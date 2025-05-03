Miami Grand Prix 2025: What time does the race start on Sunday?

With qualifying now complete, here is a look at when the Miami Grand Prix will start on Sunday, from around the world.

The glitz and glamour of Miami are sure to be out in full force during the Grand Prix weekend, threatening to distract drivers from the tight confines of the street circuit.

Miami Grand Prix: What time does the race start in Florida?

The Miami Grand Prix will start at 4pm local time at the Miami International Autodrome on Sunday 5 May 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United Kingdom: 9pm

Central European Time: 10pm

United States and Canada: 1pm Pacific, 4pm Eastern

Mexico: 2pm

South Africa: 10pm

Gulf Standard Time: 12a [Monday 5 May]

India: 1:30am [Monday 5 May]

Indonesia: 3am [Western Indonesia Time] [Monday 5 May]

China: 4am [Monday 5 May]

Singapore: 4am [Monday 5 May]

Japan: 5am [Monday 5 May]

Australia: 6am [Australian Eastern Standard Time] [Monday 5 May]

New Zealand: 6am [Monday 5 May]

More on the F1 2025 season with PlanetF1.com

👉 F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

👉 The best value-for-money F1 races to watch in style!

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix in the UK

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

Sky Sports F1’s live coverage begins 90 minutes before lights out in Miami, continues through the race and brings you all the post-race reaction from trackside.

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of the race from 1.30 am on Monday 5 May.

Radio listeners will also be able to follow the action live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with commentary beginning from 8.50pm.

You can also follow every lap and get involved with our popular live race Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix in the US

In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

The race will get underway at 4pm Eastern/1pm Pacific on Sunday 4 May 2025.

Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix in other major territories

The Miami Grand Prix will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Read next: F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates