The F1 2026 season marks a decade since Nico Rosberg beat Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to the 2016 title before announcing his retirement from Formula 1.

Much has been made of the extremes Rosberg went to in order to finally defeat Hamilton 10 years ago. Here are six of the key marginal gains that helped propel him to success…

The exposed-carbon helmet

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Rosberg competed with a predominantly yellow helmet after making his debut in 2006, swapping flashes of blue for silver following his move from Williams to Mercedes in 2010.

A significant overhaul came in 2014 when he debuted an all-black, exposed-carbon helmet and a design he would retain for the remainder of his career.

With space only for his race number (six), the logos of Mercedes’ sponsors and a few personal touches, it was a deliberate move to save as much weight as possible.

Rosberg’s exposed-carbon look would prove to be something of a trend setter with most teams leaving large sections of their cars unpainted for weight-saving purposes during the ground-effect era of 2022-25.

Swapping Schuberth helmets for Bell

Another noticeable change to Rosberg’s racewear came after the first six races of the 2016 season.

Having used Schuberth helmets for his entire career up until that point, he arrived at that year’s Canadian Grand Prix sporting a Bell helmet for the first time.

Study the photographs from 2016 and you can see that the small clip where the visor shuts – a telltale feature of a Schuberth helmet – disappears from Montreal onwards.

It was no coincidence that Canada came straight after Monaco, where Rosberg’s visor fogged up in the rain as he recorded his lowest classified result of the season with seventh place.

Yet might his mid-season change have also had something to do with Hamilton’s own switch to Bell in 2015 following the end of his long-term association with Arai?

Almost certainly.

By following Lewis to Bell, Nico had ensured that every piece of equipment used by the Mercedes drivers – from the car itself to what they were wearing in the cockpit – was totally identical.

The only point of difference from that point on?

What each of them did with the steering wheel and pedals.

Giving up cycling halfway through 2016

It wasn’t until a year after his retirement that Rosberg revealed the story behind what proved to be his final F1 victory in Japan.

By extending his advantage over Hamilton to 33 points, his win at Suzuka meant Rosberg could afford to finish second to his teammate in the final four races and still win the title.

Rosberg claimed in 2017 that his decision to give up cycling halfway through 2016 effectively secured him pole position in Japan.

He told F1 Racing magazine at the time: “Every single detail counts.

“In the summer break last year I decided to stop cycling because the leg muscles are among the heaviest things on your body.

“I lost 1kg as a result that August. We came back and three (sic) races later it was the Japanese Grand Prix.

“One kilo of body weight is 0.04 of a second per lap when the car is at the weight limit.

“I was on pole at Suzuka by 0.03 seconds.

“My smaller leg muscles got me on pole and that messed with Lewis’s head, so he messed up the start.

“I finished first, he finished third, and I had the points lead that I needed to be able to cruise home with second places.”

Working on the mind

Rosberg’s use of a psychologist over the course of his title-winning season has been well documented.

There were times over the course of 2016 when he would speak to a mental coach for around two hours each day as he sought psychological stillness in the pivotal moments of competition.

In an interview with Men’s Health in 2025, Rosberg explained why he had placed such an emphasis on this often untapped area of an athlete’s repertoire.

He said: “Just because I felt that I had a little room for progress mentally.

“There were a lot of fears and worries and all these things that I thought I could make progress on to perform even better.

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“I learned so much about myself. I learned how to better prepare, how to gain more focus, more clarity, have more energy when it matters. So it helped a lot.

“It really [paid off] in the decisive moments of fighting for the championship, [like] when I had to pass Max Verstappen [in Abu Dhabi].

“It’s in those critical moments that I didn’t make any mistakes. That’s because of all the preparation that I put into it.

“Every morning, I was meditating for 45 minutes, then meditating in the evening.

“It was a huge process that I put in place and I’m sure that it helped me to not make any mistakes in the decisive moments.”

Sleep, sleep, sleep

In a post to his LinkedIn profile in 2025, Rosberg explained the importance of sleep to his success.

He claimed that a personalised sleep routine had allowed him to “completely eliminate” the effects of jet lag.

It proved especially beneficial in 2016, the longest season in F1 history (21 races) at that point.

He wrote: “Sleep is the most underrated performance [and life] enhancer.

“When I was racing in Formula 1, I really struggled with jet lag. Flying from Japan to South America was so tough.

“In F1, lacking just a tiny bit of focus can be the difference between success and failure [crashing].

“So my performance doctors and I collaborated with Harvard sleep professor, Dr Steven W. Lockley and worked on a personalised routine for me to completely eliminate jet lag.

“In a nutshell, for big time-zone changes: I shifted my sleep by a maximum of 1.5 hours a day before and after travel, used black-out glasses before bed time and a 10,000 lux lamp at wake-up time.

“Importantly, no more screen time 1.5hrs before bed time! That stops the body’s melatonin production which is needed to get tired [and] fall asleep well!

“In preparation for the Australia time zone, I’d be waking up at 1am and running through Monaco at 2:30am.

“My wife thought I was crazy. But it 100 per cent worked.

“I had zero jet lag for an entire season. It was a GAME CHANGER for my life and races.”

Becoming more selfish at home

Rosberg became a father for the first time in 2015 when his eldest daughter, Alaia, was born.

His determination to beat jet leg and prioritise his sleep came at a cost to his family life, with the hard work falling to his wife Vivian in 2016.

He told the Mail in February 2017: “Vivian did absolutely everything.

“If our daughter needed something, Vivian would be there. Never, ever did I do a tough moment with my daughter.

“I was working on beating jet lag by moving to the time zone – I was going in one-and-a-half-hour stages per day.

‘It meant I could be asleep into the afternoon and living at night. It was horrible.

“And Alaia knew Daddy couldn’t be disturbed. She was so impregnated with the concept that whenever she came to the bedroom she had her finger over her mouth and said: ‘Shush.’

“Now I am doing those tough moments. It creates a bonding. She gives the love back to you.

“It’s amazing that she knows when you are suffering with her.”

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