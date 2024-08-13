The hidden success of NASCAR’s F1 tactic lost in Richmond Raceway controversy

Lost in the controversy surrounding NASCAR’s most recent race at Richmond Raceway was the fact that the stock car series took a cue from Formula 1 and introduced option tires — giving drivers and teams a greater influence over strategy.

According to multiple drivers, the option tires provided by Goodyear were an impressive success — one that could change Cup racing for the better.

NASCAR introduces option tires

Heading into Richmond, NASCAR’s first race back after the Olympic break, tire provider Goodyear announced it would provide teams with six sets of “primary” tires as well as two sets of “option,” or softer, tires.

Teams were allowed to use those option tires whenever they wanted, with the only stipulation being that the team would have to utilize the options on all four tires. In some NASCAR stops, drivers will change two tires at a time — but Goodyear didn’t want them to blend compounds.

For drivers Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell — who both started the race further down in the field — an early swap to the option tire allowed them to gain critical track position over the course of 30 to 40 laps in Stage 2.

Suarez was able to finish in the top 10, even after his option tires degraded. He likened the experience to playing “Mario Kart with a star.”

He continued, “The strategy played a huge role in what everyone was doing, what we were doing and everyone’s different agenda. It was fun.

“The guys did an amazing job with the strategy. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out at the end, but we gave it a shot, and we ended up with a 10th place finish.”

More on the ties between F1 and NASCAR

The whole goal of the option tire was to present an additional strategic element to NASCAR racing — and according to Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, things went exactly as planned.

“[The tires] fired off immediately and were more than a half-second faster than the prime, which is big on a short track,” he told Motorsport.com.

“Also, the options gave up significantly more than the primes over a long run.

“What was really exciting was how different teams used the option tire at different times to accomplish their own goals. “For example, Daniel Suarez put them on early in the race and charged from the middle of the pack to take the lead, while Kyle Busch put them on at the end of Stage 2 to try to get a lap back. “Overall, the primes/options tire set-ups highlighted the risk versus reward we were exactly looking for.”

NASCAR has attempted option tires twice before, during its annual exhibition All-Star race, but the technology still needed work before it could come into its own. But the tires’ performance on Sunday night was a huge success.

The fate of the option tire, however, is still up in the air. Though the experiment was successful, NASCAR and Goodyear are likely to return to the drawing board to continue refining the product — especially as Playoffs approach.

The tires provided a much needed burst of levity in an otherwise controversy-ridden race, as Austin Dillon wrecked two cars to win. Option tires and alternate compounds have the ability to lend greater legitimacy to stock car racing.

