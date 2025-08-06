McLaren secured its 200th race victory as a Formula 1 constructor at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris heading Oscar Piastri in a 1-2 finish.

The Woking-based team has followed Ferrari in becoming only the second team to reach that landmark in Formula 1, with 22 drivers having combined to give them that status. Here, we take a look at each of them and what we believe to be their best race victory in McLaren overalls, starting with the driver with the most McLaren wins.

McLaren reaches 200 F1 wins: Each driver’s best McLaren victory

*Statistics correct as of 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix

Ayrton Senna – 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix

Starting position: 1st

Total wins: 41

Total McLaren wins: 35

After seven attempts and two previous podiums, Ayrton Senna headed to Interlagos in 1991 desperate to win his home race, and how he did it could hardly have been more dramatic, or emotional.

Senna started from pole and gained a good advantage in the race, but winning at home would not come easily. As gearbox issues developed, Senna was left stuck in sixth gear in the closing laps, almost stalling on multiple occasions in the slow corners.

Crossing the line, Senna was heard screaming in both agony and ecstasy on team radio, with the Brazilian having to be lifted from his car, before being barely able to lift the winner’s trophy above his head on the podium, such was the strength required to finish the race.

Alain Prost – 1986 San Marino Grand Prix

Starting position: 4th

Total wins: 51

Total McLaren wins: 30

While the choices for Alain Prost were plentiful, it was a piece of last-lap ingenuity on his part that sees the 1986 San Marino Grand Prix take his top spot.

Starting from the second row, early retirements for Senna and Nigel Mansell allowed Prost to ease his way into the lead at Imola, and he was holding a comfortable advantage over Nelson Piquet in the closing stages – before his McLaren ran out of fuel three corners from the end.

Rather than stopping, however, Prost thought quickly and kept weaving his car side to side, moving any remaining drops of fuel in the tank in the process, to squeeze every last drop out of it.

Prost had just about enough to carry himself over the finish line in a heart-in-mouth moment, with his instinct taking over.

Lewis Hamilton – 2008 British Grand Prix

Starting position: 4th

Total wins: 105*

Total McLaren wins: 21

When masterclasses of wet driving are spoken about in the Formula 1 history books, the 2008 British Grand Prix will almost certainly feature near the top of the list.

Starting 4th at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton got off the line quickest and took the lead from McLaren team-mate, Heikki Kovalainen, with other drivers struggling around the standing water on track at Silverstone.

Hamilton, though, kept his head down and began to eke out a healthy advantage over the rest of the field as the track began to dry, eventually taking victory by a huge 68 seconds from Nick Heidfeld.

Mika Hakkinen – 1999 Japanese Grand Prix

Starting position: 2nd

Total wins: 20

Total McLaren wins: 20

The title battle between Mika Hakkinen and Eddie Irvine hit a crescendo at the Japanese Grand Prix, with Michael Schumacher having taken pole.

Irvine was leading the standings heading into the season finale, with Hakkinen needing to win to guarantee a second title.

Schumacher, Irvine’s Ferrari team-mate, looked to do his part by keeping the ‘Flying Finn’ behind, but it was Hakkinen who got a vital jump on the German by taking the lead into the first corner.

While Irvine worked his way up to third, he was a full 90 seconds behind Schumacher come the chequered flag, with the Ferrari legend looking to hassle and harry Hakkinen at any opportunity, as P3 would have been enough for Irvine to take the title if Hakkinen fell to second.

The Finn held his nerve, however, and took victory by five seconds to seal his second World Championship title.

David Coulthard – 2002 Monaco Grand Prix

Starting position: 2nd

Total wins: 13

Total McLaren wins: 12

Having been the beneficiary of two retirements ahead to win the 2000 Monaco Grand Prix, David Coulthard’s rapid start off the line was enough to give him victory around the Principality for the second time.

Starting behind Juan Pablo Montoya, Coulthard was able to get away quicker than the then-Williams driver, and was far enough ahead to be able to take the favoured inside line into Sainte Devote.

