NASCAR Cup Series driver net worth 2025: Which driver is worth the most?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are some of the best paid athletes in American racing — but how much are some of the biggest stars in the series worth?

NASCAR, like many forms of motorsport, declines to provide exact details regarding contracts and salaries; these net worths are therefore estimates for the drivers racing for chartered teams.

NASCAR Cup Series driver net worth 2025

Kyle Larson: $12 million to $30 million

Number : 5

: 5 Team : Hendrick Motorsports

: Hendrick Motorsports Best championship result: 1st (2021)

Between his multi-million dollar house, his NASCAR Cup Series contract, his sponsor endorsements from companies like Prime Hydration, and his ability to compete in everything from dirt oval racing to the Indianapolis 500, Kyle Larson is estimated to be worth somewhere between $12 million and $30 million.

Chase Elliott: $12 million

Number : 9

: 9 Team : Hendrick Motorsports

: Hendrick Motorsports Best championship result: 1st (2020)

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Chase Elliott is worth $12 million thanks to his Hendrick Motorsports salary and personal endorsements from brands like NAPA, Chevrolet, and Mountain Dew.

William Byron: $2 million

Number : 24

: 24 Team : Hendrick Motorsports

: Hendrick Motorsports Best championship result: 3rd (2023, 2024)

With incomplete data available about William Byron’s salary, his estimated net worth is roughly $2 million.

Alex Bowman: $10 million

Number : 48

: 48 Team : Hendrick Motorsports

: Hendrick Motorsports Best championship result: 6th (2020)

Alex Bowman is estimated to make around $3.5 million per year; paired with backing from Ally Financial and Chevrolet, his net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: $30 million

Number : 47

: 47 Team : Hyak Motorsports

: Hyak Motorsports Best championship result: 13th (2017)

Though Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s last recorded salary was only around $3 million, he’s estimated to be worth around $30 million courtesy of his real estate investments and personal brand deals.

Ty Dillon: $5 million

Number : 10

: 10 Team : Kaulig Racing

: Kaulig Racing Best championship result: 24th (2017, 2019)

Ty Dillon, grandson of the inimitable Richard Childress, is estimated to be worth around $5 million. However, thanks to his family ties, some sources have estimated his net worth to be closer to $30 million.

A. J. Allmendinger: $18 million

Number : 16

: 16 Team : Kaulig Racing

: Kaulig Racing Best championship result: 13th (2014)

Between personal endorsements from Celsius and Nutrien AG Solutions, his real estate investments, and his salary, A. J. Allmendinger is estimated to be worth $18 million.

Austin Dillon: $12 million

Number : 3

: 3 Team : Richard Childress Racing

: Richard Childress Racing Best championship result: 11th (2017, 2020, 2022)

Brother to Ty Dillon and grandson of Richard Childress, Austin Dillon is estimated to be worth around $12 million thanks to previous sponsorships from Monster and current ones from Bass Pro Shops.

Kyle Busch: $80 million

Number : 8

: 8 Team : Richard Childress Racing

: Richard Childress Racing Best championship result: 1st (2014, 2019)

As one of the most successful Cup Series drivers of all time, Kyle Busch is estimated to be worth around $80 million courtesy of sponsorships from Busch, 3CHI, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and more, as well as generous annual salary.

Justin Haley: $2 million

Number : 7

: 7 Team : Spire Motorsports

: Spire Motorsports Best championship result: 22nd (2022)

As a younger driver, very little is known about Justin Haley’s salary or net worth. He’s estimated to make around $300,000 per year in his contract, and is estimated to have a net worth of $2 million.

Michael McDowell: $10 milion

Number : 71

: 71 Team : Spire Motorsports

: Spire Motorsports Best championship result: 15th (2023)

With former sponsorships from companies like Love’s and Speedco, Michael McDowell is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million.

