Monaco Grand Prix 2022: Time, TV, schedule, live stream, grid

After a Spanish Grand Prix full of plot twists, the 2022 season quickly moves on to Round 7, the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was completely in control at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, that was until a power unit issue saw him retire from the lead.

That then opened the door for Max Verstappen, who recovering from a spin and with the help of team orders, made it a hat-trick of victories, taking over as the new Drivers’ Championship leader.

Sergio Perez was unhappy at being told to concede the lead and eventual victory to team-mate Verstappen, so Red Bull have only days to sweet-talk the Mexican racer before racing resumes in Monaco.

And it could be a three-way battle for the win in Monte Carlo, with Mercedes taking a clear step forward as their W13 largely gave up the bouncing in Spain which has plagued them all season long.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix.

When is the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix?

Friday May 27

Free Practice 1: 1400-1500 [1300-1400 UK time]

Free Practice 2: 1700-1800 [1600-1700 UK time]

Saturday May 28

Free Practice 3: 1300-1400 [1200-1300 UK time]

Qualifying: 1600 [1500 UK time]

Sunday May 29

Race: 1500 [1400 UK time]

Where does the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix take place?

Arguably the most iconic stop on the Formula 1 calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix around the streets of Monte Carlo has been a staple of the Formula 1 calendar since 1950, missing only one season since 1954, that being 2020 due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Featuring 19 turns, this street circuit is 2.074 miles of pure adrenaline as drivers must thread their cars with precision through the tight bends. Over the years we have seen many of occasions where judgement is out by just that fraction, with the end result commonly being race-ending damage.

Alongside the Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Monaco Grand Prix forms what is known as the ‘Triple Crown’ of motorsport, an achievement two-time Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso has been chasing for years.

It’s a good job that this event survives through the sheer spectacle of it, because when it comes to racing, overtaking is rarely seen. When an overtake is launched, it commonly involves the banging of wheels.

For several drivers Monte Carlo is also a race around the area they call home.

Where can I watch the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix?

Pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports will show the entire race weekend on its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also access a live stream of the coverage via Now TV.

Free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 will show extended highlights from qualifying and the race.

F1 TV Pro viewers can watch all the live action from Monaco. Please check to see if F1 TV Pro is available in your country.

Subscribers to F1’s own app can hear radio commentary on the race proper from the BBC and access live data throughout every session.

PlanetF1 will carry live timing and expert commentary on every session of the race weekend, from FP1 on Friday morning to the race on Sunday afternoon.

The Monaco Grand Prix will be shown live on TV on the following outlets in other key markets:

United States: ESPN

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Australia: Fox Sports

France: Canal+, C8

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay

Brazil: Band

Japan: DAZN

What are the odds for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix?

Here are the latest odds from Planet Sport Bet:

Charles Leclerc 4/11

Max Verstappen 9/2

Carlos Sainz 11/2

Sergio Perez 11/1

Lando Norris 40/1

Fernando Alonso 66/1

[Last updated Saturday May 28]

What is the starting grid for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix?

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

3. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5. Lando Norris, McLaren

6. George Russell, Mercedes

7. Fernando Alonso, Alpine

8. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

10. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

11. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

12. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

14. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

15. Mick Schumacher, Haas

16. Alex Albon, Williams

17. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

19. Nicholas Latifi, Williams

20. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

What is the weather forecast for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix?

Friday May 27: 26°c, sunny and a gentle breeze.

Saturday May 28: 27°c, sunny and a gentle breeze.

Sunday May 29: 23°c, light rain and a moderate breeze.

[BBC weather]

Which drivers have won the Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix, run since 1929, has become the jewel in the crown of achievement for Formula 1 drivers.

The late, great Ayrton Senna was the master around this tight street circuit, claiming an incredible six victories. Britain’s Graham Hill meanwhile won the race five times in the 1960s en route to becoming known as ‘Mr Monaco’.

McLaren are the most successful constructor around the streets of Monte Carlo with an astonishing 15 successes.

And there will be three repeat Monaco GP winners returning to this hallowed ground in 2022, they being Lewis Hamilton with three wins, while Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel are respective two-time Monaco victors.

The 10 most recent winners of the Monaco Grand Prix are:

2021 – Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2019 – Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018 – Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

2017 – Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2016 – Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 – Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2014 – Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2013 – Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2012 – Mark Webber, Red Bull

2011 – Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

Directions to the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

The best airport for flying to Monaco is Nice Côte d’Azur airport (NCE), just 30km from the principality, which is served by carriers with direct flights to more than 100 cities in Europe.

Driving to the Monaco Grand Prix from the United Kingdom is also popular. The cost of road tolls between Calais and Nice will set you back around €100, but on a plus side, another classic of the motor racing calendar, Le Mans, is roughly half way between the UK and Monaco. So that’s as good of an excuse as any to have a little stop off there.

Once in and around Monaco there is an excellent motorway system, but there are tolls to pay.

High-speed TGV trains depart Paris for Nice both day and night. The trip takes 5-6 hours, so this is certainly a viable way of getting to the Monaco Grand Prix.

Don’t rule out cruises either which sometimes roll in for the Monaco Grand Prix as part of the package. Even arriving by helicopter is an option.

The train station in Monaco (Gare de Monaco) is located on the hill behind the Sainte Devote corner.

Tyre choices for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

After selecting the hardest tyre compounds in their range for the Spanish GP, Pirelli has moved to the opposite end of the scale by sending their softest tyres to the Monaco Grand Prix.

The C3 then will be the hard tyre, the medium is the C4 and the C5 will be the soft tyre for the Monaco Grand Prix.

What are the latest F1 Championship standings?

Drivers’ Championship

Max Verstappen – 110 points

Charles Leclerc – 104 points

Sergio Perez – 85 points

George Russell – 74 points

Carlos Sainz – 65 points

Constructors’ Championship

Red Bull – 195 points

Ferrari – 169 points

Mercedes – 120 points

McLaren – 50 points

Alfa Romeo – 39 points