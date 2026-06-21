Lewis Hamilton marked a remarkable return to form with his win in Barcelona last time out, a win that had Toto Wolff declaring he “absolutely” sees him as a title contender.

An excellent win though it was, one grand prix win does not make a title tilt. There are still so many unknowns moving forward and, let’s not forget, Kimi Antonelli still leads the championship by 41 points.

Lewis Hamilton silenced doubters – and did it his way

First, let’s be clear here: Hamilton ticked several rarely-used boxes in Barcelona by not just winning beyond his 40th birthday, winning with three separate teams and extending his all-time win record, but he has done so by doing all he can to try and mould his Ferrari in his image.

Hamilton has spoken with immense gratitude about team principal, Fred Vasseur, for moving “heaven and earth” to accommodate his requests, admitting after Barcelona that he is “very, very vocal” behind the scenes as he pushes in the direction he wants – which in itself will likely have been a “big shock to the system” for his team boss.

Few can argue that Hamilton’s career has seen him earn that right, and it is his, as he put it, “relentless” pursuit of making everything just so, where he then begins to shine on track.

That is the part of Hamilton’s personality and skill that Mercedes not only knows well, but should worry about as an opponent.

Toto Wolff acknowledged this himself, saying once the seven-time world champion “smells blood” in a title fight, there’s not a lot stopping him.

With Ferrari visibly bringing as many upgrades as possible, too, why the caution about Hamilton launching another title bid? Well, a couple of reasons.

Why Ferrari fans should not get too excited just yet

Despite Ferrari putting a good case forward for having the best chassis on the grid, the team’s Achilles’ heel in the new regulations has been a deficit in its power unit.

Which circuits are up next, you ask?

The Red Bull Ring, Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps, all of which are energy-hungry – not exactly one of the Scuderia’s strengths so far.

That’s still with the likes of Monza, Las Vegas and Baku all waiting later in the season, too.

The Hungaroring and Zandvoort either side of the summer break could provide a happy hunting ground for Ferrari at least, but Mercedes and both its drivers will still have several chances to extend the team’s advantage on track before then.

This may be unfairly discounting Charles Leclerc from the equation, too, whose back-to-back DNFs have seen him fall 40 points behind his teammate.

However, Hamilton has had much more of a measure on Leclerc this season, leading the race head-to-head 5-2 and leading 4-3 in qualifying to back up his points advantage.

Hamilton explained exactly where the Scuderia is still lacking compared to Mercedes, though, telling PlanetF1.com and others in Barcelona: “I think obviously we miss a little bit of power or deployment.

“It seems like we’re a little bit closer this weekend than normal, but there are areas where they just where we tail off. At the end of going to Turn 4, for example, they just pull a little bit more, and it’s just little small bits through the lap.

“Overall, I think the rear end can always get better, and that’s what I’m always asking for, is more rear downforce.

“That’s the driver’s dream, is always to have more rear, and these guys have had it really solid at the back for some time.

“I’ll keep asking for that, and I think it’s just also refining through-corner balance.”

Despite Ferrari’s flurry of upgrades, it is Mercedes that still appears to have the upper hand overall.

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Antonelli’s lead of 41 points is not insurmountable, far from it with so much of the season remaining, but Hamilton’s former employers have much more recent – and consistent – title-winning experience to fall back on as and when the stakes ramp up to help guide its drivers through.

While Hamilton was at the helm all the way through that period, his challenge, even if he does get close enough, will be to bring a big portion of Ferrari with him in that process – a driver almost guiding the team rather than the other way around.

That will be a difficult enough task given its last championship of any kind, the 2008 constructors’ crown, came all the way back when Hamilton won his first drivers’ title on that dramatic day at Interlagos.

This is far from attempting to diminish what was an outstanding result in Barcelona, but any thoughts of Hamilton mounting a title battle should be put on hold until Ferrari can further establish itself.

Another couple of wins at unexpected circuits, though? Then we’ll talk.

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