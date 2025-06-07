Who is Martin Brundle? The life and career of an F1 paddock stalwart

Martin Brundle admitted himself he had to be taken to the commentary box for the first time “kicking and screaming”, but he has since made his name as perhaps the most recognisable voice in the sport in the modern era.

Having driven at the top level for over a decade, the Englishman began his commentary career almost immediately after leaving Formula 1, where he has since forged another path to become one of its most authoritative voices.

Martin Brundle: The career of a successful racer turned F1 commentary stalwart

Hailing from Norfolk, Brundle began his junior career not by karting, as is the established route in motorsport, but began racing on grass tracks before graduating to oval racing in Hot Rods, and subsequently joined the British Saloon Car Championship as a teenager.

Single-seaters joined Brundle’s racing schedule in 1979, taking in Formula Ford machinery alongside his saloon schedule.

By 1982, however, he had moved up to the highly-competitive British Formula 3 series, in which he ended his second season as runner-up behind Brazilian driver, Ayrton Senna – with Brundle finishing on the podium in all but one of the races in 1983.

This show of potential prompted Tyrrell to take a chance on the British driver for 1984, making his Formula 1 debut in the process.

In his first season, Brundle crossed the line second at the Detroit Grand Prix, a accomplishment wiped from the record books as Tyrrell was excluded from the championship. Next time out, a heavy crash left him with broken ankles and feet, with doctors initially considering amputation. While Brundle recovered, the injury had a lasting legacy and prevented him from left-foot braking.

Brundle remained with Tyrrell for three years, officially securing a highest finish of P4 at the 1986 Australian Grand Prix.

A year at Zakspeed followed as Brundle became the lead driver at Jaguar’s sportscar programme, under the Tom Walkinshaw Racing moniker.

It was in sportscars where Brundle would achieve significant success, winning the World Sportscar Championship in 1988 with a record 240 points, taking five race victories along the way – as well as earning top spot in the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona.

Returning to Formula 1 in 1989 with Brabham, a lowly P20 finish in the standings saw Brundle head back to sportscars the following year, in which he took overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, alongside John Nielsen and Price Cobb in the now-iconic Jaguar XKR-12 – which weighed just 900kg and was powered by a 7-litre V12 that helped propel its drivers up to speeds of almost 230mph.

Brundle’s main successes in Formula 1 were yet to come, however, and moving to the promising Benetton team in 1992 to partner an emerging talent in Michael Schumacher, Brundle earned five podiums through that season to finish sixth in the Drivers’ Championship.

Ousted in favour of Italian Riccardo Patrese for 1993, he switched to Ligier and then on to McLaren for 1994 where he finished second in the Monaco Grand Prix.

For 1995, a return to Ligier beckoned before spending the final year of his F1 career with Jordan in 1996, after which Brundle admitted he was taken “kicking and screaming” into his next venture, it was a move that would ultimately lead to a new career which he continues to this day.

From cockpit to commentary: Martin Brundle moves onto a new career path

Brundle continued racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for several more years, but he moved from the track to the commentary box as he partnered the great Murray Walker from 1997 as ITV played host to Formula 1.

Upon Walker’s retirement, he was paired with James Allen at ITV from 2002, before moving along with the sport’s British TV rights to the BBC in 2009.

Brundle was quickly highlighted for the quality of his punditry and insight in Formula 1, and soon began getting industry recognition for his coverage. He won the RTS Television Sports Award for Best Sports Pundit in 1998, 1999, 2005 and 2006, and has continued in the sport up to the present day.

Working with the BBC and initially partnering Jonathan Legard in the commentary box, he spent the 2011 season as lead commentator before the sport’s host channel would change again, this time to Sky Sports.

There, Brundle returned to his preferred analyst role in co-commentary, in which he has partnered with David Croft ever since.

Martin Brundle and the famous grid walk

First completed at the 1997 British Grand Prix, Brundle’s pre-race grid walk has become one of the staples of his broadcasts, with the live television environment providing an unpredictable atmosphere as he navigates the starting grid.

While looking to interview celebrities and Formula 1 figures ahead of the race starting, Brundle’s off-the-cuff questions have garnered praise for conveying the atmosphere of a Grand Prix weekend to watching viewers amid the hubbub of a busy starting grid.

Not every interaction has been successful, however, with some of the more awkward moments of the grid walk also having become viral moments on their own over the years.

Brundle has admitted to his reservations around conducting the grid walk, given its unpredictable nature and being carried live on television, though it is also balanced out by some of the “world-class people” with whom he can interact on a Grand Prix Sunday.

He told The Sun: “I’m one sentence away from the end of my career at all times, or being cancelled.

“I’m terrified of the whole thing, because it’s live and it’s just pure car crash television.

“Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, I don’t know, getting knocked about by security guards. They’re the ones that people like.

“And then I meet some really lovely, fascinating, world-class people, politicians and royalty and movie stars, and I’m very privileged with the people I meet on the grid.”

Martin Brundle away from the F1 circuit

Brundle is chair of the Grand Prix Trust, an organisation founded by three-time World Champion, Sir Jackie Stewart, in 1987, which is a benevolent fund to support current and former Formula 1 paddock personnel upon falling on difficult times.

He was honoured in Britain by being awarded an OBE by King Charles in 2025 for services to motorsport and broadcasting.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the news, Brundle said of the award: “Thank you for so many lovely messages, they mean as much to me as the OBE, which is a great deal to say the least.

“My eternal and sincere thanks to family, friends, motorsport and broadcasting teammates, and motorsport folk and fans, for the help and support since I first grass-tracked a Ford Anglia 53 years ago. It’s been a blast, I’m a very lucky man.”

