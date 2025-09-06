McLaren continues its assault on the F1 2025 campaign with a package of aerodynamic updates that will suit the characteristics of Monza, whilst also adding them to its arsenal for future events.

The new aerodynamic package that will be under evaluation for the weekend includes a new front wing, front suspension fairings, rear wing and beam wing.

McLaren MCL39: Low drag

The new components being tested by McLaren will help to reduce drag at a circuit that demands an extremely efficient configuration, with a reduction in the downforce and drag contributed by the rear wing a significant factor.

The new low-downforce configuration introduced this weekend bears all the hallmarks of the rest of this family of wings, with a more minimal spoon-shaped section in the central portion of the wing being employed, along with a reduction in the chord of the elements.

Notably from this angle, one which we’re used to seeing, the profile thickness of the mainplane’s leading edge appears to be reduced as it abruptly runs into the endplate.

However, if we look at the wing from the side (below), we can see this is likely a consequence of how the wing doesn’t have a uniform profile, as its design is characterised by a deeper section at the endplate end and around the spoon-shaped section in the middle.

It’s also interesting that McLaren continues to use a box-shaped section in the upper portion of the endplate and contoured lower section.

That enables it to retain the upwashing swage line that’s present across their portfolio of wing solutions.

The upper flap, tip section and endplate cutout are all designed to work in conjuction with this low downforce and drag arrangement, with no trailing edge Gurney flap applied initially but McLaren clearly have scope to do so if it’s required.

Meanwhile, as seen in the lead image, the team has just a singular, very slender beam wing installed this weekend to help with the goal of reducing downforce and drag for the event.

McLaren also introduced a new, lower-downforce rear wing at last year’s Italian Grand Prix (below), but opted not to race the solution until later in the season, in Las Vegas, instead opting for a wing with a little more downforce to improve balance.

Not spotted until the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it’s understood that wing had some of the characteristics associated with the now infamous mini-DRS solution that was subsequently banned.

The team has also made changes to its front wing and front suspension fairings for the Italian Grand Prix as it looks to help balance the choices made at the rear of the car.

A trim has been applied to the new wing specification to alter the downforce being generated, whilst the suspension fairing alterations will work in conjunction with the front wing alterations, owing to the change in the flowfield and the impact that might otherwise have downstream.

Read next: Power unit manufacturers set for V8 engine meeting as possible timeline revealed