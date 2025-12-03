No matter how much the team and its drivers might try, McLaren still can’t shake off Max Verstappen.

Verstappen heads to this weekend’s decider in Abu Dhabi somehow still in the hunt for a fifth straight championship in F1 2025. Beating Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to the title would cement his place as the greatest ever in some eyes.

Max Verstappen could equal Michael Schumacher by winning fifth straight F1 title

A version of this article originally appeared in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

Zak Brown had a good way of describing Max Verstappen, and the season he has stitched together in 2025, ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Max, Brown said, is like the character in a horror film who somehow keeps reappearing every time you think you’ve finished him off.

Just when you think it’s safe, just when you think the coast is clear… boo!

Along comes McLaren’s bogeyman again. Still very much alive, still fighting with all his might.

It is already an achievement that he has taken the title race to the final round of the season, dragging a car that – although improved across the year – has never been restored to its previous best and, in truth, has often been flattered by Max’s genius.

Actually going to Abu Dhabi and winning the whole thing?

Now that would cement Verstappen’s status, even at just 28 years old, as the greatest driver the sport has ever seen.

Max Verstappen: Unbeatable?

👉 The big Max Verstappen question: Can any driver stop him?

👉 Jos Verstappen: The F1 racer turned ruthless mentor behind Max Verstappen’s supreme F1 talent

His victory in Qatar, of course, owed much – everything – to McLaren’s strategic error, yet that crucial moment of the race also underlined the relative simplicity of Red Bull’s approach.

Often the team is criticised for its Max-centric outlook, but be in no doubt that Verstappen’s clear status as lead driver also gives Red Bull more agility – a greater clarity of thought – than its competitors when quick and decisive calls are required under pressure.

Put another way, if McLaren only saw pitfalls when the safety car appeared, Red Bull only sensed opportunity.

That’s all the safety car bought Verstappen, though: opportunity.

It was over to him to make the strategic advantage count, remaining in sight of Piastri and Norris even when they were under instruction to push like hell to open up a gap before their own stops, as if keeping the McLarens tied to a piece of string.

There is no greater reflection of Verstappen’s feats in 2025 than the statistic that he heads to Abu Dhabi on the same number of victories – seven – as both McLaren drivers.

Given the extent of the MCL39’s dominance (the constructors’ title was sealed eight weeks ago in Singapore), and the woes still plaguing Red Bull to this day, it should not have been possible.

Yet that – somehow doing the impossible – is just what Verstappen does.

Be afraid, Zak. Be very afraid…

Reader reaction: Game on for Max Verstappen in the F1 2025 title race

Ex Pitlane Monkey: This race has set us up brilliantly for a season finale that may well go down in history. Three drivers all in with a shake of being the champion, all exceptional too.

Max has had a season like some of the greats before him battling in a car that isn’t the best on the grid overall and getting himself close to glory.

Can he do it? Or will it be one of the papaya drivers that go home happy?

Fashion & Research (in reply to Ex Pitlane Monkey): 99% chance Norris is champion. Would basically need a DNF or incident.

Elke: I am a Max fan, also a fan of other drivers, he’s so good never count him out, without him I’d find it less exciting to watch, such hunger 🙂

R Legault (in reply to Elke): He is a nightmare for McLaren When you go to the last race of the season that will decide of the championship and you will say to yourself all the week: ‘We have to do it perfectly. No place to a small error or we will lose.’

Freak Power: I said two months ago that Verstappen will win the title, and it is well deserved. He is a better driver than Norris and Piastri for a class.

Dray: “Put another way, if McLaren only saw pitfalls when the safety car appeared, Red Bull only sensed opportunity.”

Nicely worded, and very true.

R Legault: ”Max, Brown said, is like the character in a horror film who somehow keeps reappearing every time you think you’ve finished him off.”

Not only Lando that is afraid of Max. I think that he is putting the all team on the nerves…

Pompa: Yuki could have made Max world champ by now if he was any good

Stephan (in reply to Pompa): That’s a brilliant point that has gone completely under the radar.. had Yuki been a better number 2 and was up there scrapping in the top 4 or 5, that Max has shown the car is capable of, we could have been looking at a totally different points standing if he could have taken points off of other drivers.

GK (in reply to Pompa): Great point, I was laughed at for that very point a couple of months ago. Makes me question why didn’t Red Bull try Hadjar mid or late season to help Max potentially

Eric: Max/RBR can only drive like yesterday and give 100%, like he always does. It’s in McL hands now. McL will win it, but the best driver of 2025 is Max, without any doubt.

Downforce: Vettel came back from a 14 point deficit, McLaren should be very afraid.

Norris and Piastri have a car that wrapped up the Constructors’ title many races ago and the drivers still can’t get it over the line because of one driver called Verstappen – unbelievable.

For you folk that never saw Senna or Schumacher race, this is what we witnessed and it was epic.

Fire Storm: Max now belongs to the legendary league, alongside the likes of Schumacher, Fangio etc. Perhaps he is the very best driver ever.

Watching him race has been a privilege. I feel the same pride I did when I saw Schumacher and Alonso drag Ferrari into championship contention when the Scuderia didn’t belong there.

I don’t know what will happen in Abu Dhabi next week but I believe the vast majority of the fandom knows who’s the rightful champion. He doesn’t wear papaya.

Bobby Laverack: It has to be said that has been a classic season, both McLaren drivers battling hard, and Verstappen clawing his way back into contention showing the world why he’s the best out there Whoever wins, they’ll have earned it!

BillyBob: The only right outcome for this season is for Verstappen to take the title and for Piastri to finish P2 in the standings.

Read next: Max Verstappen data highlights deliberate action amid McLaren strategy blunder