The Queen of Speed has arrived, the track where top speed matters more than anywhere else on the calendar.

Monza could be one of the most intriguing races of the season, precisely because the track’s unique characteristics might not suit the fastest team on the grid. Let’s dive into what Monza has in store, how teams are gearing up for this high-speed challenge, and who the favourites are for this weekend.

Monza Track Characteristics

Monza is the second Italian race of the year, a circuit rich in history and steeped in racing culture. It has been the stage for many iconic moments that have defined Formula 1.

Known as the fastest track on the calendar, Monza sees average lap speeds soar to around 250 km/h while the track stretches over 5.8 km, with 53 laps to be raced on Sunday.

Long straights and heavy braking zones are Monza’s defining features and because of this, teams will bring low-downforce aerodynamic packages to Italy, focusing on maximising top speed on the straights. Additionally, brake cooling will be a significant concern as brakes will be under immense stress throughout the weekend.

One crucial factor that could determine the winner on Sunday is the strength of the power unit. All teams will undoubtedly strive to extract the maximum performance from their engines, but those who succeed will be able to achieve excellent top speeds with more loaded aerodynamic setups.

While downforce is necessary here, particularly for braking stability and cornering, the balance between speed and control will be key.

The energy recovery system (ERS) and electric motors will also play a pivotal role, providing an extra boost in speed on the straights. Efficient energy harvesting will lead to fuller batteries during the race, translating into more power when it counts.

When it comes to tyre wear, Monza is kinder on tyres compared to other tracks and as a result Pirelli has brought the softest tyre compounds: C3, C4, and C5.

Another characteristic of Monza is the high level of track evolution. As more rubber from the tyres fills in the track’s surface imperfections, the circuit will become faster and faster. This will undoubtedly impact race strategy on Sunday and the timing of qualifying laps.

Teams’ Aerodynamic Packages

Below is an image showcasing the aerodynamic packages of some teams.

McLaren stands out with its more loaded aerodynamic approach. This isn’t surprising, considering we’ve seen this strategy from them before, and they’ve still managed to maintain good top speeds. This approach suits McLaren’s overall aerodynamic design, potentially providing better cornering performance, braking stability, and reduced tyre wear. It will be interesting to see if this strategy comes at the cost of top speed on the straights.

On the other hand, Ferrari and Alpine have opted for a different approach, with a rear wing geometry aimed at maximising straight-line speed.

Which Teams Will Shine at Monza?

As mentioned, Monza demands high speeds but also braking stability. This means that teams already known for their low drag, like Ferrari and Haas, will be quick here.

Ferrari is expected to perform better at this race than in recent outings. The Italian team started the season strong, but as upgrades were introduced, so too were problems. They’ve struggled to improve their car, resulting in a growing gap between them and the teams that have succeeded in doing so. Ferrari’s main issue seems to be a lack of understanding of their upgrades, hindering further progress.

However, Ferrari has announced a significant upgrade package for Monza, their home race. Their car performs much better on low-downforce tracks, as we’ve seen earlier this season. Therefore, there’s good reason to expect a stronger showing from Ferrari.

Meanwhile, teams that excel on high-downforce tracks, such as McLaren and Aston Martin, are not as ideally suited to Monza due to their higher drag. Nonetheless, McLaren remains a strong contender for victory. The team has been in excellent form since Miami this year, and after last week’s race in the Netherlands, the gap between them and the rest of the field seems bigger than ever.

That said, we don’t expect a dominant win like last week. Red Bull and Mercedes are likely to adapt well to Monza’s characteristics and will certainly be fighting for podium finishes.

