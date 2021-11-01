Next up on the calendar is a race where both title contenders have enjoyed success in the past, the Mexican Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen moved a step closer to sealing his first World Championship last time out with a win in Austin and now heads south of the border with a 12-point lead over Lewis Hamilton.

There was precious little to choose between the drivers and their teams at the Circuit of The Americas, with the Dutchman crossing the line just over a second ahead of the Brit on race day.

If history is anything to go by, the battle could well be equally as close in Mexico City, where Red Bull and Mercedes have both been strong in the past, as have their lead drivers.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix

When is the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix?

Practice 1: Friday November 5, 1130-1230 (1730-1830 UK time)

Practice 2: Friday November 5, 1500-1600 (2100-2200 UK time)

Practice 3: Saturday November 6, 1100-1200 (1700-1800 UK time)

Qualifying: Saturday November 6, 1400 (2000 UK time)

Race: Sunday November 7, 1300 (1900 UK time)

Where does the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix take place?

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, built in 1959 is located in southeast Mexico City, within the public park of the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City.

It first hosted an official Formula 1 race in 1963 and 19 more have taken place there since, with it returning to the calendar in 2015 after being absent for just over 20 years.

The race has proved a popular addition to the schedule since then, with an electric atmosphere being created by the packed grandstands and some thrilling racing being produced on track.

The circuit is 4.309km long and consists of 17 corners in total, with the final one – the peraltada – being particularly famous. The main straight meanwhile is one of the longest on the calendar, with cars hitting speeds of around 230mph on it.

Some huge moments have taken place at the track in recent times, with Lewis Hamilton securing titles there in 2017 and 2018.

Where can I watch the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix?

Every session, from the start of FP1 to the end of the race, can be found on pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports in the UK. A live stream of their coverage can also be accessed via Now TV.

Highlights of qualifying and the race will also be shown on free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4.

You can watch all the action from Mexico City live with F1 TV Pro. Please check to see if it is available in your country.

Subscribers to the official F1 app can access live data throughout the race weekend and listen to radio commentary there on race day.

PlanetF1 will carry live timing and expert commentary on every session, with coverage beginning 30 minutes before each practice and qualifying, and one hour before the race.

The Mexican Grand Prix will be shown live on TV on the following outlets in other key markets:

United States: ESPN

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Australia: Fox Sports

France: Canal+

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Band

Japan: DAZN

What is the starting grid for the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix?

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes

2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull

4 Sergio Perez Red Bull

5 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri

6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari

7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren

8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari

9 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin

10 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo

11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo

12 Fernando Alonso Alpine

13 Nicholas Latifi Williams

14 Mick Schumacher Haas

15 Nikita Mazepin Haas

16 George Russell Williams

17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri

18 Lando Norris McLaren

19 Esteban Ocon Alpine

20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

What are the odds for the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix?

Here are Planet Sport Bet’s latest odds on the winner of the Mexican Grand Prix:

Max Verstappen – 6/5

Lewis Hamilton – 6/4

Valtteri Bottas – 5/1

Sergio Perez – 20/1

Pierre Gasly – 50/1

Carlos Sainz – 66/1

(Updated November 6. Head to Planet Sport Bet for live prices and more markets).

What is the weather forecast for the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix?

As is usually the case for the race in Mexico City, it looks like things will remain dry throughout the weekend, with fairly high temperatures.

Friday: 22°C, sunny

Saturday: 22°C, sunny

Sunday: 19°C, sunny spells

Directions to the Mexican Grand Prix

For those travelling to the race by air, the nearest airport is Benito Juárez International Airport, Mexico City’s main travel hub. From there, the circuit can easily be reached by metro or taxi.

Those are also the best options for those heading to the track from the city centre, with no car parking available at the circuit itself.

The track is sectioned into colour-coded zones and you’ll have to enter through the correct gate to access yours, which is rather unique on the Formula 1 calendar.

Address: Av, Viad. Río de la Piedad S/n, Granjas México, Iztacalco, 08400 Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico

Which drivers have won the Mexican Grand Prix?

There have been 20 Mexican Grands Prix since the first one went ahead in 1963, and 15 drivers have tasted victory there, with five doing so twice.

It has proved to be a strong circuit for British drivers with Jim Clark, Nigel Mansell and Hamilton all managing to win there twice. Clark actually has three to his name but the first of them, in 1962, wasn’t an official championship race.

Therefore, if Hamilton wins this time around, he’ll officially become the event’s most successful driver, but the same can be said for his title rival, Verstappen, who triumphed there himself in 2017 and 2018 before Hamilton got back to winning ways in 2019.

Alain Prost is the only other driver to have won there more than once.

Winners of the Mexican Grand Prix since it’s return are as follows:

2019: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2018: Max Verstappen (Netherlands, Red Bull)

2017: Max Verstappen (Netherlands, Red Bull)

2016: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2015: Nico Rosberg (Germany, Mercedes)

What are the latest F1 Championship standings?

Drivers’ Championship

Max Verstappen – 287.5 points

Lewis Hamilton – 275.5 points

Valtteri Bottas – 185 points

Sergio Perez – 150 points

Lando Norris – 149 points

Constructors’ Championship

Mercedes – 460.5 points

Red Bull – 437.5 points

McLaren – 254 points

Ferrari – 250.5 points

Alpine – 104 points

Full standings can be found here.

Tyre choices for the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix

Like at the last race in Mexico City and this season’s most recent round, the United States Grand Prix, Pirelli are bringing the three compounds in the middle of their range to the race weekend: the C2, C3 and C4 tyres.

This will make the C2 the hard compound, the C3 and medium and the C4 as the soft on a track that the Italian company think will be smoother on the tyres than the Circuit of The Americas was.