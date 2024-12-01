Don’t blame the new race director, blame the behind-the-scenes chaos at the FIA as the sole reason why that has now spilled over onto the track.

What did we realistically expect? A workforce that has chopped in changed with no time to settle in has surprise, surprise made crucial mistakes at the business end of the FIA’s biggest championship.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s hire-and-fire approach is causing chaos, stability is needed

At some point, mistakes of employees reflect less on the employees themselves but the one that put them there.

Rui Marques had never race directed in F1 before and yet Ben Sulayem decided that he was best placed to oversee the crunch period of the Formula 1 season at a time when the Constructors’ battle was the most competitive since 2021.

Ben Sulayem’s reign as president has been controversial from the start but his latest decisions has seen him fire multiple senior staff with very little reason given and leave the FIA’s F1 team woefully exposed.

If even the drivers have no idea what is going on, it reflects just how disorganised the FIA has become. When people in key roles are fired and replaced so quickly, the standard of decisions is undoubtedly going to drop.

It is not to say a change in race director was not necessary, Niels Wittich made genuine errors in Sao Paulo, but to do so before the season-ending triple header with no consultation with the drivers and to then pick someone who is race directing on the other side of the planet is an absurd decision.

In Qatar, the stretched-thin nature of the FIA was laid bare. A questionable penalty given to Max Verstappen in qualifying was followed up by even worse decision-making when it came to removing a wing mirror off the track, one that was in a very dangerous position in the sole overtaking area at Turn 1.

The indecision led to both Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz picking up punctures and a very late Safety Car which ruined plenty of drivers’ race.

Regardless of what you thought of Wittich’s calls in Sao Paulo, surely you would agree that it is better the devil you know and would have kept the standard somewhat consistent for the final races of the season.

As they were in Las Vegas last year, Ferrari are the victims of the FIA’s incompetence. Sainz dropped from the top five to seventh, behind Pierre Gasly, and leaving Ferrari needing a miracle to avoid losing the title in Abu Dhabi.

Niels Wittich is not the only one to have faced the axe and it seems not a day goes by now with another staff member unceremoniously exiting.

In truth, the FIA should not be this big of a focus but decisions made from the higher ups have highlighted how there is a need for serious reform.

Stewards should be permanent members of staff, race directors should be experienced veterans or at least given pre-season to prepare and this chop change nature has to stop before it makes the sport even more laughable.

