Max Verstappen has once again been linked with a move from Red Bull to Mercedes for the F1 2027 season.

PlanetF1.com understands that Verstappen will be free to walk away from Red Bull if he is out of the top two in the drivers’ standings come next month’s summer break. With Max currently seventh, he will have a big decision to make over the coming weeks. Our writers predict where Verstappen will start next season…

Red Bull: Winning car versus winning pay cheque

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By Michelle Foster

Another week, another Max to Mercedes rumour… Only this time, in a rather notable variant on previous speculation, Mercedes isn’t as keen as it was in previous rumours.

So much so that Toto Wolff put a lowball offer on the table. It was, says Ralf Schumacher, “so bad financially” that there was no way Verstappen could accept it.

As for the other table that Verstappen is playing cards with, Red Bull, the energy drink company’s powers-that-pay-him-a-lot offered him a four-year extension to remain through to 2032.

Both offers received the same response: No!

Could there be a sliver of truth to either claim and where does that leave Verstappen in 2027?

Whatever Ralf heard in the wind regarding the Mercedes side of the equation makes sense. Why would Wolff offer the Dutchman his reported $70million per year in base salary alone when he already has a future world champion on the payroll? And at a lot less.

Kimi Antonelli has shown Wolff that he doesn’t need Verstappen to win. Maybe last year, yes, and the year before, and the year before that.

But that’s no longer the situation. Mercedes has a champion in Antonelli, and a back-up plan in George Russell.

So, if Verstappen wants to join Mercedes and drive its race-winning, potentially championship-winning car, new era of cars, he can. But he’ll have to do it at a price cut.

Red Bull at the other table needs Verstappen. I won’t say desperately, but definitely. He’s their home-grown four-time world champion. He’s their PR. And he’s also the driver who can get more out of any Red Bull F1 car than anyone else.

It’s understood that Verstappen has an exit clause that stipulates if he is not P2 at the end of the first half of the championship, he can leave. He’s not P2, he’s not even close.

But while the argument could boil down to a winning car versus a winning pay cheque, Verstappen has often spoken about his priorities.

It’s not records and it’s not money, it’s loyalty and especially loyalty to family. He considers Red Bull family, it is as simple as that.

He’s not going anywhere.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes, George Russell to Alpine

By Mat Coch

Contract clauses exist such that Max Verstappen could become a free agent for F1 2027, meaning any decision is in the Dutchman’s hands.

Key to Verstappen’s decision making will be his belief that Red Bull can deliver him a car capable of winning races and championships in the near future.

That will contrast with what can be offered elsewhere. Mercedes has a competitive package, and there is known interest in Verstappen’s services.

And who could really blame Mercedes, or any team, for expressing an interest, or at least having a conversation, with the four-time world champion? A team boss who refuses such a meeting is doing themselves a disservice, regardless of what contracts may already be in place.

That’s where it might get a little sticky.

To land at Mercedes, a seat must be open, and one must presume that it is George Russell’s place Verstappen would take. If so, where to for the Brit?

Russell is managed by Mercedes, which would be motivated to keep him in the family where possible.

Might it be that it exercises a relationship with one of its customer teams to find a home for him?

The driver lineup at Alpine isn’t settled; Franco Colapinto is out of contract at the end of the year, and Fernando Alonso has been linked with a move.

But pause for a moment and consider a world in which Mercedes does a deal to place Russell at Alpine, thereby freeing up a drive at the factory team for Verstappen.

Max Verstappen to rip the plaster off and leave Red Bull

By Thomas Maher

I don’t believe that Max Verstappen will take a sabbatical year out of Formula 1, but nor do I believe that he will accept another year of toiling around hoping for days in which a podium place might be in reach.

The conditions of his escape clause are believed to be that, if he is outside the top two after Hungary, he can activate it to become, essentially, a free agent if he so pleases.

And I reckon he’ll do just that, particularly given his reluctance to reassure Red Bull’s shareholders following their meeting in Austria last week.

Indeed, Verstappen’s failure to give Red Bull that guarantee of staying has been suggested to have caused some upset for the shareholders, with sources telling me they feel they’ve moved heaven and earth to keep him happy.

