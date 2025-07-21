Max Verstappen has won at almost every circuit on the current F1 calendar, courtesy of his all-conquering 2023 season, but he has not yet won at every track in the sport.

The Covid-interrupted seasons of 2020 and 2021 see some otherwise unlikely entries to this list, but for all of Verstappen’s success in his career to date, there are still some circuits where he has yet to take to the top step of the podium.

Seven F1 race tracks where Max Verstappen has not won

Statistics as of 2025 British Grand Prix.

Marina Bay Circuit, Singapore

Entries: 8

Best result: P2 (x2)

Last raced: 2024

Even in taking 19 victories out of a possible 22 in the 2023 season, Verstappen’s only non-podium came at the Singapore Grand Prix.

In fact, this is the only circuit on the 2025 calendar where Verstappen has yet to taste victory in his career.

While he has taken second place on two occasions around Marina Bay in the past, he has yet to earn a win at the sport’s original night race, with Singapore having shown up as something of a ‘bogey’ circuit for Red Bull in recent years.

The four-time World Champion is not a person to rely too heavily on statistics, but completing the ‘set’ of the current schedule would represent a huge achievement.

Sochi Autodrom, Russia

Entries: 7

Best result: P2 (x2)

Last raced: 2021

For the remainder of these circuits, we’re going to have to delve back to the recent past for locations no longer on the calendar where Verstappen has not yet won a race.

Verstappen had seven starts at the Sochi International Autodrom in Russia, which circled around the city’s Olympic Park after it hosted the Winter Olympics.

Barring one retirement, Verstappen was in the points every other time he raced in Sochi, with two podium finishes in 2020 and 2021.

Sochi was removed from the schedule following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, so a return to the circuit is unlikely in the coming seasons.

More on F1 history and statistics

👉 Ranked: Max Verstappen’s top 10 Grand Prix victories

👉 Max Verstappen vs The World: How the Red Bull driver stacks up against his team-mates

Istanbul Park, Turkey

Entries: 2

Best result: P2

Last raced: 2021

Verstappen was not in Formula 1 for the sport’s first stint racing at Istanbul Park, but it would return to the calendar during the Covid-affected years of 2020 and 2021.

The Dutch driver finished sixth in difficult conditions in 2020, starting on the front row but falling backwards with an extremely slippery track surface to navigate, including an in-race spin which dropped him down the order.

The following season, in a tight title battle with Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen would earn a P2 finish behind Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate, Valtteri Bottas.

Circuit officials are believed to be seeking a way back onto the Formula 1 calendar in future, but demand is such that a space on the calendar may not open up for some time yet.

Algarve International Circuit, Portugal

Entries: 2

Best result: P2

Last raced: 2021

Portimão would join the Formula 1 calendar as organisers looked to fulfil a World Championship as the pandemic put most countries into lockdown, and the circuit proved a hit among the drivers and fans.

Both times it would appear on the schedule, Verstappen would earn podium finishes, but ultimately it was Hamilton to win both of the most recent Portuguese Grands Prix.

Whether or not the circuit will return to the calendar one day remains to be seen.

Mugello, Italy

Entries: 1

Best result: Retired

Last raced: 2020

The first and only (to date) Tuscan Grand Prix took place at the legendary Ferrari-owned Mugello Circuit, a staple on two-wheel calendars and a proving ground for the Scuderia’s Formula 1 programme, alongside its in-house Fiorano Circuit.

Verstappen qualified, as was often the case in the 2020 season, third behind the dominant Mercedes pairing.

After a slow getaway, Verstappen was caught in the middle of a first-lap crash as Pierre Gasly found himself wedged between Kimi Raikkonen and Romain Grosjean. With all three drivers suffering damage, Verstappen was tagged and sent into the gravel trap, where his car was beached.

Nürburgring, Germany

Entries: 1

Best result: P2

Last raced: 2020

Having fallen away from the calendar after its rotational deal to host the German Grand Prix with Hockenheim ended, the Nürburgring GP circuit was called back into action during the lockdown-affected 2020 season.

It was an historic day in the sport as Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s record career victory tally of 91 wins, with Verstappen keeping a watching brief early on as the two Mercedes drivers scrapped for position.

Verstappen moved up to second after Bottas was forced to pit early following a long lock-up into Turn 1, but despite a late-race duel, Hamilton was able to hold Verstappen at arm’s length to take victory.

Sakhir, Bahrain (Outer Circuit)

Entries: 1

Best result: Retired

Last raced: 2020

While Verstappen has won around the ‘standard’ Bahrain layout in 2023 and 2024, the once-used ‘Outer’ layout in 2020 proved to be a difficult weekend for the Red Bull driver.

Lap times were under a minute long as 87 tours of the Bahrain Outer circuit saw Sergio Perez take his first ever Grand Prix victory, a performance which helped him eventually become Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate for 2021.

As for the Dutch driver, like at Mugello earlier that season, his race ended on the first lap as he was again caught in an accident. This time, Verstappen took avoiding action at Turn 4 as Perez and Charles Leclerc tagged wheels, but found himself without enough room to get back on track as he took to the gravel and collided with the barrier.

Bahrain has a long contract to host Formula 1 into the future, and while a return to that ‘Outer’ circuit is unlikely, it cannot be fully ruled out if Formula One Management and circuit officials decide on a future layout tweak.

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?