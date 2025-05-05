Miami GP driver ratings: Flying Piastri while Ferrari drivers are both frustrated

Oscar Piastri made it a hat-trick of wins in some style as he came from P4 to secure victory in the Miami Grand Prix.

In what was a dream day for McLaren, they secured maximum points with Lando Norris bringing it home in second to cap a dominant display. Here are your driver ratings:

Oscar Piasti – 9.5

Oscar Piastri could have pulled over, had a can of Victoria Bitter and still finished ahead of the chasing pack, such was his dominance.

If quali was a slight disappointment, he more than made up for it in the race by picking off rival drivers as quickly as possible.

Norris took care of himself but Kimi Antonelli could have caused Piastri some problems had he not got by him so soon.

Up next was Verstappen which led to the best racing sequence of the season so far and Piastri was able to out-smart the Dutchman on his way to the lead. From there, he disappeared into a papaya-coloured dot with only his team-mate able to stay in the same postcode.

Lando Norris – 8.5

Considering he qualified ahead of his team-mate and given how the McLaren pace advantage played out, the race was there to be won for Lando Norris today.

As has often been the case with the McLaren driver, his grand prix was decided in a clash with Verstappen that the Red Bull driver again won. This time, Norris tumbled down the order, giving himself a mountain to climb.

To his credit, he fought back but by then, Piastri was too far out of reach.

George Russell – 8.5

Undoubtedly got lucky with the timing of the VSC but it was still a commendable performance by Russell who kept in it on hards while everyone else was on mediums.

This meant he had pace to use as the race went on but all he could do was keep Verstappen well behind given how clear the McLarens were.

Max Verstappen – 8

There was no car-defying drive for Verstappen today who tried his very best to keep Piastri behind but ultimately succumbed to the quicker car.

His best work came in quali and he ensured he kept the lead after lap one but once both McLarens were past, there was no catching.

The timing of a VSC then cost him a podium spot.

Alex Albon – 9

An excellent result for Ablon who continues to be the best driver away from the top teams.

Starting in seventh, his pace got him past Antonelli and his own team-mate Carlos Sainz for a very healthy points score.

Kimi Antonelli – 8

Peaked with a sprint quali pole but found it difficult both in the sprint and the race itself.

While there was no tangle with Verstappen in the grand prix, Antonelli always had one eye over his should as the likes of Piastri, Norris and Albon made it by.

Charles Leclerc – 7.5

One half of a very frustrated Ferrari driver pair as the team did not make the wrong decision but something far worse – no decision at all.

The indecisiveness cost Hamilton a shot at Antonelli and then cost Leclerc the same thing.

To the driver’s credit, this was probably the best the car had to offer which says a lot about where Ferrari are right now.

Lewis Hamilton – 7.5

If radio messages between Hamilton and race engineer Riccardo Adami were fraught in the past, they were outright hostile in Miami.

Accusing them of having a tea break while they ummed and ahhed before asking if they wanted him to let Sainz past as well showed the frustration of Hamilton.

His frustration began a day before when they did not use a new set of tyres in quali, sending him out in Q2, but he did well to move up the order in the race and at times, was one of the quickest drivers on track.

Carlos Sainz – 7.5

Still not quite at the level of team-mate Albon but another points score for Sainz.

The team set him up to fail by stating him on used tyres after a quali error but the Spanaird did well to hang in there as the race went on,

He was lucky though to avoid penalties for a yellow flag incident and contact with Hamilton.

Yuki Tsunoda – 7

A five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane ultimately did not cost Yuki Tsunoda but could well have done had a non-Red Bull driver been behind.

It was a silly mistake which threatened his race but Tsunoda is still way off the pace of Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar – 8

The Frenchman continues to impress for Racing Bulls and could maybe have broken into the top 10 on merit had it not been another Red Bull car up ahead.

He has also yet to be beaten by Lawson, a driver many expected would become the senior figure in the team after his Red Bull demotion.

Esteban Ocon – 7

Produced some excellent wheel-to-wheel racing with Hamilton but lost the overall war.

Finished in 12th having qualified ninth as the Haas struggled in race trim.

Pierre Gasly – 7.5

Recovered well from a pit lane start that saw him fitted with a new suspension but that only came after a bad quali.

Still, having ended the last race in the first lap it is a step in the right direction.

Nico Hulkenberg – 6

Quickly becoming the most anonymous driver on the grid, Nico Hulkenberg started 16th and only moved up following the retirement of others.

Fernando Alonso – 4

A rare spin from Alonso who had a poor weekend, even with Aston’s pace problems.

He struggled in the sprint and could make no headway in the race itself, finishing only ahead of his team-mate.

Lance Stroll – 3

Qualified 18th and only moved up due to the retirements of others. The Canadian has not finished higher than 16th since China.

Liam Lawson – 6

Involved in a racing indecent in lap one that saw a big hole cut into his right sidepod.

To his credit, he kept racing but once any chance of points had disappeared, he retired to the garage.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 5.5

Was occupying his lower-order spot when his engine went, handing him the second DNF of this F1 career.

Oliver Bearman – 5.5

Another engine casualty came in the form of Oliver Bearman whose car produced a fatal puff of grey smoke before giving up.

Before then, he was trying to work his way back up the order having qualified 20th initially.

Jack Doohan – 6

Caught in a tangle with Liam Lawson that both drivers could have done without. The Australian continues his point-less run in F1.

