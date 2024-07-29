With Carlos Sainz heading to Williams for 2025 and beyond, it appears as if American driver Logan Sargeant will have to wave goodbye to his Formula 1 ambitions. But are there any American drivers waiting in the wings to take his place?

We’re taking a look at a few young American talents working their way ever closer to the F1 circus. Will one of these names take Logan Sargeant’s place as the bearer of the stars and stripes?

Jak Crawford

Formula 2 racer Jak Crawford is currently in his second season of the F1 feeder series. He secured a feature race win at Barcelona this season and has three other podiums to his name. After four years as a Red Bull Junior driver, he joined the Aston Martin Driver Development Programme in early 2024, where he got his first test behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Currently ranked fifth in the F2 championship, Crawford is perhaps the closest American to F1 — at least in terms of sheer proximity.

Max Esterson

New York racer Max Esterson got his start in the motorsport world via iRacing before transferring that skill to real world. In 2024, he’s competing in his first full season of Formula 3 after a half-season last year, though with only two points-paying finishes to his name, he’ll have ample work ahead of him if he aims to keep progressing up the ladder. However, his promising performances in the GB3 Championship show that there’s still plenty of potential.

Colton Herta

IndyCar driver Colton Herta has seen his name tied to the potential Andretti Global operation should the American team have a shot at the Formula 1 world. While that does mean Herta’s future in F1 relies on Michael Andretti making it into the sport, Herta would make an excellent American representative overseas.

Chloe Chambers

F1 Academy driver and world record holder Chloe Chambers took her first win in the series at Barcelona. As a Haas-affiliated driver, Chambers already has a team she could call home should she continue to progress up the ranks.

Right now, she sits third in the F1 Academy standings; in 2023, she also took ninth overall and one win in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship. She has a long path to F1 ahead of her — but she remains one of the most talented American prospects.

Lia Block

Lia Block, daughter of rally legend Ken Block, is making her open-wheel racing debut this year in F1 Academy as a member of the Williams Driver Academy. Despite this being her first experience in this kind of machinery, she currently sits in 11th overall in the F1A standings.

It’s clear that Block is talented; she became the youngest American Rally Association champion in the series’ history back in 2023. If she’s able to transfer that skillset through the F1 ladder, she’ll have an exceptional shot at F1 in the future.

Pato O’Ward?

Though Pato O’Ward races under a Mexican flag, the Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver spent a significant portion of time growing up in San Antonio, TX, making him something of an honorary American.

His name has also been in the F1 hopeful conversation for years, first, briefly, as a Red Bull junior and now thanks to his ties to McLaren. Should he perform well enough in IndyCar this season, he’ll be eligible for a superlicense — and may be a very attractive prospect for a Formula 1 seat.