The track is as much of an adversary as the other drivers around Monaco, and although Coulthard was seen with smoke at the rear of his car during the race, it was a minor issue with the oil transfer tank and he was able to lead throughout, holding Michael Schumacher behind to break the Ferrari driver’s run of four consecutive wins heading into the weekend.

James Hunt – 1976 United States Grand Prix

Starting position: 1st

Total wins: 10

Total McLaren wins: 9

James Hunt sought to reel in the massive advantage title rival, Niki Lauda, had built up in the closing stages of 1976, with the then-Ferrari driver having been sidelined after a life-threatening crash at the Nurburgring.

Incredibly, Lauda would return before the season ended, missing only two races after a huge accident that could have ended his life.

Hunt still needed to earn as many points as possible at Watkins Glen to take the title fight to the final race in Japan, and starting from pole, he enjoyed a topsy-turvy battle with Jody Scheckter on the day.

The lead changed hands multiple times between the two, with Hunt eventually emerging on top as Lauda finished third for Ferrari.

Lando Norris – 2025 British Grand Prix

Starting position: 3rd

Total wins: 9*

Total McLaren wins: 9*

Starting behind Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri on a wet-but-drying day at Silverstone, Lando Norris used his patience to pounce when rain fell again after 10 laps to make a move on second-placed Verstappen, who ran wide at Becketts in worsening conditions.

A 10-second time penalty for Piastri ensured Norris only needed to stay within distance of his team-mate to take a first home victory, and with Piastri held in the pits late on for a switch to slick tyres, Norris was able to capitalise to make it into the lead.

Norris was jubilant and celebrated a home race victory in front of the British fans, with the first-ever ‘Landostand’ having been blocked out for Norris’ supporters at Stowe in 2025.

Kimi Raikkonen – 2005 Japanese Grand Prix

Starting position: 17th

Total wins: 21

Total McLaren wins: 9

One of the great drives through the field this century, Kimi Raikkonen had it all to do to get a good result from 17th on the grid at Suzuka.

While the title battle with Fernando Alonso was over, Raikkonen used all of his skill to work his way through the field to have a chance of overtaking race leader, Giancarlo Fisichella, in the closing stages.

Starting the final lap, the Finn moved to the outside and managed to sweep into the Esses ahead of the Renault driver, much to the amazement of those in attendance, to complete his greatest McLaren victory, and perhaps the best in his esteemed career.

Jenson Button – 2011 Canadian Grand Prix

Starting position: 7th

Total wins: 15

Total McLaren wins: 8

The longest ever Formula 1 race at over four hours from lights to flag, Jenson Button completed the ultimate last-to-first comeback during a Canadian Grand Prix interrupted by the weather, Safety Cars and everything else in between.

Button made contact with McLaren team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, on the pit straight in damp conditions early in the race, which dropped the 2009 World Champion to the back of the field.

Through lengthy delays and constant changes of conditions, Button was on a charge through the pack and managed to close the gap to race leader, Sebastian Vettel, by the time the final lap started.

Vettel dipped a wheel onto a wet patch at the entry of Turn 6, seeing him slide off course and enabling Button to take the unlikeliest of race victories.

Niki Lauda – 1984 Austrian Grand Prix

Starting position: 4th

Total wins: 25

Total McLaren wins: 8

The first and only time an Austrian has won the Austrian Grand Prix, Niki Lauda took a hard-fought victory in front of his home crowd, in the wider context of an extremely tight title battle with young team-mate, Alain Prost.

Starting fourth, the race had to have a second start after a lighting fault the first time around. As the race eventually unfolded, Prost would spin off after running over an oil spill around the halfway stage, and after Lauda passed Patrick Tambay, he set about chasing polesitter Nelson Piquet for victory.

When Lauda was able to pass as Piquet was suffering a tyre issue, the Austrian would open up what would become a 23-second advantage at the chequered flag, despite only having third and fifth gears available to him in the closing stages.

Lauda would win his final title in 1984, just half a point ahead of Prost.

Oscar Piastri – 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

Starting position: 1st

Total wins: 8*

Total McLaren wins: 8*

Oscar Piastri is rising on the list of McLaren race winners, but he perhaps looked most comfortable out in front of the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2025.