Carson Hocevar: $1 million to $5 million

Number : 77

: 77 Team : Spire Motorsports

: Spire Motorsports Best championship result: 21st (2024)

Having debuted in 2024, Carson Hocevar’s net worth is currently estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million as a result of sponsorships from Ziegler Auto Group and Gainbridge, the latter of which was integral in Cadillac reaching Formula 1.

Ross Chastain: $4 million

Number : 1

: 1 Team : Trackhouse Racing

: Trackhouse Racing Best championship result: 2nd (2022)

With an estimated annual salary of $2 million and sponsorships from Busch Light, Ross Chastain is estimated to be worth around $4 million.

Shane van Gisbergen: $5 million to $7 million

Number : 88

: 88 Team : Trackhouse Racing

: Trackhouse Racing Best championship result: 43rd (2024)

Shane van Gisbergen will make his full-time Cup Series debut in 2025, but he’s had years of huge success in the Australian Supercars series. As a result, he’s assumed to be worth somewhere between $5 million and $7 million.

Daniel Suarez: $6 million

Number : 99

: 99 Team : Trackhouse Racing

: Trackhouse Racing Best championship result: 10th (2022)

Married to longtime girlfriend Julia Piquet of the Brazilian Piquet family, and with an estimated annual salary of $4.5 million, Daniel Suarez is assumed to be worth somewhere around $6 million.

Noah Gragson: $3 million to $23 million

Number : 4

: 4 Team : Front Row Motorsports

: Front Row Motorsports Best championship result: 24th (2024)

Coming from a family of real estate developers, Noah Gragson’s estimated net worth varies drastically, likely landing somewhere between an estimated $3 million and $23.5 million.

Todd Gilliland: $1 million to $2 million

Number : 34

: 34 Team : Front Row Motorsports

: Front Row Motorsports Best championship result: 22nd (2024)

Very little information is available about Todd Gilliland’s net worth, as he’s still relatively new to the Cup Series. Still, he’s estimated to be worth somewhere between $1 million and $2 million.

Zane Smith: $5 million to $10 million

Number : 38

: 38 Team : Front Row Motorsports

: Front Row Motorsports Best championship result: 30th (2024)

Zane Smith comes from an off-road racing family and in NASCAR has amassed sponsorships from companies like Ambetter Health, Focused Health, and Wellcare.

Cole Custer: $2.5 million

Number : 41

: 41 Team : Haas Factory Team

: Haas Factory Team Best championship result: 16th (2020)

With endorsement deals from brands like Thompson and Mobil1, Cole Custer is worth an estimated $2.5 million.

Brad Keselowski: $45 million

Number : 6

: 6 Team : RFK Racing

: RFK Racing Best championship result: 1st (2012)

Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski’s hefty $45 million estimated net worth comes down to real estate investments as well as his ownership stake in the RFK Racing team.

Chris Buescher: $5 million

Number : 17

: 17 Team : RFK Racing

: RFK Racing Best championship result: 7th (2023)

Though Chris Buescher’s salary is unclear, he is estimated to have a net worth of around $5 million thanks to endorsement deals with Fastenal, Sunoco, and Castrol Edge.

Ryan Preece: $2 million

Number : 60

: 60 Team : RFK Racing

: RFK Racing Best championship result: 23rd (2023)

With an estimated $500,000 annual salary, Ryan Preece is estimated to have a net worth of around $2 million.

Cody Ware: $5 million

Number : 51

: 51 Team : Rick Ware Racing

: Rick Ware Racing Best championship result: 32nd (2022)

A third-generation racer who has competed in stock and touring cars around the world, Cody Ware is estimated to be worth around $5 million. Back in 2019-2020, he was the LMP2 Am class champion in the Asian Le Mans series.

Austin Cindric: $2.7 million

Number : 2

: 2 Team : Team Penske

: Team Penske Best championship result: 11th (2024)

Son of legendary team principal and race engineer Tim Cindric, Austin Cindric is estimated to be worth around $2.7 million thanks to his promotion to Team Penske.

