Revealed: Six crazy Max Verstappen stats from insane Brazilian Grand Prix win

At the start of the F1 2024 season, it’s safe to say that many would have predicted a months-long winless streak from the once dominant Max Verstappen — but that’s just what happened.

That winless streak came to an end this weekend in Brazil, but it wasn’t just any old win. No, it was a dominant drive — one that resulted in a litany of stats worthy of a multi-time World Champion. Today, we’re going to take a look at some of those mind-boggling numbers from Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen: 10 of his 11 final laps were good enough for fastest of the race

Once Max Verstappen overtook race leader Esteban Ocon, drying conditions paired with an open track saw the Red Bull driver able to unleash his raw talent.

Lap after lap, Verstappen lowered the fastest lap of the race, and when the checkered flag fell, he took home an impressive statistic: Ten of his final 11 laps would have been good enough for fastest lap of the race, and he set fastest lap 17 different times.

His fastest lap, clocked at 1:20.472s, was over a second quicker than the next best driver, Lando Norris. That also means he set nine additional laps faster than Norris’ fastest lap.

Max Verstappen the first to win from 10 different grid positions

Max Verstappen proved that his skill is unmatched in Formula 1 by becoming the first driver in all of the sport’s history to win a race from 10 different starting positions.

Verstappen has won races from 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 14th, and now 17th on the grid.

Previously, having won from nine different grid positions, Verstappen had tied Fernando Alonso’s record in this area.

Only five of 1,121 grands prix have been won from 17th or below

As Formula 1 nears its 75th anniversary, the Brazilian Grand Prix represented race No. 1,121. In all of those races, only five F1 events have been won from 17th or below on the grid.

Let that sink in: Five of 1,121 races.

And those other races were…

The last time a driver won a race from a 17th-place starting position, it was Kimi Raikkonen cruising to a victory at the 2005 Japanese Grand Prix (funnily enough, in a car also designed by Adrian Newey!).

Other notable events to be won from a low starting position include:

1982 Detroit Grand Prix (won by John Watson, who started 17th)

1983 United States Grand Prix West (won by John Watson, who started 22nd)

2000 German Grand Prix (won by Rubens Barrichello, who started 18th)

The largest lead at Interlagos in 24 years

Finally, Verstappen’s win at Interlagos came with one of the most dominant gaps we’ve seen in decades.

The Red Bull driver crossed the line a whopping 19.477 seconds ahead of second-placed Esteban Ocon. That is the largest winning margin seen at Interlagos since the 2000 Brazilian Grand Prix. In that race, the dominant Michael Schumacher drove his Ferrari to a 39.898-second lead over the Benetton of Giancarlo Fisichella.

The sixth-largest winning margin in Interlagos F1 history

Throughout its time hosting Formula 1 events, Interlagos has resulted in some extremely close racing — but Verstappen’s win of 19.447 seconds represents the sixth-largest winning margin in the track’s history.

We mentioned Schumacher’s near-40 second lead in 2000, but other large leads came in 1976 (Niki Lauda won by 21.47 seconds), 1980 (René Arnoux won by 21.87 seconds), 1992 (Nelson Piquet won by 29.33 seconds), and 1994 (Schumacher finished a lap ahead of everyone else).

