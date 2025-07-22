Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed the most successful Formula 1 career of all time in terms of race victories, and is level with Michael Schumacher on seven World Championships.

While he has enjoyed unprecedented levels of on-track success, only a few circuits have eluded him taking top spot in his career to date, with some venues having entered and exited the Formula 1 calendar during his time in the sport, and others joining the calendar in recent seasons.

Seven F1 race tracks where Lewis Hamilton has not won

Statistics correct as of 2025 British Grand Prix.

Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France

Entries: 2

Best result: P3

Last raced: 2008

Hamilton’s rookie season in Formula 1 is not likely to be matched any time soon, with a third-placed finish at Magny-Cours his eighth of nine consecutive podiums to start his career.

The French circuit did not last much longer, however, with 2008 Magny-Cours’ most recent appearance, with Hamilton taking a P10 finish that time around.

Hamilton has won the French Grand Prix since, however, taking top spot at Circuit Paul Ricard in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Valencia Street Circuit, Spain

Entries: 5

Best result: P2 (x3)

Last raced: 2012

Valencia hosted the European Grand Prix from 2008 to 2012, and while overtaking was difficult around the street circuit, Hamilton made three podiums in the sport’s stint there.

He never took to the top step, but finished second three times consecutively from 2008-2010.

Felipe Massa, Rubens Barrichello, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso would be the race winners around Valencia, with Vettel being the only repeat winner before it fell away from the calendar.

Korea International Circuit, South Korea

Entries: 4

Best result: P2 (x2)

Last raced: 2013

South Korea’s stint in Formula 1 lasted just four seasons, with the Hermann Tilke-designed Korea International Circuit in Yeongam introduced in 2010.

Hamilton finished second behind Fernando Alonso in the track’s debut season, and was second again behind Sebastian Vettel the year after.

A P10 and P5 finish followed before the circuit left the calendar, meaning Hamilton did not take victory in South Korea.

Buddh International Circuit, India

Entries: 3

Best result: P4

Last raced: 2013

As with Yeongam, Formula 1 was looking for new markets in which to be successful when the sport headed to India for the first time in 2011, at the newly-designed Buddh International Circuit.

One of the few circuits where the now-seven-time World Champion has never managed a podium, Hamilton was seventh in its first event, a fourth place the following year and signing off with a sixth.

The circuit has not been used in Formula 1 since its initial stint, and held one MotoGP event in 2023.

Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands

Entries: 4

Best result: P2

Last raced: 2024

Formula 1 returned to Zandvoort to much fanfare in 2021, namely because of a home hero. Max Verstappen.

Introducing innovative banking and bringing the circuit up to FIA Grade 1 standard, Verstappen has held an almost stranglehold on the top step of the podium, winning three races from 2021 to 2023, before finishing second behind Lando Norris in 2024.

The closest Hamilton came to victory was in 2021, in among his dramatic title battle against the Dutch driver, taking second place on the day.

Zandvoort is due to drop off the F1 calendar in 2026, leaving Hamilton two more opportunities to claim victory at the Dutch circuit.

Miami International Autodrome, United States

Entries: 4

Best result: P6 (x3)

Last raced: 2025

The arrival of a new Formula 1 era in 2022 brought with it a new track, with a circuit built around the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The first edition of the race was a bumpy ride for Hamilton, however, with arguably the peak of Mercedes‘ 2022 porpoising issues showing up on the long back straight.

Hamilton has yet to take to the podium at the Florida circuit, the only track of the current crop where that is the case; a Sprint podium in 2025 being the best of his efforts so far.

Las Vegas Strip Circuit, United States

Entries: 2

Best result: P2

Last raced: 2024

Much like Miami, Formula 1’s push to expand into the United States arrived with a much-anticipated return to Las Vegas, on an all-new circuit layout that took in the city’s iconic Strip.

A seventh for Hamilton in 2023 was followed by an impressive drive to second place in 2024, rising from 10th on the grid to finish behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Hamilton still has the opportunity to earn a victory around Las Vegas, with the race taking place again later in 2025.