Ryan Blaney: $5 million

Number : 12

: 12 Team : Team Penske

: Team Penske Best championship result: 1st (2023)

Taking his first championship two years ago, Ryan Blaney is estimated to be worth around $5 million. He comes from a NASCAR family, with his father Dave Blaney being a fan favorite.

Joey Logano: $24 million

Number : 22

: 22 Team : Team Penske

: Team Penske Best championship result: 1st (2018, 2022, 2024)

Of all the current full-time Cup competitors, Joey Logano has amassed the most championships and, as a result, is estimated to be worth $24 million. His Team Penske salary is said to be $9 million annually, and he has lucrative endorsements from Coca-Cola, Shell, Pennzoil, Autotraders, and AAA.

Josh Berry: $5 million

Number : 21

: 21 Team : Wood Brothers Racing

: Wood Brothers Racing Best championship result: 27th (2024)

The winningest driver in CARS Tour history, Josh Berry is estimated to be worth around $5 million. Much of his worth is thought to have come from those CARS Tour successes.

Bubba Wallace: $3.5 million

Number : 23

: 23 Team : 23XI Racing

: 23XI Racing Best championship result: 10th (2023)

With endorsements from McDonald’s and a $2.2 million salary, Bubba Wallace is estimated to be worth $3.5 million.

Riley Herbst: $500,000

Number : 35

: 35 Team : 23XI Racing

: 23XI Racing Best championship result: 45th (2023)

Still young, Riley Herbst’s net worth is estimated to be only around $500,000 — though he comes from a family that owns a successful regional gas station chain and who has a strong presence in off-road racing.

Tyler Reddick: $5 million

Number : 45

: 45 Team : 23XI Racing

: 23XI Racing Best championship result: 4th (2024)

Earning around $1.3 million per year with 23XI racing, Tyler Reddick is estimated to have a net worth of around $5 million thanks to endorsement deals with Monster Energy, Money Lion, Jordan Brand, and more.

Denny Hamlin: $65 million

Number : 11

: 11 Team : Joe Gibbs Racing

: Joe Gibbs Racing Best championship result: 2nd (2010)

Though Denny Hamlin is still chasing his first championship, the veteran Cup Series driver is said to earn around $14 million per year in salary from Joe Gibbs Racing. Because he’s also co-owner of the 23XI Racing team, his net worth is estimated to be around $65 million.

Chase Briscoe: $5.6 million

Number : 19

: 19 Team : Joe Gibbs Racing

: Joe Gibbs Racing Best championship result: 9th (2022)

Making roughly $1.2 million per year competing for Joe Gibbs Racing, Chase Briscoe is estimated to be worth around $5.6 million.

Christopher Bell: $5 million

Number : 20

: 20 Team : Joe Gibbs Racing

: Joe Gibbs Racing Best championship result: 3rd (2022)

Though he’s said to make only $800,000 per year, Christopher Bell’s sponsorships with DeWalt and Rheem see him having an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Ty Gibbs: $1 million to $5 million

Number : 54

: 54 Team : Joe Gibbs Racing

: Joe Gibbs Racing Best championship result: 15th (2024)

Ty Gibbs’ salary and net worth are both a little unclear due to his young age. Still, his ties to the iconic Joe Gibbs family means that he is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million.

John Hunter Nemechek: $1 million to $5 million

Number : 42

: 42 Team : Legacy Motor Club

: Legacy Motor Club Best championship result: 27th (2020)

Son of NASCAR racer Joe Nemechek, John Huner Nemechek is said to have a net worth somewhere between $1 million and $5 million.

Erik Jones: $3 million

Number : 43

: 43 Team : Legacy Motor Club

: Legacy Motor Club Best championship result: 15th (2018)

With endorsements from STP, Dollar Tree, and AdventHealth, Erik Jones is estimated to be worth around $3 million.

