Monaco Grand Prix 2025: What time does qualifying start on Saturday?
What time does qualifying session start for the Monaco Grand Prix 2025? Here’s all the info you need for the crucial qualifying hour in Monte Carlo on Saturday May 24.
The drivers spend all three practice sessions building up for their one crucial lap around Monaco, getting as close to the walls as possible for one of the most thrilling hours of the year – as well as probably the most critical battle for pole position, given how hard it is to overtake.
Monaco Grand Prix 2025: When does qualifying start in Monte Carlo on Saturday?
Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying starts at 1500 local time on Saturday, May 24 2025, which equates to the following times in these territories:
United Kingdom: 1500
Central European Time: 1600
United States and Canada: 700 Pacific, 900 Central, 1000 Eastern
South Africa: 1600
Gulf Standard Time: 1700
India: 1930
Indonesia: 2100
China: 2200
Singapore: 2200
Japan: 2300
Australia: 0000 [Sunday 25 May]
New Zealand: 0200 [Sunday 25 May]
How do I watch Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in the UK?
Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time.
Sky F1’s live coverage of Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying will begin at 14:35 on Saturday May 24, with the hour-long session commencing at 16:00.
For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying on Saturday May 24.
You can also get involved with our popular live qualifying Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.
How do I watch Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in the USA?
In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.
Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying will get underway at 10:00.
Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’sLive Watchalong on YouTube.
How do I watch Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in other major territories?
The Monaco Grand Prix weekend will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:
Argentina: Fox Sports
Australia: Fox Sports
Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes
Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)
Central Asia: Setanta Sports
China: CCTV
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
India: FanCode
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV
Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN
Mexico: Fox Sports
Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay
New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)
Pakistan: A Sports
Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)
Spain: DAZN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
