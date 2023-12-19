Ranked: Max Verstappen’s top 10 race wins of historic 2023 season

Max Verstappen chalked up a remarkable 19 wins in 2023 but there were some that stood out amongst the rest.

The idea of any win being a ‘worse’ race than another is perhaps a little harsh but, such is the high bar that Verstappen has set this season, that some of his victories looked easy and some reflected his true quality.

This list then is more opinion based rather than numbers focused so even if the likes of Hungary saw his widest margin in front of P2, it may not necessarily top our ranking. With that in mind, here are Verstappen’s top 10 wins of the season according to us.

10.) Spanish Grand Prix

The Spanish Grand Prix was billed as the race in which Mercedes get back to the top and yet, the almost inevitable happened with another Verstappen victory.

It was a hat-trick for the Dutchman with him topping quali, winning the race and setting the fastest lap, a feat he did for the first time this season in Barcelona.

9.) Australian Grand Prix

The rest of the grid behind him may have been chaos but Melbourne was the first example of Verstappen’s ability to rise above it this season. He lost pole early on to George Russell but soon moved past both the Mercedes drivers to regain supremacy.

Even a late safety car call could not shake him and he claimed his second win of the season.

8.) Monaco Grand Prix

Yes Monaco is a circuit known for being hard to overtake but that does not explain how Verstappen finished almost half a minute up the road from Alonso.

After his success in Miami the race previous, Verstappen took another step on the consecutive run of wins and did so by not only beating the competition but the weather too and the challenges that it brought.

7.) British Grand Prix

Arguably for the first time of the year, it felt like Verstappen had actual competition at Silverstone.

The pace of McLaren had surprised everyone and when his foot went to the floor as the lights went out, it was the two papaya coloured cars Verstappen had right behind him.

But as he did on so many occasions in 2023, Verstappen kept his competition at arm’s length and found the perfect balance of performance and tyre preservation, meaning he crossed the line over three seasons ahead of Lando Norris.

6.) Belgian Grand Prix

One characteristic of the 2023 season is how many different drivers Verstappen has had in his rear view mirror.

At Spa, it was Oscar Piastri who set his stall out. He was 0.011 seconds behind Verstappen in the sprint quali and finished just 6.677 seconds behind in the sprint itself.

In the race, Leclerc topped the grid after Verstappen took a grid penalty but by lap 13, the Dutchman was back out front.

5.) Las Vegas Grand Prix

Verstappen may have hated every second of being in Vegas but that appeared to change somewhat when it got to the actual racing.

The Vegas circuit, while looking simple based on layout alone, provided some unique challenges of cold tyres and slippery surfaces making it hard for Verstappen to have it all his own way.

He led from lap 1 to 15 but would not retake the lead until 13 laps before the end when he moved past both Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez on his way to victory.

And for the first time, Verstappen cracked a smile in Vegas.

4.) Hungarian Grand Prix

Easily the most dominant win of the season with Verstappen finishing 33.731 seconds ahead of P2 Lando Norris.

To put that into context, that was over a third of the time of his very own fastest lap and he could have even stopped for some of that “pit stop practice” he talked about in Belgium.

It was a crucial race too with McLaren showing some incredible pace at the previous race in Silverstone and with Hungary being the final grand prix before the summer break, many wondered if the title race may have been a bit more competitive in the second half of 2023. In Budapest, Verstappen proved it wouldn’t be.

3.) Japanese Grand Prix

After the disappointment of Singapore, Verstappen needed a statement win and finishing nearly 20 seconds ahead of P2 was certainly one way to do it.

Suzuka would be the venue to host the next race after Singapore and there was plenty of bated breath to see if Red Bull’s downfall was a one off or a sign of things to come. Well, Verstappen’s topping of all three practice sessions and then quali gave a clear answer.

It was the ninth Grand Chelem of Verstappen’s career and one of six in 2023, and come the chequered flag in Japan, Red Bull’s Constructors’ championship was secured.

2.) Miami Grand Prix

If you were to ask Verstappen which race was most important for him in 2023, his answer would most likely be Miami.

It may seem strange to think now but back in May there was some kind of title fight going on. Perez had won two of the opening four races, the same number as Verstappen, and a P9 quali spot for the Dutchman threatened to push the Mexican to the top of the tree, but what Verstappen would produce over the 57-lap race was extraordinary.

He overtook drivers with ease and even if the RB19 was the one powering him, his ability to move past Perez showed it was not just the car behind his rapid ascent up the standings.

Miami was the first of 10 wins in a row for Verstappen and by the time the streak was over, the title was all but his.

1.) Dutch Grand Prix

Not even the Dutchman’s home weather could shake him in Zandvoort. A manic start which saw rain hit just enough of the circuit to warrant a change of tyres but even if Verstappen actually had the worst of the strategy options by pitting after Perez, he made it work as he did on so many occasions in 2023.

He led for 61 of the 72 laps before crossing the line 3.744 seconds ahead of an impressive Fernando Alonso. 2023 may have been a stroll in the park at times for Verstappen but Zandvoort proved he can do it no matter the circumstances.