But team dynamics aside, the performance isn’t quite there at the moment and, with Red Bull in a rebuilding phase, there’s no guarantee of success or championships any time soon – solid but unspectacular isn’t enough for someone as hungry as an at-his-peak Verstappen.

Let’s be honest: does it really matter if Red Bull isn’t happy he hasn’t given that commitment yet?

The Dutch driver is very much in the driving seat – literally and metaphorically – when it comes to any sort of negotiations, and he knows it: Red Bull needs him far more than he needs Red Bull, even if there is a long and successful history together.

It’s commendable of Red Bull that they have such faith in him that they are willing to give him everything he wants, but performance is the one area that the Milton Keynes-based squad can’t make any promises and, given the start Mercedes has made to this regulation cycle, I suspect Verstappen will finally have his head properly turned by Toto Wolff and the prospect of joining Brackley.

If the point comes that Verstappen activates his escape clause, I reckon the Mercedes rumours will kick up a gear, and it might not be all that long until the most exciting driver move of the decade is confirmed (sorry, Lewis fans).

As for who loses out, surely it can only be Russell, whose time as the ‘present’ of Mercedes looks to have already reached the end of that hypothetical: the form of Kimi Antonelli in only his second year is too vastly impressive for anyone not to take him very, very seriously, and Russell’s failure to completely knock the Italian into the weeds since Australia may prove to be his undoing.

Could it be that Russell ends up in a straight swap with Verstappen, should Red Bull need someone who can slot in and perform? Or, if Russell can’t get it together this season, that he has to give up on one of the expected front-running seats?

Certainly, some paddock whispers in Barcelona suggested Alpine is interested but, given the bevy of drivers now linked with the Enstone-based squad, the British driver might even be looking elsewhere, should the worst come to pass.

Either Red Bull or a sabbatical

By Henry Valantine

Max Verstappen has long made it clear he’s in Formula 1 for a good time rather than a long time, and while chatter around power units has died down somewhat, how he feels behind the wheel of 2027 machinery in the simulator may yet play its part.

The move to a 58-42 power unit split next season goes some way to assuaging his (and many others’) wishes for greater internal combustion power, and he has frequently referenced his stay in Formula 1 to how much he enjoys the thrill of driving.

He clearly had a fantastic experience racing at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, so a year continuing to build his GT3 team may also have its appeals.

As others have referenced, the doors appear firmly shut on a move to Mercedes at this stage, as is any thought of a move to Ferrari, and McLaren has both its drivers locked in for next season.

So, unless another title contender suddenly breaks through from nowhere, it’s hard to see where else he’d be other than Red Bull.

At this stage of his career, Verstappen is not a ‘project’ driver in any sense.

He remains any team’s best opportunity of a plug-in-and-play world class driver in an instant, and he seemingly has no intention of wasting a couple of years in the midfield to try and build for something greater.

He’ll either stick or twist, but the twist at this stage may even be some time away from Formula 1.

That also seems unlikely, however, so staying at Red Bull it is for me.

Red Bull: No way out for Max Verstappen this year

By Oliver Harden

It’s hard to see a way out of Red Bull for Verstappen this year.

As I wrote extensively last year, the perfect time for Max to move to Mercedes was in 2025.

Why? Because of the doubts over the ultimate potential of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

While Kimi and George only came with the promise and potential of winning the title a year ago, Max came with the closest thing you could find to a guarantee.

With Mercedes now dominating in 2026, though, those lingering doubts – at least on the Antonelli side of the garage – have been totally extinguished.

Why risk harming Kimi’s remarkable progress and development by adding Max to the equation now? It would be a move fraught with danger.

And Mercedes’ success is almost certain to see George Russell meet the performance targets required to automatically trigger an extension for 2027 anyway.

In fact, the only realistic way Russell could find himself vulnerable is if these performance targets are in some way related to his performance versus Antonelli.

So if not Mercedes, then where?

Aston Martin’s disastrous start to F1’s new era has taken that particular curveball off the table for the foreseeable future; all seems calm at Ferrari currently meanwhile.

There is one more option, however.

With GianPiero Lambiase heading to Woking in the relatively near future, my suspicion is that McLaren – a destination that barely registered on the radar in this debate before April – will soon emerge as the most likely option for Verstappen’s next move.

But there is unlikely to be movement on that front before next year, so Red Bull for 2027 it is.

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