Starting from pole, Piastri was able to ease clear of George Russell in second, after the Mercedes driver overtook Charles Leclerc at the first corner.

Eventually going on to win by 15 seconds in the 22 laps after a mid-race Safety Car, the relative comfort with which the Australian took victory in Bahrain was a sign of his ability to control races from the front.

Denny Hulme – 1972 South African Grand Prix

Starting position: 5th

Total wins: 8

Total McLaren wins: 6

1967 World Champion, Denny Hulme, joined his friend, compatriot and team founder, Bruce McLaren, to be his team-mate in 1968, but success at McLaren was tough to come by.

Despite two wins for the team in 1968 on his way to third in the standings, a leaner period would follow with only one more victory in the next three seasons.

Come the 1972 South African Grand Prix, Hulme went into the race fresh off a podium in the season opener in Argentina, and while he was passed initially for the lead by Jackie Stewart and suffered overheating, he stayed in contention and capitalised when Emerson Fittipaldi suffered a handling issue late in the race.

It was a victory that ended Hulme’s winning drought, and was also his first since Bruce McLaren’s tragic death in 1970.

Emerson Fittipaldi – 1975 British Grand Prix

Starting position: 7th

Total wins: 14

Total McLaren wins: 5

Despite only being at McLaren for two seasons, Emerson Fittipaldi would win his second title with the team in 1974.

At Silverstone in 1975, Fittipaldi showed all his class in what would be his final race victory in Formula 1. Starting on the fourth row, he made steady progress in the early stages, picking off James Hunt, Jody Scheckter, Carlos Pace and others as a battle for the lead begun with Hunt later in the race, all under mixed conditions at Silverstone.

Fittipaldi was eventually able to find his way by after several laps behind Hunt’s gearbox, with the home favourite having suffered with a misfiring engine.

After a thunderstorm hit the circuit in the closing stages, the race was red-flagged and would not restart, with Fittipaldi the victor for the 14th and final time in Formula 1.

Fernando Alonso – 2007 Malaysian Grand Prix

Starting position: 2nd

Total wins: 32*

Total McLaren wins: 4

While Fernando Alonso‘s first stint with McLaren ended in acrimonious circumstances, before later returning to the team, the 2007 season began well for the then-reigning World Champion.

It was in Malaysia where Alonso took his first, and arguably most commanding, win for McLaren after his much-publicised move from Renault.

Overtaking polesitter Felipe Massa on the first lap, Alonso was able to ease away from the rest of the field and take a dominant victory in Sepang, crossing the line 17.5 seconds ahead of rookie team-mate, Lewis Hamilton.

John Watson – 1983 United States Grand Prix West

Starting position: 22nd

Total wins: 5

Total McLaren wins: 4

Having previously won the Belgian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid, and the Detroit Grand Prix from starting 17th in 1982, John Watson had form for winning races from well down the field.

But after qualifying 22nd around the streets of Long Beach in 1983, Watson faced a big task to even score points, let alone make a mark further up the field.

Both Watson and Niki Lauda were surging through the field as the race unfolded, having begun 22nd and 23rd respectively, but by cutting through the pack and aided by multiple incidents of contact in the race, the McLaren duo would be running 1-2 on the road by the midway stage.

It was revealed that Lauda was suffering with cramp in the latter stages of the race, so was unable to put Watson under sustained pressure, but the Northern Irishman was able to secure an unlikely victory by 27 seconds come the chequered flag, with a lowly grid slot on a street circuit often a recipe for staying put.

Gerhard Berger – 1992 Australian Grand Prix

Starting position: 4th

Total wins: 10

Total McLaren wins: 3

While Gerhard Berger had been handed victory at the 1991 Japanese Grand Prix as Ayrton Senna moved aside for his team-mate, the Austrian took two victories on his own terms for McLaren in 1992.

The final race of the season in Adelaide saw Berger start fourth, and after a collision between Senna and Nigel Mansell, Berger was in the podium positions behind Riccardo Patrese.

When Patrese retired, Berger took the lead but still had to contend with a rapidly-approaching Michael Schumacher from behind. Berger held his nerve to claim a win by seven tenths, which put him to within one point of his three-time World Champion team-mate come season’s end.

