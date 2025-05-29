McLaren changes uncovered as teams prepare for tougher F1 wing checks

The introduction of more stringent front wing load and deflection tests will be a hot topic over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, with new designs expected to surface from all of the teams as a consequence.

McLaren will undoubtedly find themselves at the front of the queue in terms of the questions being asked, as their rivals were quick to point the finger at the Woking based squad, deeming them to have one of the more flexible solutions on the grid.

Quiet confidence as McLaren front wing changes break cover

But far from arriving with an entirely new front wing arrangement to beat the satisfy the requirements of the new tests, McLaren have actually introduced a revision, rather than a revolution.

When probed about the consequences of performance or behavioural changes that the technical directive might have on the MCL39, Lando Norris pointed out that there doesn’t appear to be any concerns for McLaren.

“There’s little tweaks here and there, but no nothing that will change how we have to do anything,” he said.

The design seen in Spain see’s only a few external changes when compared with the solution that we’ve seen the team use during the opening phase of the season.

Outwardly, the team is seemingly only interested in shoring-up the upper flap arrangements to meet the demands of the revised tests.

The alterations include the installation of an additional horseshoe-style support bracket (arrowed) and a change in the orientation of the front wing flap adjuster (circled).

Aside from these modifications, McLaren may have changed the layup structure of the wing to increase rigidity on the various elements but, as the wing is unchanged in its specification aside from the aforementioned, they wouldn’t be required to mention this in the car presentation document, instead focusing on the visual alterations.

