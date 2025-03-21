Join us as we delve into the technical details on display at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Chinese Grand Prix: Digging into the technical details…

A look under the front brake duct covers on the McLaren MCL39 as the team prepares their car for action. The brake duct assembly as a whole looks like a nesting doll, with each layer used to guide the incoming cool air to the various components before carefully managing how it’s rejected.

The various passages on each nesting level will also help to regulate those internal temperatures in order that they radiate into the wheel rim in a more controlled manner, which should also help to stabilise the tyre’s bulk temperature.

This is essentially the lowest nest, with the brake caliper and discs encased within, with several nests still to be mounted above, which will be connected to the ducting that’s visible on the inboard side.



A wide angle shot of the Williams FW47 as it’s being prepared, with the front brake assemblies in different states of undress. On the right-hand side of the car (the left as we look at it) the caliper fairing has yet to be installed, giving us a clear view of the caliper’s design, which has numerous fins across its span and nodules on the face to help with cooling.

On the left-hand side of the car, the fairing has been installed, which not only provides a means to deliver cool air around the caliper, it also offers a method for which the heat can be ejected into the upper nest, with the teardrop-shaped outlets providing that passage.

Meanwhile, Haas have all but the outer drum fixed to their assembly in this image, with a panel embedded within the inner nest that allows changes to be made beneath without taking off the entire nest.

The Ferrari SF-25 has the outermost drum attached here, as the team have finished preparing this aspect of the car but, with the car still on the lifts we are also treated to a view of the floor fences

Similarly and for comparison we have the Williams FW47, now with the outer drum in place but also on the lifts which provides us with a decent view of the leading edge of the floor and fences.

A nice view of the floor edge and edge wing on the Racing Bulls VCARB02 which combined create more of a two-tier structure toward the front.

A close up of the beam wing arrangement on the Williams FW47, with the team favouring a bi-plane configuration for China, also note the upwashing swage line in the rear wing endplate.

A wide angle view of the Williams FW47’s rear end, which allows us to appreciate the aforementioned details from a different perspective, whilst also allowing us to the see the rear brake duct winglets and the engine cover cooling outlet.

A side view of the C45 allows us to appreciate the update introduced by Sauber at the Australian Grand Prix, which includes an extensively modified sidepod arrangement, with the new lower intake surround likely an intriguing feature for some of their rivals.

A top-down overview of the front wing and nose assembly from the Ferrari SF-25 is provided as they’re on the stands outside the garage.

A close up of the front wing endplate of the McLaren MCL39, which you’ll note has an S-shaped diveplane and a cutout in the trailing edge and lower rear corner, which provides the necessary space for the semi-detached flap tip layout

Speaking of which, here’s a shot of the Racing Bulls VCARB02 from the other side showing how a semi-detached flap tip layout will utilise that lower window in the endplate to create outwash.

Another example here with the Alpine A525, albeit all of these teams have their own individual design approaches, even if the general concept is the same.

A side view of the Aston Martin AMR25 shows the sidepod, engine cover and floor edge detail of this year’s challenger.

A side view of the Racing Bulls VCARB02 not only provides a different view of the floor edge and edge wing we saw previously but also shows how the rearmost suspension fairings are being used to direct airflow, whilst we also get a view of the slender vertical inlet beside the chassis, below the main sidepod inlet.

A rear view of the McLaren MCL39, which captures not only the detail of the rear wing, beam wing and engine cover cooling arrangements, it also provides a fantastic overview of the diffuser’s geometry.

A close up of the rear brake duct winglet on the McLaren MCL39, which the team have changed for the Chinese Grand Prix, with an eye to improve aerodynamic performance between it, the floor, diffuser and the tyre wake being generated.

