win came 17 years and one month after that triumph in Montréal, setting another new record for the gap between a driver’s first and last or most recent win, previously held by Kimi Raikkonen, whose 21 victories spanned 15 years.

150 podiums with Mercedes

Having earned his first title and a host of podiums with McLaren, the vast majority of his success has come after making the bold decision to switch to Mercedes.

With 21 victories among his 49 podiums with McLaren, this win marked an 83rd win for Mercedes and a 150th time finishing in the top three for the Silver Arrows.

In a slight disappointment for fans of round numbers, this most recent finish represented podium number 199 of his illustrious career. One more with McLaren would have made it a nice symmetry, but that would be mere nit-picking…