Juan Pablo Montoya – 2005 Italian Grand Prix

Starting position: 1st

Total wins: 7

Total McLaren wins: 3

To start from pole and lead every lap at Monza would be among the targets of any aspiring Formula 1 driver, and Juan Pablo Montoya managed it in 2005.

While he did not take the Grand Chelem, with team-mate Kimi Raikkonen taking the fastest lap of the race, Montoya’s Italian Grand Prix showing was both controlled and speedy, keeping Fernando Alonso at arm’s length throughout.

For a show of the grid’s reliability on the day, this race also marked the first time in 44 years that a full field of Formula 1 cars was classified at the end of the race.

Peter Revson – 1973 British Grand Prix

Starting position: 3rd

Total wins: 2

Total McLaren wins: 2

American driver Peter Revson represented McLaren in both Formula 1 and IndyCar, having been contracted to compete in the Indy Car Triple Crown events alongside his Formula 1 duties.

In Formula 1, his two race victories both came in 1973, taking top spot at Silverstone before doing so again in Canada, in a race with something of a historical element as it involved the first ever use of a Safety Car.

At Silverstone, a huge first-lap incident took nine cars out of contention, which promptly brought out the red flag.

After the restart, a four-way battle for the lead developed as James Hunt impressed in his Hesketh machine, but Revson was able to race clear of Hunt, Denny Hulme and Ronnie Peterson to claim his maiden victory in Formula 1.

Bruce McLaren – 1968 Belgian Grand Prix

Starting position: 6th

Total wins: 4

Total McLaren wins: 1

It’s perhaps fitting that the first-ever victory for the team came via its founder, Bruce McLaren.

Running around the former, much longer Spa-Francorchamps layout, McLaren was one of only three drivers to finish on the lead lap as the majority of drivers retired with different issues around the gruelling circuit.

In taking a hard-earned win, McLaren became only the third driver, after Jack Brabham and Dan Gurney, to win a grand prix with their own eponymous constructor.

Heikki Kovalainen – 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix

Starting position: 2nd

Total wins: 1

Total McLaren wins: 1

Heikki Kovalainen took his first, and what turned out to be only, victory in Formula 1 when he crossed the line first at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2008.

Starting behind Lewis Hamilton in a McLaren front-row lockout, Kovalainen maintained his place among the podium places until a mid-race puncture for Hamilton moved him up a place.

Race leader, Felipe Massa, looked on course for victory, but a mechanical failure with just three laps remaining helped Kovalainen take victory. Proof, if it were needed, that being in the right place to capitalise if rivals retire is crucial in Formula 1.

Jochen Mass – 1975 Spanish Grand Prix

Starting position: 11th

Total wins: 1

Total McLaren wins: 1

Around the streets of Barcelona, Jochen Mass started in the midfield and would take victory on what was otherwise a tragic day for the sport.

Four people died in a mid-race incident after the rear wing on Rolf Stommelen’s car flew off, with the Embassy Hill driver colliding with the barriers and flying over, as two photographers, a fireman and a spectator all lost their lives, and Stommelen was left with a broken wrist, broken leg and two cracked ribs.

The race, which had already been full of incidents earlier on, was called to a halt four laps later as Mass was in front on track, and declared the winner in sombre circumstances.

Daniel Ricciardo – 2021 Italian Grand Prix

Starting position: 2nd

Total wins: 8

McLaren victories: 1

Moving to McLaren with the hope of bringing the team back up the field, Daniel Ricciardo had largely struggled against Lando Norris after his move from Renault.

With the team running largely in the midfield in 2021, few expected them to challenge for victory at Monza, but with Ricciardo earning a front-row start, he was able to overtake Max Verstappen into the opening chicane.

As Verstappen and title rival Lewis Hamilton came to blows mid-race, Ricciardo was able to keep hold of his advantage to the flag, with Norris instructed to stay in support in second place.

While it was his only win as a McLaren driver, and the final victory of his Formula 1 career, it was certainly a memorable one for the ‘Honey Badger’ – with McLaren returning to the top step after an almost nine-year absence.

