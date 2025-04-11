After a very poor start to the 2025 season, one they entered carrying the heavy weight of fan expectations, Ferrari arrived in Bahrain with a fresh set of updates aimed at boosting the performance of the SF-25.

With the first two free practice sessions now complete, the data gives us a clearer view of whether – and to what extent – Ferrari has actually made progress.

Lewis Hamilton with new update, rookie Beganovic in old-spec car for FP1

Alongside the seven-time World Champion in Free Practice 1 was Ferrari Academy driver and current Formula 2 competitor, Dino Beganovic. The Swedish-Bosnian talent got behind the wheel of the older version of the SF-25, while Hamilton had the chance to immediately feel the impact of the updates out on track.

The Maranello team introduced a completely redesigned floor, including updated floor edges and a reshaped diffuser – arguably the most crucial element in this new package. In theory, these changes allow the car to run lower to the ground, offering improved balance and enhanced rear-end stability – a persistent issue for Ferrari since the season began.

Bahrain is an ideal venue for testing such significant changes. Both engineers and drivers are intimately familiar with the circuit, and the team has plenty of historical data to work with.

However, Hamilton was quick to express dissatisfaction over team radio regarding the car’s balance. Still, he managed to set the third-fastest time, just 0.59s behind Norris, who topped the session.

Hamilton’s struggles becomes more apparent when we look at the FP1 long-run data. On average, the Briton was 0.537 seconds slower than Dino Beganovic — despite Beganovic driving the older-spec SF-25.

Nevertheless, FP1 results should always be taken with a pinch of salt. Track conditions during the session weren’t representative of those expected in qualifying and the race, and drivers were still acclimatising to the circuit. It’s safe to say we didn’t see the full potential of the cars at this stage.

The new tech at the Bahrain Grand Prix:

👉 Ferrari SF-25 upgrades explained with significant new floor on the list in Bahrain

👉 Uncovered: F1’s latest tech secrets on display at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain Grand Prix: FP2 showed the true performance

Free Practice 2 can be the most telling session of the weekend – it’s usually when teams begin to show their cards and we get the first glimpse of actual race pace. While we still don’t know the fuel loads or exact engine settings being used, the data nonetheless offers several important clues.

During FP2, teams focused heavily on gathering data on the soft compound tyres, which proved to be highly effective in last year’s race. Interestingly, the medium compound was completely ignored throughout the session.

Despite Ferrari’s updated package, the gap to McLaren – currently the benchmark team – remains significant. On soft-tyre long runs, Hamilton was almost a full second per lap slower than Piastri.

When it comes to flying laps and qualifying simulations, the reality for Ferrari fans is unfortunately the same — there’s still no sign of a major breakthrough.

Charles Leclerc finished P4 with a solid time, but his deficit to Piastri was still over half a second.

McLaren’s strength remains in slow and medium-speed corners, as the comparison graphic below clearly shows.

In every slow corner, Piastri gained time and consistently had far better exits. Leclerc, meanwhile, was able to claw back some of the gap on the straights — top speeds from the SF-25 were noticeably better than those from the MCL39.

However, this is precisely the area where McLaren has struggled since the beginning of the 2025 season. Their trade-off has been clear: sacrificing straight-line speed for cornering stability. And so far, that setup philosophy suits their car perfectly — as the results demonstrate.

The Italian team still has a long road ahead – while it seems they’re heading in the right direction, it’s clear that the drivers are still unable to extract the car’s full potential.

Saturday’s final free practice session will offer another valuable opportunity to gather data and fine-tune the setup for both qualifying and the race.

Read next: Our bold predictions for the Bahrain Grand Prix