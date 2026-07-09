Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull for McLaren remains far from certain, but a series of developments have transformed a paddock rumour into one of F1’s biggest talking points.

For now, nothing has been agreed, and until contracts are signed there remains every chance the Dutchman stays exactly where he is. And yet something has undoubtedly changed.

Why Max Verstappen to McLaren rumours have gained momentum

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The story has now gathered enough momentum that the conversation is no longer centred on whether there is any substance to it, but what happens if it proves to be true.

McLaren still has Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri under contract. Verstappen remains tied to Red Bull. None of the practical barriers to a deal have changed, a point which would usually stop a story in its tracks, but this one has grown louder.

Verstappen has a break clause in his contract that he can activate should he sit outside the top two in the drivers’ championship at F1’s summer break.

After the British Grand Prix, the Dutchman is 78 points behind second-placed George Russell with a maximum of 50 points on offer before that deadline; he is effectively a free agent already.

Why Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future is suddenly uncertain

It’s clear that his relationship with Red Bull is no longer as straightforward as it once was.

The team he committed his future to has changed dramatically. Adrian Newey has departed, Christian Horner has gone, and now GianPiero Lambiase – Verstappen’s long-time race engineer and arguably his closest ally within the organisation – is also heading for the exit after agreeing a move to McLaren.

Few relationships in Formula 1 are more important than the bond between a driver and their race engineer. Verstappen and Lambiase have shared every championship success of the Dutchman’s F1 career, making the engineer’s departure particularly significant.

Lewis Hamilton’s adjustment after leaving Pete Bonnington behind when he joined Ferrari last season offered a timely reminder of how influential that partnership can be.

Lambiase’s move only adds to suggestions Verstappen could eventually follow.

The obvious complication is that McLaren already has one of the strongest driver line-ups in Formula 1.

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are contracted beyond this season, meaning Verstappen’s arrival would almost certainly require one of those seats to become available.

Within the paddock, the widespread assumption is that Piastri would be the driver under threat.

That is despite the enormous faith McLaren has shown in the Australian since securing him for the 2023 season.

The team famously paid out the final year of Daniel Ricciardo’s contract, understood to be worth around $20 million to create a seat for Piastri, a decision that has since been vindicated by race wins and a sustained championship challenge.

Sources close to Piastri remain adamant there is no cause for concern and insist McLaren remains fully committed to the Australian, a point Zak Brown has made multiple times.

Piastri himself has repeatedly stated he is happy within the team and trusts the project.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has moved to distance the team from speculation surrounding Verstappen, most recently during the FIA’s Friday press conference at the British Grand Prix.

Asked about discussions with Verstappen in the lead up to the Silverstone event, Brown noted they “didn’t go anywhere. I’ve got my two drivers, so there’s nothing to report.”

He added: “I’ve got two drivers in the seats. So, what I couldn’t offer him was a seat in my race car,” when asked by PlanetF1.com what McLaren could offer Verstappen to tempt him to join McLaren.

Brown’s comments serve as the team’s official denial of the immediate rumors, explicitly shutting down any talks of a signed agreement or an active driver change for the current line-up. Lando and Oscar, as Brown put it, “aren’t going anywhere.”

Yet, in the fast-paced, political world of the F1 paddock, an official denial rarely stops a story dead.

Why Max Verstappen to McLaren is still far from certain

While Brown has clearly outlined McLaren’s current contractual position, the denial naturally focuses on immediate, active negotiations. It is the subtle gap between an immediate shutdown and future paddock hypotheticals where the speculation continues to grow.

Taken together with the situation at Red Bull, and staff movement to McLaren, it adds another piece to the puzzle and goes some way to explain why speculation has accelerated.

Verstappen has become increasingly frustrated at Red Bull as the organisation around him continues to evolve, and McLaren would undoubtedly be interested if a driver of his calibre was available. Lambiase’s impending arrival adds another layer of intrigue.

None of this proves Max Verstappen will drive for McLaren next season. A move remains only one possible outcome, with staying at Red Bull also entirely plausible.

But what once felt like little more than paddock gossip has evolved into potentially the most significant story of the season, and one that is showing no signs of fading.

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