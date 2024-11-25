Mario Andretti’s role uncovered in huge Cadillac F1 team announcement

Michael Andretti may have stepped down from running the Andretti Global team — but there’s still a role available at the Formula 1 program for his father, Mario Andretti.

Today, F1 has provisionally accepted Cadillac’s entry on the grid for 2026, and the elder Andretti will still have a role on the team.

Mario Andretti set to hold role with General Motors

The Andretti family name has seemed to be particularly problematic when it comes to GM’s Formula 1 goals.

Even though Andretti Global passed the initial stress tests by the FIA, Formula One Management ultimately rejected the team bid, arguing that the Andretti name would not offer any value to Formula 1.

However, FOM did note that it would be interested in General Motors joining the sport as a manufacturer or power unit supplier.

Later, Mario Andretti revealed that Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei vowed that he would never allow Michael Andretti to join Formula 1. When Michael stepped down from active running of the team and Andretti Global co-owner Dan Towriss took charge, however, a potential path to Formula 1 once again opened for the team.

Now, the Andretti Global name has fallen by the wayside, with the press release referring to the outfit as “TWG Global” — the company that owns Andretti Global. But Mario Andretti himself will still play a role in the incoming GM F1 outfit.

👉 Andretti Global and Group 1001: How a racing sponsorship became team co-ownership

👉 Cadillac’s European push could make sense of its F1 hopes without Andretti

“My first love was Formula 1 and now – 70 years later – the F1 paddock is still my happy place. I’m absolutely thrilled with Cadillac, Formula 1, Mark Walter, and Dan Towriss,” Mario Andretti said in the official press release.

“To still be involved at this stage of my life — I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming.”

Andretti has been appointed to serve as a director on the team’s board.

Michael Andretti, who really got the ball rolling in this operation, will remain uninvolved.

“The Cadillac F1 Team is made up of a strong group of people that have worked tirelessly to build an American works team,” Michael Andretti wrote on X.

“I’m very proud of the hard work they have put in and congratulate all involved on this momentous next step. I will be cheering for you!”

Read next: Four reasons why GM’s huge F1 arrival makes so much sense