Monaco Grand Prix 2025: What time does qualifying start on Saturday?

What time does qualifying session start for the Monaco Grand Prix 2025? Here’s all the info you need for the crucial qualifying hour in Monte Carlo on Saturday May 24.

The drivers spend all three practice sessions building up for their one crucial lap around Monaco, getting as close to the walls as possible for one of the most thrilling hours of the year – as well as probably the most critical battle for pole position, given how hard it is to overtake.

Monaco Grand Prix 2025: When does qualifying start in Monte Carlo on Saturday?

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying starts at 1500 local time on Saturday, May 24 2025, which equates to the following times in these territories:

United Kingdom: 1500

Central European Time: 1600

United States and Canada: 700 Pacific, 900 Central, 1000 Eastern

South Africa: 1600

Gulf Standard Time: 1700

India: 1930

Indonesia: 2100

China: 2200

Singapore: 2200

Japan: 2300

Australia: 0000 [Sunday 25 May]

New Zealand: 0200 [Sunday 25 May]

How do I watch Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time.

Sky F1’s live coverage of Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying will begin at 14:35 on Saturday May 24, with the hour-long session commencing at 16:00.

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying on Saturday May 24.

You can also get involved with our popular live qualifying Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How do I watch Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in the USA?

In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying will get underway at 10:00.

Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’sLive Watchalong on YouTube.

How do I watch Monaco Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in other major territories?

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

