The most interesting element of Mercedes’ W17 reveal wasn’t what we saw – it was what didn’t quite line up between the car on track and its launch renders.

During Thursday’s Silverstone shakedown, subtle discrepancies between the pre-launch images and the physical Mercedes W17 hinted at the first technical puzzle of the 2026 season

Two reveals are better than one

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

While some of the features are familiar from the render, the physical car also shows solutions we haven’t seen before, giving a rare opportunity to compare intention against execution.

Both versions are likely early builds, with more complete updates expected during the Bahrain tests and the season opener in Australia, but fans and engineers alike now have an early glimpse at how Mercedes is interpreting the new regulations—and what may still be hidden up their sleeve.

Mercedes has form in this regard too, having initially taken to the track with a much more conventional sidepod design in 2022 in testing before unleashing its now infamous ‘zeropod’ solution.

For the most part, the Silverstone shakedown and the private test being conducted at Barcelona next week are both just a means for the team to get a handle on the new powerunit and systems, such as active aero, rather than being a performance and data collecting exercise for the aerodynamic package.

As such, and in an effort to keep its cards close to its chest, Mercedes and its rivals will likely have a car available that’s conducive of ideas created much earlier in the regulatory gestation period.

The front wing solution seen on both the render and physical car appears underbaked compared with where you’d expect it to be at the start of the season, and is most likely a placeholder that works to balance the car.

However, there was a small difference between the render and physical car, with a vane placed atop the footplate on the latter, which doesn’t appear in the render.

The vane, or a combination of vanes, is permissible within the regulations, as is the diveplane that’s present on the render but isn’t fitted to the physical car, suggesting that there’s a difference in opinion as to which works best, aerodynamically speaking, and/or whether it’s better to have both.

Also, the infrared tyre sensor is in a different position, located in the top right corner of the endplate on the real car, with it able to yield a limited aerodynamic effect, depending on where it’s positioned.

Interestingly both the render and physical car have no conventional front brake duct inlet scoop, with the cooling seemingly wholly taken care of by the capture of cool air in the gap between the brake duct’s end fence and the tyres sidewall.

We’ve seen teams use this as a means to capture airflow for many years but normally as a supplementary solution rather than the primary method. The design of the inlet and fence also bleeds into the outlet scoop, similar to how teams had dealt with extraction with the previous generation of cars.

This solution also adds another method to help manipulate the airflow in that region, as the upper section of the fence is trimmed and sculpted to make a vane that stands adrift of the rest of the fence and outlet (circled).

An interesting feature on both versions of the W17 is the position of the front wing pillars (which are also different in terms of their geometry), as they’re situated on the second element, rather than the mainplane.

Of course this has numerous implications both from a load and aerodynamic perspective but, more importantly it means only the uppermost element of the front wing will move when deploying ‘active aero’, as seen in the smaller inset, top right, which shows the flap pivot that will move the upper element across its entire span.

The three piece deflector array on both versions of the W17 appears similar from the images and in contradiction to many of the other solutions we’ve seen so far.

Mercedes has opted for three longitudinal slat-like surfaces, albeit with an angle presented in the forward section to help generate some outwash, whilst the rear portion will likely upwash the flow being received.

The sidepod bodywork on the physical car is also a more mature version of what’s seen in the render, with the lower lip of the inlet pulled back. This will help with cooling and improve flow through the undercut section and change how it interacts with the sidepod’s shoulder.

The sidepod bodywork also appears to droop more on the physical car, which alters how the airflow will move toward the rear portion of the car, especially into the coke bottle region.

Together, the differences here perhaps speak more to the renders being used to better show off the livery rather than a different aerodynamic concept being employed.

The rear corner of the floor, ahead of the rear tyre, also appears to have differences, with what appears to be a vane setup mounted above the floor on the physical that’s not present on the renders.

That will undoubtedly assist in altering the flow around the rear tyre, interrupting how the phenomenon of tyre squirt might impinge on the diffuser.

Mercedes appears to have also enlarged the diffuser’s ‘mouse hole’ in the side of the diffuser’s wall (red dotted line).

This is a feature that teams adopted with the previous generation of cars to help with stabilising flow through the diffuser, but the one seen on the W17 seems much larger.

This could be an artefact of either the diffuser dimensions under these regulations and/or the now static winglet array that’s mounted to the sidewall behind it (green arrow, below), rather than where it used to be mounted on the side of the brake duct.

A couple of features on the rear wing endplate that appear on both the render and physical car will help manage how much downforce can be generated and what drag is created.

The endplate has a reduced thickness along the top edge, whilst there’s also a small notch in the rearmost corner, much like we had with the previous generation of cars, which help to manage the tip vortex that’s forming.

While Mercedes has clearly not shown its entire hand, it has given us more clues as to what the 2026 cars have in store for us from a design perspective.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Mercedes completes filming day shakedown with W17