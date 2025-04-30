With three Grands Prix a year in the United States, Formula 1 runs the risk of market oversaturation — but organizers at the Miami Grand Prix are discovering what really matters: authenticity.

We spoke to Tyler Epp, president of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, about how the event has transcended its once-yearly F1 event to capitalize on its ‘It’ factor all year long.

Miami Grand Prix: Finding the ‘It Factor’

When Miami and Las Vegas joined the Formula 1 calendar alongside the US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, many longtime wondered if this wasn’t overkill. Does one country really need three Grands Prix?

As it turns out, the answer is ‘yes,’ and that comes down to the fact that each event has identified its own niche and embraced it.

Take the Miami Grand Prix, for example. The event has become more than just a singular event, with the high-speed Formula 1 spirit lingering all year long.

With the race approaching, PlanetF1.com spoke to Miami Grand Prix president Tyler Epp about how this event found its footing in the F1 calendar.

“All three American races are very unique and the experience fans have at each of them is different, which means they all bring something valuable to the table for fans, especially as we work collectively to grow the sport in the US,” Epp explained.

“For us, we have really tried to infuse the culture of Miami into the Miami Grand Prix, and that itself is a differentiator because Miami is such a unique city.”

Epp pointed out that the primary focus of the event is always “delivering a great race with competitive on-track action,” but that “each race on the F1 calendar has its own identity.

“What we have strived to do is to become ‘the race that’s an experience.’

“We want people to come to our race and know that the experience they had here is one that they won’t find anywhere else, which is part of why we work so hard to offer something for everyone.

“Now that can look different to different people – some want to come for the great racing but others may want great entertainment or a great all-around event.

“No matter why they come to the Miami Grand Prix, our hope is that when they leave, they feel they enjoyed an experience unlike any other in sports, and one that immerses them in the culture of Miami.”

That unique identity — one tied intimately to a race’s location and the community that comes with it — is critical.

As covered in depth on PlanetF1.com, American F1 fans might enjoy a little glitz and glamour, but they’re craving authenticity.

The sport itself often arrives in a host city with a determined focus on simply getting the race done, which leaves planning, promotion, and engagement firmly in the hands of the race organizers. And while some tracks like Silverstone or Spa come with their own built-in decades of history and tradition, our new American venues are just that: new.

That novelty can only last so long, which makes it critical for these American events to establish deep community roots. Show up for the community, and the community will show up for you. And that’s one of the big guiding lights for the Miami Grand Prix this year.

“One thing we have really invested in meaningfully in the last year is the growing car culture and community in South Florida, and this is one of the areas we will be focused on as we move forward, as well,” Epp explained.

“We built four new track circuits on our property which allow us to operate year-round without interruption to public roadways.

“As a result, we have the ability to really expand our motorsports business.

“We’ve created a new private driving club called Precision Club. We also can host corporate outings as well as other track events like the Formula E Evo Sessions, which we held in March, and the Ferrari Racing Days, which will happen about 10 days after the Grand Prix this year.”

Temporary street circuits have the toughest battle when it comes to maintaining yearlong ties with the local community, but the Miami Grand Prix has found a way through.

“We’re eager to continue to do more in this space and to use our track throughout the year,” Epp said, “bringing people together around a shared passion for motorsports.”

