Monaco Grand Prix 2025: What time does the race start on Sunday?

Here is a look at when the Monaco Grand Prix will start on Sunday, from around the world.

The glitz and glamour will be out in full force during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, along with a new two-stop regulation to spice up the on-track action.

Monaco Grand Prix: What time does the race start in Monte Carlo?

The Monaco Grand Prix will start at 3pm local time at the Monte Carlo street circuit on Sunday 25 May 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United Kingdom: 2pm

United States and Canada: 6am Pacific, 8am Central, 9am Eastern

Mexico: 7am [Mexico City]

Central European Time: 3pm

South Africa: 3pm

Gulf Standard Time: 5pm

India: 6.30pm

Indonesia: 8pm

China: 9pm

Singapore: 9pm

Malaysia: 9pm

Philippines: 9pm

Japan: 10pm

Australia: 11pm

New Zealand: 1am [Monday 26 May]

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix in the UK

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

Sky Sports F1’s live coverage begins 90 minutes before lights out in Monaco, continues through the race and brings you all the post-race reaction from trackside.

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of the race on Monday 26 May.

Radio listeners will also be able to follow the action live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with commentary beginning from 1:50pm.

You can also follow every lap and get involved with our popular live race Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix in the US

In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

The race will get underway at 9am Eastern/6am Pacific on Sunday 25 May 2025.

Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix in other major territories

The Monaco Grand Prix will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

