Lewis Hamilton’s hopes of winning the F1 2026 title suffered a terminal blow when he retired at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

The possibilities seemed endless after he claimed his first win for Ferrari in Barcelona in June. So why, three months later, have the same old cracks between team and driver reopened?

Lewis Hamilton’s imaginary title challenge is over

A version of this article originally appeared in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

The irony was delicious following Lewis Hamilton’s accident in FP3 in Madrid.

For weeks he had been bleating about the poor communication at Ferrari.

Now here was his race engineer, Carlo Santi, repeatedly urging him to stop the car as he attempted to limp back to the pits with damage.

And what do you know? Lewis chose to ignore it.

That entertaining sideshow on Saturday morning was yet another sign of the desperation that has crept into Hamilton over recent weeks.

He once again put his front wing in a place it did not belong at Turn 1 in Madrid on Sunday, backing out just in time to avoid causing havoc.

As F1 returned to Spain for the first time since his only win for Ferrari in Barcelona in June, it made sense this weekend why Hamilton has recently become so agitated.

Why is it that so soon after the Hamilton/Ferrari partnership never looked stronger, the same old cracks in the relationship began to reappear?

Almost certainly because Hamilton could sense an opportunity to sneak an eighth world championship in 2026… at the same time he saw a team ill-equipped to deliver it to him.

With precious few opportunities left for him at 41, it seems this is a mismatch that Lewis has struggled to reconcile as the season has developed.

Hence the sudden yearning for his old life at Mercedes: Mercedes did this better, Mercedes did that better.

Mercedes, Mercedes, Mercedes.

Put another way, Hamilton’s Ferrari career has ended up becoming a little too serious in the three months since Barcelona.

Perhaps more serious than even he – arriving at Ferrari in 2025 riddled with doubt about his own performance level – ever envisaged.

After all, wasn’t the whole point of his move to Ferrari about ending his F1 career on a happier note than his final years at Mercedes had threatened to deliver?

About the joy of finally driving the red car? The Prancing Horse on his chest?

Notice how those classic Ferrari platitudes have dried up over recent months as Lewis has increasingly struggled to contain his frustration with the team’s lingering limitations.

As noted in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from the British Grand Prix – the last race he finished on the podium – the suggestion that Hamilton was ever a serious factor in this year’s championship was purely a figment of the imagination of an overexcited media.

It would have required a few more Barcelonas for him to become a remotely noteworthy threat to the Mercedes drivers.

But try telling that to a competitor of Hamilton’s intensity as he became convinced that the window of opportunity was opening up before him.

The same thing has happened more recently to Lando Norris, who since Hungary has repeatedly been asked whether he still has ambitions of retaining his title in 2026.

Unlike Lewis, however, Lando has had the good sense to avoid being lured into setting himself up for disappointment.

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

With that in mind, maybe his retirement in Madrid will ultimately prove a positive development for Hamilton and Ferrari.

Now 101 points behind Kimi Antonelli after this race, there is no longer a need to fret about the title slipping away.

Now they know for sure that the championship is gone, it could ease the pressure and restore a sense of peace to Maranello.

Here is a chance to finally pause for breath and hit the reset button.

To smooth out the friction that has developed between team and driver over recent months.

To understand what has worked well this season and what they must do better.

And to start looking ahead, united again, to mounting a more sustained challenge in 2027.

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