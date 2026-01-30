At first glance, McLaren’s MCL40 fits the familiar profile of a 2026 F1 car, but the details tell a more intriguing story.

From a heavily twisted front wing to a sail-shaped deflector array, the car showcases subtle innovations that could shape airflow in ways rivals haven’t explored, as Lando Norris put it through its paces on the third day of Barcelona testing.

How McLaren’s MCL40 front wing defies convention

The front wing on the McLaren MCL40 appears a more mature concept than some of its rivals, though it’s still likely not the same one the team will use in Australia.

Its endplate geometry is one of the more interesting solutions under the new rules. The leading edge is heavily twisted inboard, with the rest of the span laying down to encroach on the outer flaps. This changes the airflow’s behaviour in that region and alters the wake turbulence behind the wheels.

Regulations intend for these wings to produce more inwash, but teams aim to extract maximum performance within those constraints.

McLaren’s wing doesn’t attempt the outwash seen on recent cars, but it shows a clear effort to manage the flowfield effectively.

The team uses a large diveplane aligned with the endplate twist, notch, and footplate taper, while omitting vanes atop the footplate.

The mainplane and upper flaps feature a mature geometry, with the leading edge swept upward near the endplate to expose the underbelly, and central flap loading similar to recent designs.

These wings are designed with two states in mind: active aero on the straights for drag reduction and cornering load when deployed.

Unlike previous generations, McLaren’s mainplane and flaps are now full-span elements, with a narrower chord in the central section. The nose is minimalist, with a slender tip and slim main body, directing airflow cleanly along the car’s centreline. The wing pillars curve from the nose to the wing body, aiding this flow.

Active aero actuation is internal, with minimal tie rods and less airflow disruption than solutions with external pods. A small hole on the nose bridge allows manual front wing adjustments, continuing a trend among teams using internal actuation.

Deflection tactics

McLaren takes a different approach with the floor foot and deflector array.

While most teams use a horizontal slat layout or a tall L-shaped first element with two additional slats above, McLaren opts for two base slats topped by a sail-shaped section with subtle, complex geometry.

The regulations intend this area to generate inwash, but McLaren is focused less on intent and more on exploiting the rules to maximise aerodynamic performance.

The forward portion of these elements can angle outward, but the rest requires an inward profile.

McLaren mirrors the foot floor’s geometry with the two upper slats, forming inversely angled winglets that swoop upward at the rear.

Meanwhile, the leading edge of the sail-like section above is not completely uniform, as the lower corner is further forward, which will undoubtedly create some cohesion with the flow structures being generated by the slats beneath.

The leading edge of the sail-like section isn’t uniform—the lower corner sits further forward, aligning with the flow from the slats beneath. With regulations limiting the deflector array to three sections, McLaren has introduced a sunken area in the sail to generate an aerodynamic effect that a smooth surface couldn’t achieve.

To add rigidity and maintain aerodynamic function, the array is supported by a floorboard brace and a metal stay connected to a chassis blister, which also seems designed to shape airflow around this region. Additional winglet geometry is visible on the fairing of the rear leg of the lower wishbone, further refining the airflow.

Read next: Aston Martin AMR26 debut ends early due to precautionary concern