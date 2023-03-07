The success of Mercedes racing with a homegrown driver line-up in F1 2025 will have offered a hit of inspiration for the German team’s junior hopefuls.

George Russell joined the Mercedes Junior Team in 2017 after impressing in European Formula 3, rising to join the team’s driver line-up in 2022 to become Mercedes’ first junior talent to be promoted into such a role, while the team has turned to another junior talent, Kimi Antonelli to succeed the departing Lewis Hamilton for the F1 2025 season.

Mercedes outlines junior driver programme plans for F1 2025 season

Along with its two race drivers being products of its junior driver programme, Mercedes will field Frederik Vesti as its reserve driver for the F1 2025 season.

Behind this trio, Mercedes has expanded its junior driver roster to a remarkable 12 developing talents on the motorsport ladder – taking in all the rungs from karting up to Formula 3.

“2025 marked a special year for the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team’s Junior Programme, which was reborn in 2016,” said Mercedes’ driver development advisor Gwen Lagrue.

“Both of our F1 drivers this year have come from our own programme and are showing the way for all our young drivers.

“We have allowed ourselves to explore new championships and challenges this year, welcoming six new members from go karting all the way up to FIA Formula 3. Some of our junior drivers are ready to fight for their respective championships, some are just starting their journey in single seaters, some are at the end of their karting careers and others are at the beginning. At all levels we have some exciting talents and a busy season ahead.”

Noah Stromsted, 17, Danish – Formula 3

Doriane Pin, 21, French – Formula Academy

Rashid Al Dhaheri, 16, Emirati – Formula Regional European Championship

Yuanpu Cui, 17, Chinese – GB3

Alex Powell, 17, Jamaican-American – Italian F4

Ethan Jeff-Hall, 16, British – British F4

Andy Consani, 15, French – French F4

Luna Fluxa, 14, Spanish – Karting

Kenzo Craigie, 14, British – Karting

James Anagnostiadis, 14, Australian – Karting

Julia Montlaur, 12, French – Karting

Many Nuvolini, 11, Italian – Karting

Clearly, there is potential for any youngster talent-spotted by Mercedes to rise into F1, but which of the current alumni have the best chance of following in the footsteps of Russell and Antonelli? Let’s take a look through the current batch of Mercedes juniors, with the Brackley-based squad confirming a 12-driver pool for 2025.

Noah Stromsted

A rare breed in modern motorsport, 17-year-old Noah came into single-seater racing with no previous karting experience. His talent was immediately obvious though and, following a testing programme, he finished as runner-up in the 2021 Danish F4 Championship.

After gaining experience in further European F4 series, the Dane competed in the Formula Regional European Championship in 2024. Noah claimed one pole and four podiums, finishing sixth overall and becoming rookie champion. For 2025, he steps up to the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Trident.

“It feels really good to join the programme,” Stromsted said.

“My goal this season is to obviously learn a lot, but hopefully also fight for wins and potentially the championship. There will be lots of new tracks for me to drive this year, so I will have to adapt quickly.”

Doriane Pin

One of the foremost female racing talents, Doriane is set for an F1 Academy title challenge in 2025, along with competing in the Formula Regional European Championship.

The Frenchwoman progressed through karting and initially made her way in the world of sportcars, winning in the European Le Mans Series and competing in the World Endurance Championship. 2024 marked her first full season in single-seaters, where she scored three wins and five podiums en route to the runners-up spot in F1 Academy. In 2025, the 21-year-old is looking to go one better.

“I’m really excited for the new season,” Pin said.

“I have been working hard to prepare this one. I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and to push myself even further than before. I have one goal in mind and that is winning the title at the end of the year.”

Rashid Al Dhaheri

Emirati driver Rashid joins the Junior Programme for 2025. The 16-year-old will compete in the Formula Regional European Championship with Prema Racing.

Rashid’s motorsport journey began at the age of three, and he quickly rose through the ranks, winning the WSK Super Master Series and the South Garda Winter Cup in the 60 Mini category. In 2023, he made his single-seater debut with Prema Racing in the Italian F4 Championship, finishing 10th overall and taking P3 at Macau. Rashid continued to impress in 2024, competing in the Formula 4 UAE Championship and the Euro 4 Championship.

“I’m very proud to be joining the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team’s Junior Programme, which has been so strong in recent years,” Al Dhaheri said.

“Formula Regional this year will be a new experience, new tracks, with a new car, so there’s a lot of learning to do. My biggest goal is to always give 100% and to keep developing. I’m still at an early point in my career and we never stop learning.”

Yuanpu Cui

Hailing from Xi’an, China, Yuanpu steps up to the GB3 Championship for Argenti with Prema in 2025. The 17-year-old completed his first season in single-seaters in 2024, claiming one win and one further podium in the competitive British F4 Championship.

Yuanpu joined the team’s Junior Programme in 2021, having impressed in European karting. That year, he won the ROK Cup Super-Final before showing strongly in the OK category ahead of his graduation to circuit racing.

“I’m so excited to be able to carry on as a member of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme,” Yuanpu said.

“It’s been a pleasure being on this journey so far. I’m very looking forward to a lot of exciting, historic tracks this year. Let’s see what the season brings!”

Alex Powell

Jamaican-American Alex will once again take part in the Italian F4 Championship in 2025, along with competing in his sophomore season in Euro 4.

