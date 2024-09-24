Logan Sargeant to IndyCar? The 5 teams most likely to sign the F1 driver

After Logan Sargeant was dropped by Williams midway through the 2024 Formula 1 season, several big question marks lingered around the driver’s career. Where would he go next? Would he head home to America to keep racing?

All signs seem to say “yes.” Sargeant will be testing an Indy car with Meyer Shank Racing in the near future — but the 2025 field is filling up. We’re going to take a look at some open seats remaining on IndyCar’s grid and see where Sargeant might make a good fit.

Logan Sargeant to IndyCar?

Logan Sargeant will head to The Thermal Club in California later this year to test an Indy car run by Meyer Shank Racing, a two-car Honda team.

After Sargeant was dropped by Williams, IndyCar looked to be the driver’s next best bet, and his manager was quickly in contact with several teams on the grid. The American driver was present in the paddock for the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway, and according to RACER, MSR “were impressed with Sargeant’s character.” That led to the offer of a test day.

Does that mean Sargeant will race for MSR next year? Not quite.

Heading into 2025, IndyCar will debut a charter system; while non-chartered cars are allowed to enter races, there’s no guarantee they’ll make the grid. MSR is a two-charter team, and both of its cars have been filled for 2025.

MSR also has relationship with the Chip Ganassi Racing team, but CGR is also looking at a fully-staffed team for 2025.

Rather, this test is designed to give Sargeant a chance to showcase his abilities in an Indy car as a way to appeal to other teams.

But what teams are left to sign Sargeant?

More on Logan Sargeant and American racing:

👉 What next for Logan Sargeant? Three ways to resurrect his motorsport career after Williams axe

👉 US F1 drivers ranked: Logan Sargeant 18th and Phil Hill beaten to No.1 spot

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

We’ll start off our list of possibilities for Sargeant with our least-likely options. While Rahal Letterman Racing does have two open seats coming into the 2025 IndyCar season, there are already a handful of drivers gunning for that seat, including Pietro Fittipaldi, Juri Vips, Alexander Rossi, and more.

Further, Graham Rahal — driver for RLL and son of team co-owner Bobby Rahal — has never been afraid of calling out Formula 1 for its exclusivity and “elitism.” While Sargeant is American, there could be some animosity toward him courtesy of the fact that he opted to race in the European ladder program rather than the ladder in America.

Juncos Hollinger Racing

At the moment, both of Juncos Hollinger’s cars are free heading into 2025, but there are already a handful of names linked to its seats, including both Romain Grosjean and Conor Daly.

This doesn’t completely discount Logan Sargeant from the running, as Grosjean has stated he has other offers available to him.

Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing will have two chartered cars heading into 2025, and at the moment, neither seat is filled, though there are rumors that boss Ed Carpenter is looking to retain part-time No. 20 driver Christian Rasmussen for a full season.

Sargeant remains a distinct possibility for the ECR team, which just signed Splenda as a partner for the team, thus bringing in ample funding — but with talented drivers like Rossi and Linus Lundqvist on the market, ECR seems more likely to select one of those more experienced talents instead.

Dale Coyne Racing

Of the current IndyCar teams on the grid, Logan Sargeant would be most likely to make his American open-wheel debut with Dale Coyne Racing.

DCR is admittedly a backmarker in IndyCar, and its cars are often staffed by a rotating selection of drivers who contest a handful of events, but not all of them. While that selection is largely dictated by the driver that can bring the most funds to the team, it has also been a great landing point for former F1 drivers like Romain Grosjean.

Why? Well, at DCR, if a driver is already expected to compete in only a handful of events, it allows that driver to curate a more specific selection of races in which he intends to compete. Back when Grosjean debuted in Indy with DCR in 2021, he initially opted against competing on ovals as he got up to speed in the car.

The oval-free schedule allows drivers to come to grips with the series, and that could make a great entry point for Sargeant.

Prema Racing

As we’ve discussed previously on PlanetF1.com, Logan Sargeant might be a great fit for the incoming Prema Racing team. Prema will be a non-chartered outfit for 2025, which means the team will have to fight to make it onto the IndyCar grid each race — but that also allows the team to have a little more flexibility in testing out drivers.

Sargeant already has a professional relationship with Prema, which could very well serve as a foot in the door when it comes time to negotiate a deal; the team may also opt to sign Sargeant for road and street courses, then bring in a more experienced oval racer for those events.

Read next: How all-star Josef Newgarden became IndyCar’s unexpected villain in 2024