Alex joined the team’s Junior Programme in 2019 and enjoyed notable success in karting in the following years. Highlights include winning the ‘Champions of the Future’ series, finishing P2 in the FIA KZ2 World Cup and P3 in the FIA Karting European Championship. Alex stepped up to single-seaters in 2024, claiming the rookie title in Italian F4 and race wins in F4 Middle East and Euro 4. To start 2025, Alex finished as runner-up in F4 Middle East with five wins and four further podiums.

“It is great to be part of the Junior Programme for another year,” Powell said.

“To have all the support and backing from the team is great and I am really truly grateful for that.

“I am excited for the year ahead and confident it is going to be another good season. There is a lot of work to do, but I am ready for the challenge.”

Ethan Jeff-Hall

British racer Ethan is another new incumbent of the Junior Programme in 2025. The 16-year-old will be making his debut in single-seaters this year, competing in the British F4 Championship with Argenti Motorsport.

Ethan enjoyed a stellar karting career, winning the 2022 Rotax Max European Junior Championship and the British Open ‘O Plate’ Junior Championship. He then became the youngest winner of the Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy in 2023 and won it again the following year. 2024 also marked a milestone moment as Ethan went onto secure the FIA World Karting Championship title in the OK category. Alongside his karting, Ethan also moved into car racing and claimed the Ginetta Junior Championship in his rookie season.

Ethan said: “Being a part of a Formula One team junior programme is something you dream of as a kid, so I am super delighted to be joining Mercedes.

“My focus is on doing as well as I possibly can this year in British F4. Hopefully that will give me a good foundation to progress from.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Andy Consani

15-year-old Frenchman Andy joins the Junior Programme for 2025, making his debut in single-seaters by competing in the French F4 Championship.

Motorsport very much runs in Andy’s blood, with various family members involved in the industry, so it is no surprise that his first laps in a go-kart came at the age of four. Since starting to race on the international karting scene in 2021, Andy has achieved top 10 finishes in the 32° Andrea Margutti Trophy (60 Mini), FIA Karting World Championship (OK Junior) and in 2024 was top 20 in the FIA Karting European Championship (OK).

Andy said: “It is so exciting to be part of the Mercedes family and part of the team’s Junior Programme. Wearing the colours of the Silver Arrows for this 2025 season in French F4 will be really cool. I am really looking forward to it and can’t wait to get started.”

Luna Fluxa

Spaniard Luna continues in karting for 2025, having last year become the first woman to win an FIA-sanctioned international karting championship since 1966 when she won the Champions of the Future series in OK-Senior.

Luna began racing in 2017 and rose through the ranks quickly, joining the team’s Junior Programme in 2022. Last year, alongside her Champions of the Future success, Luna showed strongly in both the FIA European and World Championships, received F1 Academy’s Rising Star Award, and was chosen to be part of the famed Iron Dames initiative.

Luna said: “Having the support of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme has impacted my career so much. It’s been a great journey so far and I am excited for it to continue. My objectives for this year are to finish top 10 and be consistent. Icannot wait to get going.”

Kenzo Craigie

British racer Kenzo starred in 2024, becoming OK-Junior World Champion, claiming the IAME World Final X30 trophy, and was P3 in the Champions of the Future Euro Series. It was a breakout year for the 14-year-old who, for 2025, steps up to race in the OK-Senior category.

Kenzo’s ascent up the karting ranks has been rapid, dominating national karting in 2021 before making the step up to European and World levels in 2022 en route to his dominant season last year.

Kenzo said: “Last year was a good season for me, and moving up a category this year will give me a great chance to learn. I am aiming to recreate the results from 2024, and I am looking forward to racing on some new tracks in 2025.”

James Anagnostiadis

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, James joined the team’s Junior Programme midway through 2024. He immediately showed why he is so highly rated, finishing as vice-champion in the OK-Junior category at the FIA Karting World Championships and taking the title in the same category in the Champions of the Future Academy series. For 2025, he steps up to the OK-Senior category.

James made the move to European karting having dominated in his native Australia, winning eight state titles and several national crowns.

James said: “I am excited to be in a new category this year. There is always a lot to learn but it feels good to have a new challenge and a fresh start. I am aiming for podiums and hoping to place high up at the World Championship again. I am focused on improving and see where I get.”

Julia Montlaur

Julia is another new addition to the Junior Programme in 2025. The 12-year-old makes the move up to the OK Junior category this year, racing in the Champions of the Future Academy Program and the FFSA Academy in France.

Julia began karting at the age of eight and has been racing in national series since then. This year marks her graduation into European racing.

Julia said: “It is an incredible feeling to be joining the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme this year. I am looking forward to finding the limits of my performance this year and continuing to learn.”

Many Nuvolini

Italian Many Nuvolini also joins the Junior Programme this year having shown promise in his early karting career. He will compete in the OK-Junior category in 2025, aiming to continue his upward trajectory.

Many began karting at the age of six and has since competed in numerous national and international championships. He has achieved several notable results, including podium finishes in the WSK series and the Italian Karting Championship.

Many said: “I am really happy to be joining the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme. It is one of the best programmes to be on as a young driver so I am excited for what is ahead. I want to keep improving this year and hopefully I can win a championship.”

Read Next: Red Bull owner snaps up $650million Bernie Ecclestone car collection